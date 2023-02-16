UFC News and Rumors

Will Daniel Cormier Call Former Foe Jon Jones’ UFC Heavyweight Title Fight At UFC 285?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
5 min read
Jon Jones

Jon Jones makes his highly anticipated return to UFC action next month as he aims to become the UFC Heavyweight Champion. Jones faces an incredibly tough test in Ciryl Gane in the main event at UFC 285. However, should ‘Bones’ win, he could well do his post-fight interview with his former bitter foe, Daniel Cormier.

Daniel Cormier To Call Jon Jones’ UFC Heavyweight Title Fight?

With UFC 285 just weeks away, UFC fans are excited at the return of the great Jon Jones. Jones is widely regarded as one of the best mixed martial artists to ever live, if not the absolute best. The former long-reigning UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion will face Ciryl Gane for the Heavyweight Title on March 4 in the main event of UFC 285 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

This is the first time Jones will have fought at heavyweight, with a title shot in his first fight back in the UFC since February 2020. If Jones wins the fight on March 4 against Ciryl Gane, he will further solidify his legacy as the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

During the 35-year-old’s time out of the octagon, it is clear he has put the work in. The Albuquerque, New Mexico man is said to have gained over 30-pounds of muscle during his time off. Since he vacated the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title three years ago, he has had his mind set on returning to fight for UFC golf in the heavyweight division. Well, now is his time. His dreams have come to fruition.

Things could get even more interesting at UFC 285 with Jon Jones’ former bitt rival, Daniel Cormier, rumoured to be commentating on the fight. Jones and Cormier fought twice, with a fierce, personal rivalry during their time as opponents.

Jones won the first fight via a convincing unanimous decision at UFC 182, before knocking out the Louisiana man in their rematch in the third round with a head kick followed up by some punches. However, that win was overruled and turned into a no contest due to Jones failing a drugs test.

Now the dust has settled on their rivalry, Jones is welcoming his former foe to call his fight at UFC on March 4. The former two-weight UFC champion is one of the best commentators and analysts the UFC have at their disposal now. How ironic if ‘DC’ has to call Jones’ fight before interviewing him in the octagon after!

Here’s what Jon Jones said on Twitter regarding Daniel Cormier and his fight at UFC 285:

Jones and DC Could Do Post-Fight Octagon Interview If ‘Bones’ Wins

Provided Jon Jones wins the UFC Heavyweight Title on March 4 at UFC 285, he could well have to do a post-fight interview with his former enemy.

The winner of a bout is nearly always interviewed straight after the fight inside the octagon, so Cormier and Jones could well come face-to-face once again if ‘Bons’ is victorious.

The G.O.A.T MMA fighter replied to a fan on Twitter regarding his thoughts on doing a post-fight interview with ‘DC’:

“Whoever wants to do it, totally cool with me,” Jones replied. “I feel like I’m in a whole new chapter of my life, let bygones be bygones.”

It seems like Jones may have matured in his later years and it letting ‘bygones be bygones’ to use his term. Of course, this will only potentially happen if Jones does indeed beat Gane on March 4 in the main event at the T-Mobile Arena at UFC 285.

The Frenchman is the slight betting favorite with the best offshore sportsbook in the US as of today. However, with a record of 26-1 (his one loss was a DQ) and arguably being the best mixed martial artist ever, it would take a brave man to bet against ‘JBJ’.

Jones is the current betting underdog with the best UFC betting apps, so be sure to use the various betting offers on our site to avail of his fantastic odds.

Admittedly, it would be incredible to see Daniel Cormier in the octagon interviewing Jon Jones if he was to become UFC Heavyweight Champion at UFC 285. It’s funny how things work out sometimes. Former rivals now talking to each other in a cage they used to batter each other in. What a sport MMA is!

UFC fans can avail of various UFC free bets by checking out the The Sports Daily website.

More Content You May Like

Topics  
MMA News UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for The Sports Daily, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, SportsLens, SportsLens UK and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for The Sports Daily, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, SportsLens, SportsLens UK and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski UFC Pound-For-Pounds Rankings

Is Alexander Volkanovski Still Number 1 In The UFC Pound-For-Pound Rankings?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 15 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Fight Night Auckland: Te Huna v Marquardt
Dan Hooker Accuses Islam Makhachev Of Cheating
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Feb 13 2023
UFC News and Rumors
082121-ufc-fight-night-cannonier-vs-gastelum-Saidyokub-Kakhramonov-subs-trevin-jones-oct
Saidyokub Kakhramonov Released By The UFC
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Feb 8 2023
UFC News and Rumors
FlbPMfWWIAA1Ftl
UFC 284: Fight Card, Date, Time, and How to Watch
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Feb 5 2023
UFC News and Rumors
How to Bet on UFC 273 in ME | Maine Sports Betting Guide
UFC 284 Fighter Pay: Alexander Volkanovski Set To Earn Over $1 Million
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Feb 8 2023
UFC News and Rumors
050722-ufc-274-oliveira-vs-gaethje-kleydson-rodrigues-feature_GettyImages-1341769744
UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Feb 5 2023
UFC News and Rumors
20220401063145_Sergey_Spivak_ff
UFC Vegas 68 Recap: Sergey Spivak Makes a Statement
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Feb 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top