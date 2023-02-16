Jon Jones makes his highly anticipated return to UFC action next month as he aims to become the UFC Heavyweight Champion. Jones faces an incredibly tough test in Ciryl Gane in the main event at UFC 285. However, should ‘Bones’ win, he could well do his post-fight interview with his former bitter foe, Daniel Cormier.

Daniel Cormier To Call Jon Jones’ UFC Heavyweight Title Fight?

With UFC 285 just weeks away, UFC fans are excited at the return of the great Jon Jones. Jones is widely regarded as one of the best mixed martial artists to ever live, if not the absolute best. The former long-reigning UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion will face Ciryl Gane for the Heavyweight Title on March 4 in the main event of UFC 285 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

This is the first time Jones will have fought at heavyweight, with a title shot in his first fight back in the UFC since February 2020. If Jones wins the fight on March 4 against Ciryl Gane, he will further solidify his legacy as the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

During the 35-year-old’s time out of the octagon, it is clear he has put the work in. The Albuquerque, New Mexico man is said to have gained over 30-pounds of muscle during his time off. Since he vacated the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title three years ago, he has had his mind set on returning to fight for UFC golf in the heavyweight division. Well, now is his time. His dreams have come to fruition.

Things could get even more interesting at UFC 285 with Jon Jones’ former bitt rival, Daniel Cormier, rumoured to be commentating on the fight. Jones and Cormier fought twice, with a fierce, personal rivalry during their time as opponents.

Jones won the first fight via a convincing unanimous decision at UFC 182, before knocking out the Louisiana man in their rematch in the third round with a head kick followed up by some punches. However, that win was overruled and turned into a no contest due to Jones failing a drugs test.

Now the dust has settled on their rivalry, Jones is welcoming his former foe to call his fight at UFC on March 4. The former two-weight UFC champion is one of the best commentators and analysts the UFC have at their disposal now. How ironic if ‘DC’ has to call Jones’ fight before interviewing him in the octagon after!

Here’s what Jon Jones said on Twitter regarding Daniel Cormier and his fight at UFC 285:

DC you are more than welcome to commentate at my fight, I think you are really good at what you do. I trust that you would be non-biased. All the best brother — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 15, 2023

Jones and DC Could Do Post-Fight Octagon Interview If ‘Bones’ Wins

Provided Jon Jones wins the UFC Heavyweight Title on March 4 at UFC 285, he could well have to do a post-fight interview with his former enemy.

The winner of a bout is nearly always interviewed straight after the fight inside the octagon, so Cormier and Jones could well come face-to-face once again if ‘Bons’ is victorious.

The G.O.A.T MMA fighter replied to a fan on Twitter regarding his thoughts on doing a post-fight interview with ‘DC’:

“Whoever wants to do it, totally cool with me,” Jones replied. “I feel like I’m in a whole new chapter of my life, let bygones be bygones.”

Whoever wants to do it, totally cool with me. I feel like I’m in a whole new chapter of my life, let bygones be bygones. https://t.co/Ac4BbtYTz1 — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 15, 2023

It seems like Jones may have matured in his later years and it letting ‘bygones be bygones’ to use his term. Of course, this will only potentially happen if Jones does indeed beat Gane on March 4 in the main event at the T-Mobile Arena at UFC 285.

The Frenchman is the slight betting favorite with the best offshore sportsbook in the US as of today. However, with a record of 26-1 (his one loss was a DQ) and arguably being the best mixed martial artist ever, it would take a brave man to bet against ‘JBJ’.

Jones is the current betting underdog with the best UFC betting apps, so be sure to use the various betting offers on our site to avail of his fantastic odds.

Admittedly, it would be incredible to see Daniel Cormier in the octagon interviewing Jon Jones if he was to become UFC Heavyweight Champion at UFC 285. It’s funny how things work out sometimes. Former rivals now talking to each other in a cage they used to batter each other in. What a sport MMA is!

UFC fans can avail of various UFC free bets by checking out the The Sports Daily website.

More Content You May Like