Josh Allen is one of the very best Quarterbacks in the entire NFL.

Through 12 games, Allen has 3,406 passing yards, 25 passing TDs, 581 rushing yards, and five rushing TDs.

BetOnline lists Allen as the fourth-best odds (+1000) to win the NFL MVP.

However, Allen was the favorite heading into the season.

Turnovers have hurt Allen’s chances of winning the MVP.

In 12 games, Allen has thrown 11 interceptions and lost three fumbles.

Currently, Allen is tied with Davis Mills for the most interceptions thrown and he has turned the ball over more than any other QB in the league.

Below, we will discuss whether Josh Allen’s turnover issues will come back and haunt the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs and whether Allen can lead the Bills to win the Super Bowl.

Will Josh Allen’s Turnover Issues Haunt Buffalo In The Playoffs?

After defeating the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football, Buffalo sits atop the AFC East with a 9-3 record.

The Miami Dolphins are 8-3 and they defeated Buffalo once this season. However, the Dolphins have a difficult road matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

Miami still has to face Buffalo in Buffalo, which will be played in week 15. This matchup will in all likelihood settle which team will win the AFC East.

Whether Buffalo wins the division or not, they will make the playoffs.

Buffalo is second in points per game, third in passing yards per game, and eighth in rushing yards per game.

The defense has also been stellar for Buffalo.

They rank third in points allowed per game and fifth in rushing yards allowed per game.

Buffalo has an excellent all-around team but Allen’s turnover issues are worrisome.

Allen has turned the ball over one or more times in eight out of the last nine games.

While Buffalo has won three straight games and seven out of their last nine games, turnovers in the playoffs are completely different.

Turning the ball over in the regular season is one thing. Turning the ball over in the playoffs against a team like the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, or Cincinnati Bengals will be very difficult to overcome.

Buffalo does have a great team and if Allen can minimize his turnovers in the playoffs, Buffalo is a top Super Bowl contender.

While Allen’s turnover issues are worrisome, he has the talent to fix the issues and not have them be an issue come playoff time.

Can Josh Allen Lead The Buffalo Bills To Win The Super Bowl?

Josh Allen is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL.

He also has a terrific team around him.

Stefon Diggs is one of the best wide receivers in the league.

Buffalo also has one of the best defenses in the league.

BetOnline still has Buffalo tied with the Chiefs as the favorite to win the Super Bowl with a +425 odd.

Allen will reduce his turnovers in the playoffs and he is one of the rare QBs that can make up for a costly turnover.

With a great supporting cast on offense and defense, Allen can lead the Bills to win the Super Bowl.