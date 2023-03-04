The Kentucky Wildcats’ quarterback, Will Levis, is one of the most polarizing prospects in the upcoming NFL draft. Some scouts and fans see him as a diamond in the rough, with a cannon arm that can make all the throws necessary at the next level. Others, however, have concerns about his accuracy and decision-making under pressure. Nonetheless, Levis’ potential has led to many teams taking a closer look at him, and his measurements at the NFL combine have only added to the intrigue.

Levis is Ideal Size for a QB

Levis measures in at 6-foot-4 and weighs 229 pounds, making him an ideal size for a quarterback in the NFL. He also possesses one of the largest hand sizes among quarterbacks in this year’s draft, measuring in at 10 5/8 inches. This could be a significant factor for teams looking for a quarterback with strong grip and ball control, especially in wet or slippery conditions.

Levis didn’t run a 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. However, his estimated time is believed to be in the 4.7 range, which may not be among the fastest in the quarterback class but is still a respectable time for someone of his size.

Despite his size, Levis has shown impressive athleticism throughout his college football career, including several impressive runs and scrambles. He has even drawn comparisons to NFL superstar Josh Allen, who possesses a similar skillset and physical build.

In a recent interview, Levis expressed his excitement about the opportunity to showcase his skills at the combine. When asked why he would throw at the combine, Levis said, “Because I’ve got a cannon, and I want to show it off.”

Will Levis is going to make a franchise extremely happy some day… Some day very soon. pic.twitter.com/TqF17FpZGg — CatsCoverage.com (@Cats_Coverage) March 4, 2023

Despite the mixed opinions among scouts and fans, there is no denying that Levis’ potential has piqued the interest of many teams leading up to the draft. His impressive measurements and physical tools make him an intriguing prospect, and his confidence in his own abilities only adds to the intrigue.

As the NFL Draft approaches, all eyes will be on Levis and where he lands in the league.