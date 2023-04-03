NFL News and Rumors

Will Levis NFL Draft 2023 Odds: Titans, Colts Among Favorites

Dan Girolamo
University of Kentucky senior quarterback Will Levis throws a ball.

The 2023 NFL Draft is weeks away, and a player looking to sneak his way into the top ten is Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. Due to his stocky frame and sheer athleticism, Levis has been compared to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Which team will take Levis to be their quarterback of the future? Find out Levis’s NFL Draft odds below.

Will Levis Is One Of The Top Quarterbacks In The 2023 Class

After starting his career at Penn State, Levis transferred to Kentucky in 2021 and served as the team’s starterr for the last two seasons.

Levis instantly turned around the Wildcats in 2021, doubling their total from five to 10. Levis threw for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns. With a 6’3″, 231-pound frame, Levis is also an effective runner, as he rushed for nine touchdowns.

Levis still had success in 2022 (2,406 passing yards and 19 touchdowns), but injuries to his toe and shoulder severely limited his athletic ability.

Levis will most certainly be taken in the first round. However, his chances of being in the top 10 are slipping. Levis does not take care of the ball as well as the other top quarterback prospects. In two seasons at Kentucky, Levis threw 23 interceptions, the third most for a Power 5 quarterback.

Will Levis NFL Draft 2023 Odds

Which team will select the Kentucky quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft?

On BetOnline, the Tennesse Titans (+200) are the favorite to take Levis. The Titans are in quarterback no man’s land with Ryan Tannehill, a capable veteran who led Tennesse to three straight playoff appearances from 2019-2021. However, Tannehill is a limited veteran with a huge cap hit ($36.6 million) in the final year of his deal. Quarterback Malik Willis, who the Titans drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, struggled mightily toward the end of last season and was benched in favor of Joshua Dobbs. The Titans hold the No. 11 pick in the first round.

The Indianapolis Colts (+250) are behind the Titans for best odds. The Colts are in the first year under new head coach Shane Steichen, and need a quarterback of the future. The Colts pick fourth in the first round and are rumored to be taking a quarterback. If Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young are off the board, the Colts will likely consider Levis or Florida’s Anthony Richardson with the fourth pick.

BetOnline also lists the Las Vegas Raiders (+275), Minnesota Vikings (+800), and Seattle Seahawks (+900) as potential landing spots for Levis.

View the entire odds chart via BetOnline below.

Which Team Will Draft Will Levis?
 Odds Play
 Tennessee Titans +200 BetOnline logo
 Indianapolis Colts +250 BetOnline logo
Las Vegas Raiders +275 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Vikings +800 BetOnline logo
  Seattle Seahawks +900 BetOnline logo
Washington Commanders +1000 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1000 BetOnline logo
Houston Texans +1600 BetOnline logo
Baltimore Ravens +1800 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Falcons  +1800 BetOnline logo
Detroit Lions +2000 BetOnline logo
New England Patriots +3300 BetOnline logo
 Carolina Panthers +4000 BetOnline logo
Green Bay Packers +7500 BetOnline logo
Chicago Bears +7500 BetOnline logo
 New York Jets +7500 BetOnline logo
Dallas Cowboys +7500 BetOnline logo
New York Giants   +7500 BetOnline logo
New Orleans Saints +7500 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Rams +7500 BetOnline logo
Arizona Cardinals +10000 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Eagles +20000 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Chargers +20000 BetOnline logo
Kansas City Chiefs +20000 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills +20000 BetOnline logo
Pittsburgh Steelers +20000 BetOnline logo
Miami Dolphins +20000 BetOnline logo
Cleveland Browns +20000 BetOnline logo
Denver Broncos +20000 BetOnline logo
San Francisco 49ers +20000 BetOnline logo
Jacksonville Jaguars +20000 BetOnline logo
Cincinnati Bengals +20000 BetOnline logo

 

