Will Matt Rhule Coach at Nebraska, Auburn, Oklahoma or Texas A&M Next? | Check Out BetOnline’s Odds

Matt Rhule has just been released by the Carolina Panthers and our friends over at BetOnline have been busy deciding where he will go next. They are offering odds on Matt Rhule’s next role as head coach. All of the vacant college football head coach roles are covered and even some that are not.Will it be Nebraska, Auburn, Oklahoma, Wisconsin or even Texas A&M? Let us take a look at the odds.

Best Betting Sites for College Football

Carolina Panthers fans will likely be rejoicing as their beloved football team fired head coach Matt Rhule. However, some poor (or lucky, if you want to look at it that way) souls in college football could be readying up for him lead their program.

Rhule’s buyout clause was believed to be in excess of $40 million but that wasn’t enough to deter Panthers owner David Tepper from firing him on Monday. Rhule’s record was 11-27 in his time at Carolina. As Rhule looks to move on, we look at BetOnline’s odds at where he could end up next.

Nebraska Cornhuskers +150

Nebraska fired their coach, Scott Frost a few weeks ago. Despite losing to Oklahoma in his first game, interim head coach Mickey Joseph has gone 2-1.

The program likely needs a little bit of rebuilding and Rhule is no stranger to that. He took Temple from 2-10 in his first year to 10-4 and 10-3 seasons just a few seasons later. He did similar at Baylor where they went 1-11 in Rhule’s first year in charge. However, when he left just a couple of years later, they were ranked 13th in college football.

It could be a good fit, but there are likely teams in better positions if Rhule has options.

Auburn +300

Bryan Harsin is on a hot seat in Auburn. Auburn’s next loss could see him joining the unemployment line. We are of the belief that Harsin is not a bad coach but his 9-10 record over a season and a half at Auburn is making the athletic director twitchy. Rhule could be a ready made replacement after the Tigers trip to number nine ranked Ole Miss this Saturday.

Wisconsin +500

This could be the best landing spot in college football for a head coach. The program was left in good shape by Paul Chryst before he was fired. Jim Leonhard is currently the interim head coach and in his first game in charge they won 42-7 against Northwestern. That’s an impressive start for Leonhard and Wisconsin may want more time to judge him after that.

We think they were lining up Jim Leonhard to replace Chryst, but with Matt Rhule back on the market will their heads turn?

Oklahoma +1200

Brent Venables may be in his first year, but a 49-0 loss to rivals Texas in the Red River Showdown will not earn you fans in Norman. In fact, it may have put him right on to a very hot seat. It would be unusual for a team to fire a first year head coach a few games into the season, but another loss like this and Venables will be looking over his shoulder.

Texas A&M +1600

Jimbo Fisher is making headlines this week for his disaster of a play call on fourth down against number one Alabama.

Fisher had a chance to win the game against his fierce rival Nick Saban, but with one second left and his team on the two yard line, Fisher called a horrible hitch that even if completed would have been short of the endzone.

However, that is not is only black mark on the season. Despite having the number one recruiting class, the Aggies lost to Appalachian State in a big upset earlier in the season. They started the season ranked number six but currently rank outside the top 25 teams in college football. If A&M want to move on from Jimbo, they could see Rhule as the man to guide them back to the big time.