Will Pete Rose and Joe Jackson join the Hall of Fame?

Jeremy Freeborn
In a historic announcement by Major League Baseball on Tuesday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has made all banned players eligible to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown once they die. This means baseball’s all-time hit leader Pete Rose of Cincinnati, Ohio and well known hitter Joe Jackson of Pickens County, South Carolina can now enter the Hall of Fame if the selection committee decides they are worthy. Jackson died in 1951 and Rose died in 2024.

Just because Rose and Jackson are eligible, does not mean it is a slam dunk they will have their names in the Hall of Fame. I can see that there could be a lot of voters who do not put Rose and Jackson on their ballot.

Rob Manfred’s Comments

“Obviously, a person no longer with us cannot represent a threat to the integrity of the game….Therefore, I have concluded that permanent ineligibility ends upon the passing of the disciplined individual, and Mr. Rose will be removed from the permanently list.”

Why were Rose and Jackson banned from baseball?

Jackson was banned for his role in fixing the 1919 World Series. Jackson and seven of his Chicago White Sox teammates were accused of taking bribes for intentionally trying to lose games against the Cincinnati Reds. Rose, meanwhile, was banned for betting on Reds’s games as their team manager in the 1980s.

Why should Rose and Jackson be in the Hall of Fame?

Rose is baseball’s all-time hit leader with 4256. He was the 1963 National League Rookie of the Year, the 1973 National League MVP, led the National League three times in batting average, and the National League in most hits in a season seven times. Rose won three World Series (twice with the Reds and once with the Philadelphia Phillies).

Jackson had a remarkable career batting average of .356. He led the Major Leagues in most hits in a season twice (226 in 1912 and 197 in 1913) while with the Cleveland Naps. Jackson also won the 1917 World Series with the White Sox.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
