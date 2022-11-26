Will The Pittsburgh Steelers Cut Mitchell Trubisky in 2023?

With Kenny Pickett taking over under center for the foreseeable future, it seems like quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s time in Pittsburgh is coming to an end.

The Steelers benched Trubisky in favor of the rookie first-round pick after a slow start to the season but the move hasn’t necessarily paid off.

Pickett has struggled at times but the Steelers have no choice but to see what they have in the former No. 20 overall pick.

Read on to learn more about why Trubisky’s future in Pittsburgh could be in jeopardy.

Will The Steelers Cut Mitchell Trubisky In The Offseason?

The Steelers may have no choice but to part ways with Trubisky, who has been a consummate professional in his only season in Pittsburgh.

Trubisky will be owed $8 million next season, an expensive price tag for a backup quarterback.

All in all, Trubisky’s numbers haven’t been that bad this season, especially compared to other NFL starters. He has completed 60.9 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and only two interceptions.

The 28-year-old signal caller also led Pittsburgh to two of its three wins this season. He helped stage an opening week upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 and came off the bench to lead a comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With a career 30-24 overall record as a starter, it would seem likely that the former No. 2 overall pick will get a chance to start again elsewhere.

Steelers Would Be Better Served With A Veteran Backup QB

Another reason that Trubisky’s time in Pittsburgh could be coming to an end is that the Steelers could benefit from bringing in more of a veteran presence in the QB Room.

Pickett is just 2-4 as an NFL starter and will likely be playing under his second offensive coordinator in two seasons, as Matt Canada is likely to get fired in the offseason.

That will likely come with a learning curve in a new system, and while Pickett has been praised for his IQ, it hasn’t necessarily translated to his play on the field.

While Pickett has completed 65.4 percent of his passes, he’s averaging just 6.0 yards per attempt and has thrown just three touchdowns compared to eight interceptions so far this year.