Tiger Woods has declared that he intends on playing in all four majors this year, including the 2023 Masters at Augusta National Golf Course. Find out Tigers Woods’ Masters’ status, along with his odds to win the 2023 Masters from the top golf betting sites.

The 2023 Masters are only a few weeks away.

As some players on the PGA Tour look to lock in the last few spots in the field, former green jacket winners like Tiger Woods are already preparing for the first major championship of the season.

Even though Tiger Woods didn’t compete in the Players Championship, he is expected to return at the Masters.

Augusta National Golf Course is one of Woods’ favorite courses and all signs point to Woods competing this year. The 15-time major champion surprised the world when he competed at the Genesis Invitational earlier this year.

After finishing T45 at Riviera Country Club, Woods told reporters about his future plans. “Like I told you guys last year,” Woods said, “I’m not going to play any more than probably the majors and maybe a couple more. That’s it.”

According to Woods, as long as he feels good enough to play and win, he’s going to compete in at least all four major golf tournaments.

Will Tiger Woods Play at the Masters 2023?

The Masters holds a lot of memories for Woods. Last year at Augusta, he made his return back to golf after suffering serious injuries during a car crash in February 2021. It marked the first time Woods played in a competitive match in 509 days.

Many questioned whether or not he could walk the course at Augusta. He scored a 1-under 71 in round 1 and ended up making the cut, which top-tier players like Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, and Xander Schauffele failed to do. However, he wore down over the course of four rounds of championship golf.

Earlier this year, Woods had a successful appearance at the Genesis Invitational, which drew out one of the strongest fields this year. He also made the cut at Riviera Golf Course, one of his least favorite courses, but ended the weekend +2 for a T45 finish.

With almost seven weeks off, it’s more than likely that Woods will play at the 2023 Masters this season.

Tiger Woods Masters 2023 Odds

It’s well known that Woods’ days of being a full-time golfer are over. However, when he appears at the biggest events of the year, all eyes are always on him. It’s been over two years since his accident and Woods has played in a handful of events. During those tournaments, most online sportsbooks have considered Woods a major 100-1 longshot.

However, heading into the 2023 Masters, Woods’ odds are only +4500. While no one will confuse him for ranking among the favorites to win the Masters, his odds are relatively short compared to his most recent outings.

In fact, Woods’ odds are just as short as Hideki Matsuyama, who is currently the 20th-best player in the world, according to the Official World Golf Rankings.

Check out Tiger Woods’ 2023 Masters odds below from BetOnline.

Golfers Masters Odds Play Scottie Scheffler +750 Rory McIlroy +850 Jon Rahm +900 Jordan Spieth +1400 Cameron Smith +2000 Collin Morikawa +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Justin Thomas +2500 Xander Schauffele +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Tony Finau +2800 Viktor Hovland +3500 Jason Day +3500 Dustin Johnson +4000 Sungjae Im +4000 Cameron Young +4000 Hideki Matsuyama +4500 Tiger Woods +4500

