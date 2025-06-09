Will We See Lois Boisson At Wimbledon?

French wildcard Lois Boisson, 22, was the Cinderella story of the 2025 French Open. She defeated Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva before losing in the semifinals to eventual Roland Garros champion Coco Gauff.

Boisson’s life has changed as a result of her amazing French Open finish. She catapulted up the rankings from #361 to #65. Boisson also earned more money from her French Open success than in her entire career prior to Paris. While many assumed the success, notoreity, and ratings climb would enable Boisson to gain automatic entry into the Wimbledon draw, that is not necessarily true.

Lois Boisson’s earnings for her entire career before Roland Garros: $148,500. After reaching the Roland Garros semifinals, she will leave with at least: $788,200. She has quadrupled her career earnings in less than two weeks. Life-changing. 🥹💰 🇫🇷❤️ pic.twitter.com/3JiqgrogAj — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 4, 2025

Ranking cutoffs for the Wimbledon draw happened a month ago so Boisson faces the very real possibility that she will either have to rely on Wimbledon to give her a wildcard or to go through qualifying.

The Wimbledon wildcards will most likely be given to British players so Boisson will likely have to go through qualifying.

What Are Lois Boisson’s Summer Plans?

We have not heard how Boisson is planning her summer schedule, but one thing we know is that she will be positioned well for the US Open main draw in August.

Boisson’s success will open doors for her, and it made her a household name. The other player most recently associated with this type of success was Alexandra Eala who defeated a series of top ranked players (Madison Keys, Iga Swiatek, and Jelena Ostapenko) at the Miami Open.

New chapter unlocked 🔓 Alexandra Eala continues her hot streak and reaches the semis! pic.twitter.com/7iSki8DA0v — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 26, 2025

Since then Eala has struggled to get out of the opening rounds of subsequent tournaments. It is further proof how difficult it is to achieve success in professional tennis. Doing well at one tournament, even if it is a big one, is not enough. It is a long grind that requires repetitive successes and a steady rankings climb.