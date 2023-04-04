Featured

Will Zalatoris Masters Odds, Predictions, History, & Expert Picks

In two starts at Augusta, Will Zalatoris has never finished worse than T6. Can Zalatoris write his name in the record books this weekend?

Will Zalatoris is set to make his third appearance at the Masters, having previously finished as runner-up to Hideki Matsuyama in 2021 and tied for sixth place in 2022. In both of his prior outings at Augusta National, the 26-year-old has shot par or better in seven out of eight rounds played, showcasing his skill and consistency on the course.

Zalatoris has also enjoyed success in other major tournaments, with six top-eight finishes in his first 10 starts. Notably, he finished as runner-up to Matthew Fitzpatrick in the U.S. Open at The Country Club and lost in a playoff to Justin Thomas at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. In addition, he earned his first PGA Tour win in Memphis, cementing his status as a rising star in the sport. It feels like only a matter of time until he captures a major.

Will Zalatoris Masters History

Year Place Score 1 2 3 4 Earnings
2022 T6 -3 71 72 75 67 $0
2021 2 -9 70 68 71 70 $1,242,000

 

Will Zalatoris 2023 Masters Odds

 Will Zalatoris Predictions, Best Bets & Expert Picks

Here are the predictions and best bets for Will Zalatoris at the 2023 Masters from our golf experts:

 Will Zalatoris To Win (+3700)

When the #8 player in the world who has a T6 and second-place finish has this much value to win, you play it. Plain. and simple. Zalatoris has been phenomenal at Augusta. If he can get some putts to drop and catch a few breaks, he will absolutely be around on Sunday. Have to play this

Bet on  Zalatoris To Win (+3700)  at BetOnline

Will Zalatoris Top-10 Finish (+320)

It’s really just the same mentality with this one. With all over the LIV talk and, Scottie, Rahm, and Rory talk, not to mention Tiger talk, Will is kind of flying under the radar. And we’re ok with that. We love this +320 value. He’s never not finished in the Top 10. Let’s get it.

Bet on Will Zalatoris Top 10 Finish (+320)  at BetOnline

