Veteran Goalkeeper William Yarbrough Signs For David Beckham’s Inter Miami

Ben Horlock
Inter Miami have announced the signing of veteran goalkeeper William Yarbrough on a free transfer. 

Yarbrough has joined David Beckham’s side on a short-term deal that concludes at the end of the 2025 season. The 36-year-old has been without a club since leaving San Jose Earthquakes last year.

This will be Yarbrough’s third stint in the MLS. He previously featured for the Colorado Rapids (2020-23) before his stint at the Quakes.

During his 120 appearances for the two clubs, Yarbrough registered a total of 34 clean sheets. Internationally, Yarbrough has represented the USMNT on three occasions.

I’m proud and excited to join Inter Miami,” Yarbrough explained. “I’ve followed the club’s growth, and to now be part of that journey is something I truly value.

I’m looking forward to bringing my experience, competing every day, and doing whatever it takes to help the team reach its goals this season.”

William Yarbrough Signs For Inter Miami

The signing of William Yarbrough is expected to provide a suitable back up to first choice goalkeeper Oscar Ustari. It’s no secret that Inter Miami have struggled in recent weeks and new players are needed.

Star man Lionel Messi has made the headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent games. The Argentine World Cup winner has questioned the level of officiating during the Heron’s last two fixtures.

Even co-owner David Beckham hit back at the ‘disrespectful’ Minnesota United comments after the crushing 4-1 defeat at the Allianz Field on May 10.

Acquiring Yarbrough is unlikely to steady the ship but the hope is fresh faces at the club will help boost Miami out of there alarming slump.

Head coach Javier Mascherano has overseen just a single victory across the last seven matches. On Monday, Miami were humbled 3-0 at the Chase Stadium to rivals Orlando City.

Miami currently sit sixth in the Eastern Conference standings and play Philadelphia on Sunday.

MLS Soccer
Ben Horlock

Ben Horlock is a sports news and features writer who holds a degree in sports journalism (BA Hons) from Southampton Solent University.
