For the second time this season, a Venezuelan hit three home runs in a Major League Baseball regular season game on Friday. After Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez of Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela accomplished the feat with a four home run game on April 26 in an 8-7 Diamondbacks loss to the Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants first baseman Wilmer Flores of Valencia, Venezuela hit three home runs in a 9-1 Giants win over the Athletics at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

Inside look at Flores’s three home run game

Flores’s first home run was a grand slam. He put the Giants on the scoreboard with a four run dinger in the bottom of the third inning to give San Francisco a 4-0 lead. Flores scored catcher Patrick Bailey of Greensboro, North Carolina, second baseman Tyler Fitzgerald of Springfield, Illinois, and left fielder Heliot Ramos of Humacao, Puerto Rico.

Flores then put the Giants up 7-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning. The one-out home run also scored Bailey and Ramos. Then in the bottom of the eighth, Flores hit a solo shot to put the Giants up 8-1.

Wilmer Flores in 2025

So far this season, Flores is batting .263 with 10 home runs and 42 runs batted in. During 45 games, 160 at bats and 175 plate appearances, he has scored 23 runs and has 42 hits, two doubles, one stolen base, 74 total bases, an on base percentage of .326, and a slugging percentage of .463.

MLB RBI leader

Flores leads the Major Leagues with 42 runs batted in. He has one more run batted in than New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge of Linden, California, who is second with 41 runs batted in.

One game back in the National League West

The Giants are currently at 28 wins and 19 losses. They are tied for second place in the National League West with the San Diego Padres and one game back of the division leading Los Angeles Dodgers.