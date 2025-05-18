MLB News and Rumors

Wilmer Flores records three home run game for the Giants

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_26114590_168396541_lowres-3

For the second time this season, a Venezuelan hit three home runs in a Major League Baseball regular season game on Friday. After Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez of Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela accomplished the feat with a four home run game on April 26 in an 8-7 Diamondbacks loss to the Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants first baseman Wilmer Flores of Valencia, Venezuela hit three home runs in a 9-1 Giants win over the Athletics at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

Inside look at Flores’s three home run game

Flores’s first home run was a grand slam. He put the Giants on the scoreboard with a four run dinger in the bottom of the third inning to give San Francisco a 4-0 lead. Flores scored catcher Patrick Bailey of Greensboro, North Carolina, second baseman Tyler Fitzgerald of Springfield, Illinois, and left fielder Heliot Ramos of Humacao, Puerto Rico.

Flores then put the Giants up 7-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning. The one-out home run also scored Bailey and Ramos. Then in the bottom of the eighth, Flores hit a solo shot to put the Giants up 8-1.

Wilmer Flores in 2025

So far this season, Flores is batting .263 with 10 home runs and 42 runs batted in. During 45 games, 160 at bats and 175 plate appearances, he has scored 23 runs and has 42 hits, two doubles, one stolen base, 74 total bases, an on base percentage of .326, and a slugging percentage of .463.

MLB RBI leader

Flores leads the Major Leagues with 42 runs batted in. He has one more run batted in than New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge of Linden, California, who is second with 41 runs batted in.

One game back in the National League West

The Giants are currently at 28 wins and 19 losses. They are tied for second place in the National League West with the San Diego Padres and one game back of the division leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors S.F. Giants
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26114590_168396541_lowres-3

Wilmer Flores records three home run game for the Giants

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26212473_168396541_lowres-2
Diamondbacks lose for first time ever when they score 12+ runs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
MLB News and Rumors
Brandon Hyde
Orioles fire manager Brandon Hyde
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 17 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
Tony Kemp retires at age 33
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 16 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_8341918_168396541_lowres-2
Former Twins All-Star third baseman Rich Rollins dies at age 87
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 15 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
Three-time All-Star Matt Carpenter retires at age 39
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 15 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees-Game 1
Rays don’t miss Yandy Diaz in win over Blue Jays
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 14 2025
More News
Arrow to top