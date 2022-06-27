Wimbledon 2022: Odds, Predictions, and Expert Tennis Picks

The third Grand Slam Tournament of 2022 begins today on grass courts at Wimbledon. While No.1 player in the world, Dani Medvedev, won’t be competing due to the All England Club’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players, Rafaeal Nadal and Novak Djokovic are among the tennis players in London, England at Wimbledon 2022. Tennis fans will also welcome back 22-time grand slam champion Serena Williams after a one-year hiatus from women’s singles competition.

Looking to win his fourth straight men’s singles title at the All England Club, Novak Djokovic is the odds-on favorite to win Wimbledon 2022. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek is fresh off her 2022 French Open win and opens with the best odds to win the Wimbledon women’s singles title.

Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of the Wimbledon 2022 odds, along with predictions and picks from our tennis experts.

The Wimbledon 2022 odds have been released and it comes as no surprise that Novak Djokovic is the betting favorite at the All England Club.

Due to the All England Club’s decision to bar Russian and Belarusian players, the ATP and WTA will not award ranking points at one of the biggest tennis events of the year. While player rankings won’t be affected, the biggest tennis stars in the world will be competing at Wimbledon for a share of the $2,500,000 purse.

While Djokovic won’t be able to defend his 2,000 points from last year, the reigning Wimbledon Champion will bid for his 21st Grand Slam Trophy. It may be his last chance to win a grand-slam event this year, as unvaccinated players can’t travel to the US for the US Open.

The French Open champion, Iga Swiatek opens Wimbledon with the best odds to win. She is riding a 35-match win streak and will look to complete her career grand slam.

Serena Williams will also make her return to the grass courts at Wimbledon after nearly a year off. She was awarded the Wimbledon wild-card and recently competed in doubles with Ons Jabeur at Eastbourne. The pair made it to the semifinals but were forced to withdraw due to Jabeur’s knee injury.

The best tennis betting sites have Swiatek as the favorite to win Wimbledon 2022. Fresh off her second Grand Slam win at the French Open, Swiatek has +165 odds to win her second straight grand slam. Despite only being 3-2 at Wimbledon all-time, she is the heavy betting favorite in 2022.

After losing straight sets to Swiatek in the French Open, 18-year old Coco Gauff sits as one of the favorites at Wimbledon. Gauff opens Wimbledon 2022 with +1000 odds to win Wimbledon 2022.

In her first year as a pro at the age of 15, Gauff had two-fourth round finishes at Wimbledon 2019. She made it to the semifinals earlier this year, for her best-ever result on grass.

Up until last week, Serena Williams had not set foot on a competitive tennis court in nearly a year. While she looked great playing doubles with Ons Jabeur in Eastbourne, she’ll have her work cut out for her at the All England Club. Williams has +2000 odds to win Wimbledon 2022.

WTA Tennis Player 2022 Wimbledon Odds Play Iga Swiatek +165 Coco Gauff +1000 Ons Jabeur +1200 Simona Halep +1600 Serena Williams +2000 Karolina Pliskova +2500 Angelique Kerber +2500 Belinda Bencic +2500 Maria Sakkari +2500 Bianca Andreescu +2800 Garbine Muguruza +2800 Amanda Anisimova +2800 Beatriz Haddad Maia +2800 Emma Raducanu +4000 Jelena Ostapenko +4000 Petra Kvitova +5000 Barbora Krejcikova +6600 Karolina Muchova +6600 Paula Badosa +6600 Elena Rybakina +8000 Danielle Collins +8000 Jessica Pegula +8000 Qinweng Zheng +8000 Camila Giorgi +10000 Elise Mertens +15000 Clara Tauson +15000 Jennifer Brady +20000 Marketa Vondrousova +20000 Dayana Yastremska +20000 Petra Martic +25000 Viktorija Golubic +25000 Ajla Tomljanovic +25000

Djokovic aims for a fourth straight victory at Wimbledon starting Monday and opens with the best odds to win at -110.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner has won six titles at Wimbledon and will look to add his first grand-slam win of the season. After a favorable draw on Friday, he will have an easy path and is the clear favorite to win at the top online sportsbooks.

On the other hand, Matteo Berrettini recently underwent surgery on his finger and made his comeback look easy. He successfully defended his Queen’s Club title, defeating Filip Krajinovic. As a result, Berrettini marked himself as a top Wimbledon contender and the best offshore sports betting sites have him at +700 to win.

Another major storyline at Wimbledon 2022 will be Rafael Nadal’s quest for a Calendar Year Grand Slam.

After winning the French Open, Nadal has the most grand slam titles in history with 22. While he is dealing with foot injuries, Nadal opens with +800 odds with an easy path to the finals but may have to get through Berrettini to get there.

ATP Tennis Player 2022 Wimbledon Odds Play Novak Djokovic -110 Matteo Berrettini +700 Rafael Nadal +800 Carlos Alcaraz +900 Hubert Hurkacz +1600 Felix Auger-Aliassime +1800 Nick Kyrgios +2800 Marin Cilic +2800 Stefanos Tsitsipas +3300 Andy Murray +8000 Denis Shapovalov +15000 Jannik Sinner +15000 Casper Ruud +20000 Grigor Dimitrov +20000 Cameron Norrie +20000 Taylor Fritz +20000 Alex De Minaur +25000 John Isner +25000 Roberto Bautista Agut +30000 Dan Evans +30000 Pablo Carreno Busta +40000 Ugo Humbert +50000 Lorenzo Musetti +50000 David Goffin +50000 Marton Fucsovics +50000 Reilly Opelka +50000 Jenson Brooksby +50000 Alex Bublik +50000 Stanislas Wawrinka +50000 Filip Krajinovic +50000 Diego Schwartzman +75000 Cristian Garin +75000

Serena Williams was the last American to hold the women’s singles Wimbledon title.

While she looked good playing doubles with Jabeur at Eastbourne, Williams hasn’t played a women’s singles match in nearly a year.

Williams is one Grand Slam win away from Margaret’s Court all-time record. While it’s a mystery what Williams’ future plans are, she had some great moments at Eastbourne. Williams’ power and serve are still there and she has had nearly a full year off to recover from injury.

While most tennis experts are counting her out, Williams has proved everyone wrong before. She won the 2017 Australian Open while eight weeks pregnant and made four finals and two semifinals after a 16-month maternity leave.

At +2000 odds, it’s hard to find this kind of value on one of the all-time greats.

Take Serena Willaims to win Wimbledon 2022.

