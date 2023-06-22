Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023 Odds, Expert Picks, Predictions, & Best Bets

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
Wimbledon 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, & Best Bets:

The third Grand Slam Tournament of 2023 begins July 3rd on the grass courts at Wimbledon. Now that Wimbledon has lifted the ban on Russian and Belarusian players, former world No.1 Daniil Medvedev will be competing at the All-England Club. Along with Medvedev, fans will get to see the best players in the world, including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, and more.

Looking to win his fifth straight men’s singles title at the All England Club, Novak Djokovic is the odds-on favorite to win Wimbledon 2023. In the women’s draw, Iga Swiatek is fresh off her 2023 French Open win and Elena Rybakaina returns to defend her title, the two stars open with the same odds at +350.

Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of the Wimbledon 2023 odds, along with predictions and picks from our tennis experts.

US Tennis Betting Guide — How to Watch Wimbledon 2023 in the US

  • 🎾Grand Slam: Wimbledon 2023
  • 📅 Date: Tuesday, July 3, 2023
  • 🏟 Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club | London, England
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN
  • 🎲 Women’s Wimbledon 2023 Odds: Iga Swiatek +350 | Elena Rybakina +350 | Aryna Sabalenka +400 | Ons Jabeur +1200
  • 🎲 Men’s Wimbledon 2023 Odds: Novak Djokovic -145 | Carlos Alcaraz +400 | Daniil Medvedev +800 | Jannik Sinner +1200 | Taylor Fritz +2000

Wimbledon Odds 2023

The 2023 Wimbledon, which will run from July 3 to July 16th, will mark the first event of King Charles III. The defending champions are back with Elena Rybakina and Novak Djokovic looking to defend their titles in London early next month.

Djokovic is fresh off his French Open win, beating Casper Ruud in the final for his record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title. Meanwhile, Rybakina will look to bounce back from her loss at the Grass Court Championships in Berlin. Both Rybakina and Iga Swiatek open with the same odds to win at +350.

Swiatek is coming off her win at the French Open and will be on the hunt for her seventh Grand Slam title.

Women’s Wimbledon Odds 2023

For the last six years, a different player has stolen the women’s Wimbledon singles title. At the age of 22, Iga Swiatek has quickly become one of the best players in the world. After winning her third French Open title, she heads to Wimbledon in search of her first Wimbledon win.

Swiatek opens with +350 odds and is among the favorites despite never making it past the fourth round at the All-England Club.

Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina is another favorite at +350 odds to defend her title. Rybakina is currently dominating the Tour with her serve. Earlier last month, the Wimbledon champion was forced to withdraw from the third round due to an illness.

Closely behind the two favorites, Aryna Sabalenka (+400), Ons Jabeur (+1200), and Karolina Muchova (+1400) are all in the mix. Coco Gauff (+1800) and Jessica Pegula (+2500) are among the key players to watch at the All England Club in 2023.

View the Women’s Wimbledon 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

WTA Tennis Player 2023 Wimbledon Odds Play
Iga Swiatek +350 BetOnline logo
Elena Rybakina +350 BetOnline logo
Aryna Sabalenkar +400 BetOnline logo
Ons Jabeur +1200 BetOnline logo
Karolina Muchova +1400 BetOnline logo
Coco Gauff +1800 BetOnline logo
Petra Kvitova +2000 BetOnline logo
Beatriz Haddad Maia +2500 BetOnline logo
Jessica Pegula +2500 BetOnline logo
Mirra Andreeva +2500 BetOnline logo
Jelena Ostapenko +2800 BetOnline logo
Caroline Garcia +2800 BetOnline logo
Belina Dencic +3000 BetOnline logo
Liudmila Samsonva +3300 BetOnline logo
Karolina Pliskova +3300 BetOnline logo
Veronika Kudermetova +3500 BetOnline logo
Maria Sakkari +4000 BetOnline logo
Paula Badosa +4000 BetOnline logo
Anastasia Potapova +4000 BetOnline logo
Victoria Azarenka +4000 BetOnline logo
Bianca Andreescu +4500 BetOnline logo
Anett Kontaveit +5000 BetOnline logo
Leylah Fernandez +5000 BetOnline logo
Madison Keys +5000 BetOnline logo
Elina Svitolina +5000 BetOnline logo
Donna Vekic +5000 BetOnline logo
Qinwen Zheng +5000 BetOnline logo
Amanda Anisimova +6000 BetOnline logo
Danielle Collins +6000 BetOnline logo
Jule Niemeier +7000 BetOnline logo
Angelique Kerber +7000 BetOnline logo
Linda Fruhvirtova +7000 BetOnline logo

Men’s Wimbledon 2023 Odds

The Wimbledon odds for the upcoming tournament have Novak Djokovic as a heavy favorite over the field at -145 odds.

Djokovic is a force to be reckoned with on grass, winning 85 percent of his career matches on the surface throughout his illustrious career. A seven-time winner at Wimbledon, Djokovic can tie Roger Federer for the most men’s singles titles ever at the All England Club.

Carlos Alcaraz follows as a strong contender with odds of +400, displaying his potential to make a significant impact in the tournament. Daniil Medvedev also joins the conversation with odds of +800, a sign of his potential to challenge the top players on grass.

However, the absence of Rafael Nadal, who will be out for the remainder of the season due to injury, gives Djokovic a close-to-clear path to winning his first calendar Grand Slam.

If Djokovic accomplishes this feat, he will become the first person since Stephanie Graf to complete a calendar grand slam, solidifying his place in tennis history.

Check out the chart below for the best men’s singles Wimbledon 2023 odds from BetOnline.

ATP Tennis Player 2022 Wimbledon Odds Play
Novak Djokovic -145 BetOnline logo
Carlos Alcaraz +400 BetOnline logo
Daniil Medvedev +800 BetOnline logo
Jannik Sinner +1200 BetOnline logo
Taylor Frtiz +2000 BetOnline logo
Alexander Zverev +2500 BetOnline logo
Nick Kyrgios +2500 BetOnline logo
Holger Rune +2800 BetOnline logo
Matteo Berrenttini +3300 BetOnline logo
Stefanos Tsitsipas +3300 BetOnline logo
Andy Murray +3300 BetOnline logo
Felix Auger-Aliassime +4000 BetOnline logo
Andrey Rublev +5000 BetOnline logo
Hubert Hurkacz +5000 BetOnline logo
Sebastian Korda +5000 BetOnline logo
Milos Raonic +5500 BetOnline logo
Cameron Norrie +6600 BetOnline logo
Alex De Minaur +6600 BetOnline logo
Frances Tiafoe +7000 BetOnline logo
Casper Ruud +8000 BetOnline logo
Denis Shapovalov +8000 BetOnline logo
Karen Khachanov +8000 BetOnline logo
Jan-Lennard Struff +8000 BetOnline logo
Stan Wawrinka +9000 BetOnline logo
Pabolo Carrenoa Busta +10000 BetOnline logo
Maxime Cressy +10000 BetOnline logo
Francisco Cerundolo +10000 BetOnline logo
Jiri Lehecka +12500 BetOnline logo
Tim Van Rijthoven +12500 BetOnline logo
Lorenzo Musetti +12500 BetOnline logo
Ben Shelton +12500 BetOnline logo
Dominic Thiem +12500 BetOnline logo

Wimbledon Expert Picks | Wimbledon Predictions 2023

Novak Djokovic (-145)

Novak Djokovic, the reigning Wimbledon champion, is set to embark on a historic quest for his fifth straight title at the prestigious grass court event.

Djokovic’s dominance on grass is undeniable. With an outstanding win-loss record of 86-10 at Wimbledon, he’s won an impressive 90% of his matches at the All-England Club.

Having already secured the first two Grand Slam titles in 2023, Djokovic is on a remarkable pace reminiscent of his exceptional run in 2021.

While he will be challenged by the newest generation of stars, Djokovic is playing at another level right now.

Take Djokovic to win Wimbledon 2023.

Bet on Novak Djokovic (-145)

Aryna Sabalenka (+400)

Aryna Sabalenka, the rising star of women’s tennis, is primed for success at Wimbledon after her historic victory at the 2023 Australian Open.

After defeating reigning Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina in the final, Sabalenka enters the grass court season with confidence. With a solid 6-4 record at Wimbledon, she possesses the skills and temperament needed to excel at the All England Club.

Sabalenka’s booming serves and thunderous groundstrokes combined with her mental fortitude make her a tough opponent to beat on grass. Sabalenka will enter Wimbledon 2023 as a genuine contender to win the women’s single title.

Sabalenka’s last appearance at the All England Club came in 2021 when she was eliminated in the semi-finals.

Look for her to win her second grand slam title this year at Wimbledon.

Bet on Aryna Sabalenka (+400)

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
