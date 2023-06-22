The third Grand Slam Tournament of 2023 begins July 3rd on the grass courts at Wimbledon. Now that Wimbledon has lifted the ban on Russian and Belarusian players, former world No.1 Daniil Medvedev will be competing at the All-England Club. Along with Medvedev, fans will get to see the best players in the world, including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, and more.

Looking to win his fifth straight men’s singles title at the All England Club, Novak Djokovic is the odds-on favorite to win Wimbledon 2023. In the women’s draw, Iga Swiatek is fresh off her 2023 French Open win and Elena Rybakaina returns to defend her title, the two stars open with the same odds at +350.

Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of the Wimbledon 2023 odds, along with predictions and picks from our tennis experts.

The Best US Sports Betting Sites for Wimbledon 2023

US Tennis Betting Guide — How to Watch Wimbledon 2023 in the US

Wimbledon Odds 2023

The 2023 Wimbledon, which will run from July 3 to July 16th, will mark the first event of King Charles III. The defending champions are back with Elena Rybakina and Novak Djokovic looking to defend their titles in London early next month.

Djokovic is fresh off his French Open win, beating Casper Ruud in the final for his record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title. Meanwhile, Rybakina will look to bounce back from her loss at the Grass Court Championships in Berlin. Both Rybakina and Iga Swiatek open with the same odds to win at +350.

Swiatek is coming off her win at the French Open and will be on the hunt for her seventh Grand Slam title.

Women’s Wimbledon Odds 2023

For the last six years, a different player has stolen the women’s Wimbledon singles title. At the age of 22, Iga Swiatek has quickly become one of the best players in the world. After winning her third French Open title, she heads to Wimbledon in search of her first Wimbledon win.

Swiatek opens with +350 odds and is among the favorites despite never making it past the fourth round at the All-England Club.

Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina is another favorite at +350 odds to defend her title. Rybakina is currently dominating the Tour with her serve. Earlier last month, the Wimbledon champion was forced to withdraw from the third round due to an illness.

Closely behind the two favorites, Aryna Sabalenka (+400), Ons Jabeur (+1200), and Karolina Muchova (+1400) are all in the mix. Coco Gauff (+1800) and Jessica Pegula (+2500) are among the key players to watch at the All England Club in 2023.

View the Women’s Wimbledon 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

WTA Tennis Player 2023 Wimbledon Odds Play Iga Swiatek +350 Elena Rybakina +350 Aryna Sabalenkar +400 Ons Jabeur +1200 Karolina Muchova +1400 Coco Gauff +1800 Petra Kvitova +2000 Beatriz Haddad Maia +2500 Jessica Pegula +2500 Mirra Andreeva +2500 Jelena Ostapenko +2800 Caroline Garcia +2800 Belina Dencic +3000 Liudmila Samsonva +3300 Karolina Pliskova +3300 Veronika Kudermetova +3500 Maria Sakkari +4000 Paula Badosa +4000 Anastasia Potapova +4000 Victoria Azarenka +4000 Bianca Andreescu +4500 Anett Kontaveit +5000 Leylah Fernandez +5000 Madison Keys +5000 Elina Svitolina +5000 Donna Vekic +5000 Qinwen Zheng +5000 Amanda Anisimova +6000 Danielle Collins +6000 Jule Niemeier +7000 Angelique Kerber +7000 Linda Fruhvirtova +7000

Men’s Wimbledon 2023 Odds

The Wimbledon odds for the upcoming tournament have Novak Djokovic as a heavy favorite over the field at -145 odds.

Djokovic is a force to be reckoned with on grass, winning 85 percent of his career matches on the surface throughout his illustrious career. A seven-time winner at Wimbledon, Djokovic can tie Roger Federer for the most men’s singles titles ever at the All England Club.

Carlos Alcaraz follows as a strong contender with odds of +400, displaying his potential to make a significant impact in the tournament. Daniil Medvedev also joins the conversation with odds of +800, a sign of his potential to challenge the top players on grass.

However, the absence of Rafael Nadal, who will be out for the remainder of the season due to injury, gives Djokovic a close-to-clear path to winning his first calendar Grand Slam.

If Djokovic accomplishes this feat, he will become the first person since Stephanie Graf to complete a calendar grand slam, solidifying his place in tennis history.

Check out the chart below for the best men’s singles Wimbledon 2023 odds from BetOnline.

ATP Tennis Player 2022 Wimbledon Odds Play Novak Djokovic -145 Carlos Alcaraz +400 Daniil Medvedev +800 Jannik Sinner +1200 Taylor Frtiz +2000 Alexander Zverev +2500 Nick Kyrgios +2500 Holger Rune +2800 Matteo Berrenttini +3300 Stefanos Tsitsipas +3300 Andy Murray +3300 Felix Auger-Aliassime +4000 Andrey Rublev +5000 Hubert Hurkacz +5000 Sebastian Korda +5000 Milos Raonic +5500 Cameron Norrie +6600 Alex De Minaur +6600 Frances Tiafoe +7000 Casper Ruud +8000 Denis Shapovalov +8000 Karen Khachanov +8000 Jan-Lennard Struff +8000 Stan Wawrinka +9000 Pabolo Carrenoa Busta +10000 Maxime Cressy +10000 Francisco Cerundolo +10000 Jiri Lehecka +12500 Tim Van Rijthoven +12500 Lorenzo Musetti +12500 Ben Shelton +12500 Dominic Thiem +12500

Wimbledon Expert Picks | Wimbledon Predictions 2023

Novak Djokovic (-145)

Novak Djokovic, the reigning Wimbledon champion, is set to embark on a historic quest for his fifth straight title at the prestigious grass court event.

Djokovic’s dominance on grass is undeniable. With an outstanding win-loss record of 86-10 at Wimbledon, he’s won an impressive 90% of his matches at the All-England Club.

Having already secured the first two Grand Slam titles in 2023, Djokovic is on a remarkable pace reminiscent of his exceptional run in 2021.

While he will be challenged by the newest generation of stars, Djokovic is playing at another level right now.

Take Djokovic to win Wimbledon 2023.

Aryna Sabalenka (+400)

Aryna Sabalenka, the rising star of women’s tennis, is primed for success at Wimbledon after her historic victory at the 2023 Australian Open.

After defeating reigning Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina in the final, Sabalenka enters the grass court season with confidence. With a solid 6-4 record at Wimbledon, she possesses the skills and temperament needed to excel at the All England Club.

Sabalenka’s booming serves and thunderous groundstrokes combined with her mental fortitude make her a tough opponent to beat on grass. Sabalenka will enter Wimbledon 2023 as a genuine contender to win the women’s single title.

Sabalenka’s last appearance at the All England Club came in 2021 when she was eliminated in the semi-finals.

Look for her to win her second grand slam title this year at Wimbledon.

