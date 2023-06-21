Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023 Odds: Novak Djokovic Is The Early Betting Favorite To Win Men’s Single Title

Gia Nguyen
Novak Djokovic is fresh off breaking the record for most Grand Slam titles ever. Now, he will head to Wimbledon 2023 as the favorite to win his 24th major championship. Find the early Wimbledon 2023 odds, contenders, and favorites below.

Wimbledon 2023 is set to swing into action on July 3rd in London, England. It’s the only grass-court Grand Slam that is managed by the prestigious All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Once again, Novak Djokovic will enter the tournament with the best odds to win Wimbledon 2023. With Rafael Nadal out for the rest of the season, Djokovic has a strong chance to complete his second career Calendar Grand Slam. Standing in his path, Carlos Alcaraz is next on the board with +350 odds to win Wimbledon.

Daniil Medvedev (+750), Jannik Sinner (+1200), and Matteo Berrettini (+2000) round out the top five contenders heading into the Wimbledon 2023 draw next week.

Men’s Wimbledon Odds

Wimbledon is arguably the biggest tournament of the year and the world’s best players will compete at one of the iconic venues in the sport.

After claiming his 23rd Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic will enter the All England Club at the top of the ATP rankings. He is the 2022 defending Wimbledon champion and will be the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.

Djokovic has been dominant on grass throughout his career. As a result, he will enter Wimbledon as a heavy favorite with -150 odds to repeat as champion.

Meanwhile, 2022 U.S. Open winner Carlos Alcaraz is the clear-cut second choice, opening at +350 odds in the early Wimbledon market.

Other top contenders include Daniil Medvedev (+750), Jannik Sinner (+1200), and Matteo Berrettini (+2000). Three other players (Felix Auger-Aliassime, Nick Krygios, and Stefanos Tsitsipas) own +2000 odds entering the Wimbledon draw.

Check out the Men’s Wimbledon odds in the table below.

ATP Players Wimbledon Odds Play
Novak Djokovic -150 BetOnline logo
Carlos Alcaraz +350 BetOnline logo
Daniil Medvedev +750 BetOnline logo
Jannik Sinner +1200 BetOnline logo
Matteo Berrettini +2000 BetOnline logo
Alexander Zverev +2000 BetOnline logo
Felix Auger-Aliassime +2000 BetOnline logo
Nick Kyrgios +2000 BetOnline logo
Stefanos Tsitsipas +2200 BetOnline logo
Taylor Fritz +2500 BetOnline logo
Holger Rune +2800 BetOnline logo
Andy Murray +3300 BetOnline logo
Cameron Norrie +5000 BetOnline logo
Hubert Hurkacz +5000 BetOnline logo
Casper Ruud +5000 BetOnline logo
Sebstian Korda +5000 BetOnline logo
Milos Raonic +5500 BetOnline logo
Andrey Rublev +6600 BetOnline logo
Alex De Minaur +6600 BetOnline logo
Frances Tiafoe +7000 BetOnline logo

Novak Djokovic Has Best Odds to Win Wimbledon 2023

The draw for both the men’s and women’s singles will be announced on Friday, June 30.

The Wimbledon schedule will open with the first round to be held on July 3rd and 4th.

Djokovic is a seven-time Wimbledon champion and opens as the overwhelming favorite for good reason. The defending Wimbledon champion has already won the first two Grand Slam titles this year and has won 85 percent of his career matches on grass.

The Serbian tennis player recently made history with his record-breaking 23rd title surpassing Rafael Nadal with a French Open win.

Now he’s within the grasp of a career calendar Grand Slam and winning his 24th major championship. While it’s never been done, Djokovic is the clear favorite heading into Wimbledon. Without Nadal, Djokovic has cruised at the Grand Slam tournaments. He will need to hold off Carlos Alcaraz and other top players like Daniil Medvedev or Nick Krygios.

Even at his age, Djokovic has proven that he can play amongst the new generation.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Arrow to top