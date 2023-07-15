The tennis world awaits the Wimbledon 2023 men’s singles final between 20-year-old World No. 1 Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and 36-year-old World No. 2 Serbian Novak Djokovic.

Tomorrow it’s the match we all want to see… Top ranked @carlosalcaraz vs the greatest ever @DjokerNole in the @Wimbledon final Who you got ? — Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) July 15, 2023

Alcaraz has never played in a Wimbledon final, and Djokovic is attempting to win his 8th title.

The contrasts between these two players are considerable.

And the 2023 French Open semifinal meeting between the two further delineated those contrasts.

Carlos Alcaraz was uncharacteristically overcome by the moment and was inflicted with whole-body cramps during the match.

What can fans expect?

1. Ignore the Rankings: Djokovic Is The Massive Favorite

Presumably, Alcaraz’s best opportunity to beat Djokovic would have been on clay.

On grass, Alcaraz is a work-in-progress who is up against the master.

Despite Alcaraz possessing the higher ranking, this would be a big upset if Alcaraz could pull it off.

“You’re obviously the defending champion. Do you consider yourself the favorite? Novak Djokovic: “Uh… I don’t want to sound arrogant, but of course I consider myself the favorite.” They really wanted him to say it out loud. pic.twitter.com/5dv3VoXSMF — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 13, 2023

Djokovic is 7-1 in his career in Wimbledon finals.

The only one he lost was in 2013 to Andy Murray.

2. Fun Rallies Will Be On The Docket

The two exchanged some thrilling rallies in Paris before Alcaraz’s cramps.

Grass allows for more odd spins and bounces so we will see a lot of athleticism from both players chasing down balls from the opposite side of the court extending rallies.

Does Carlos Alcaraz realize that, at this very moment, Novak Djokovic is studying every single dropshot Alcaraz has ever hit, searching for tells that it’s coming and where it will be aimed? Djokovic only wants to reach balls to extend points, waiting for opponents to miss. — Tennis In the Park 🇺🇦 (@TennisInthePar1) March 29, 2023

3. Service Return Will Be A Key

Both players have good control of their service game.

This means the return game will be extremely important.

Italian player Matteo Berrettini believes Alcaraz’s return game is comparable to Djokovic’s.

Matteo Berrettini compares Carlos Alcaraz’ return to Djokovic: “His reaction times are unbelievable. Rarely he his a slice on 1st serve. When he does, he has great feel, great hands.. it reminds me of Novak a bit, this kind of reflex & time of reaction. As a server, I feel this” pic.twitter.com/rTtNtvq9Hb — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 10, 2023

Anticipating where the serve is headed and getting the ball back in play to stay in the opponent’s service game will be vital to the winning player’s success in the match.

Hopefully, both players come into the match physically and mentally strong so tennis fans can see a high-quality match from start to finish, and may the best man win.

