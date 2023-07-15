Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023: Previewing Sunday’s Men’s Final Between Carlos Alcaraz And Novak Djokovic

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic

The tennis world awaits the Wimbledon 2023 men’s singles final between 20-year-old World No. 1 Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and 36-year-old World No. 2 Serbian Novak Djokovic.

 

Alcaraz has never played in a Wimbledon final, and Djokovic is attempting to win his 8th title.

The contrasts between these two players are considerable.

And the 2023 French Open semifinal meeting between the two further delineated those contrasts.

Carlos Alcaraz was uncharacteristically overcome by the moment and was inflicted with whole-body cramps during the match.

What can fans expect?

1. Ignore the Rankings: Djokovic Is The Massive Favorite

Presumably, Alcaraz’s best opportunity to beat Djokovic would have been on clay.

On grass, Alcaraz is a work-in-progress who is up against the master.

Despite Alcaraz possessing the higher ranking, this would be a big upset if Alcaraz could pull it off.

Djokovic is 7-1 in his career in Wimbledon finals.

The only one he lost was in 2013 to Andy Murray.

2. Fun Rallies Will Be On The Docket

The two exchanged some thrilling rallies in Paris before Alcaraz’s cramps.

Grass allows for more odd spins and bounces so we will see a lot of athleticism from both players chasing down balls from the opposite side of the court extending rallies.

3. Service Return Will Be A Key

Both players have good control of their service game.

This means the return game will be extremely important.

Italian player Matteo Berrettini believes Alcaraz’s return game is comparable to Djokovic’s.

Anticipating where the serve is headed and getting the ball back in play to stay in the opponent’s service game will be vital to the winning player’s success in the match.

Hopefully, both players come into the match physically and mentally strong so tennis fans can see a high-quality match from start to finish, and may the best man win.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
