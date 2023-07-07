Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon Dress Code: What Players & Fans Can and Can’t Wear

Wimbledon, founded in 1877, is widely regarded as the most prestigious tennis event of the year and remains the only major tournament played on grass. The Grand Slam tournament holds strong ties to tradition, with strict regulations, including an all-white dress code for competitors and the patronage of the royal family.

Remarkably, in 2022, Wimbledon made an unprecedented adjustment to its dress code rules that had been in place since Victorian times.

While the official rules still require players to don suitable tennis attire, predominantly in white, a recent change was introduced specifically for female players.

In November 2022, Wimbledon announced that women would now be permitted to wear dark undershorts, responding to concerns raised by prominent figures about the impact of the stringent dress code on female athletes.

Strict Dress Code Rules for Wimbledon Players

Players participating in Wimbledon must adhere to a rigorous all-white dress code.

This regulation was initially implemented in the tournament’s early years to minimize the visibility of perspiration.

From the moment players step onto the court, they must be attired entirely in white, from their tracksuits to their shorts.

Although players are allowed to incorporate non-white elements, they are restricted to the neckline of their shirt, sleeve, cuff, or outside seam of their shorts or skirts. The trim must not exceed a centimeter in width, and any manufacturer logos or sponsor emblems must also conform to this measurement.

Furthermore, shades of off-white or cream are strictly prohibited. The dress code also explicitly stipulates that caps, headbands, bandanas, wristbands, socks, and shoes must be white, with shoes predominantly in white.

The New Revised Rules for Wimbledon Women Players

For the first time in the tournament’s 146-year history, women are now permitted to wear colors other than white.

Although the allowance is limited to dark undershorts, the revised rule specifies that female players can wear solid, mid-to-dark-colored undershorts as long as they are not longer than their shorts or skirts.

The adjustment to the dress code was implemented to alleviate anxiety surrounding menstruation and enable female players to focus more on their performances. The change was widely welcomed by many female athletes, as some had previously resorted to taking hormonal birth control to avoid having their periods during Wimbledon.

In this year’s first round, notable players such as Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, and Victoria Azarenka have already embraced the new rule by wearing black undershorts.

Is There a Dress Code for Fans?

While players must adhere to a super strict dress code, there is no specific dress code for fans attending the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

However, spectators are encouraged to dress smartly, and there is one official rule they must follow: no offensive or political messages should be displayed on their clothing.

Fans are often seen dressed casually in shorts and t-shirts while on the grounds. However, Wimbledon Debenture ticket holders are required to adhere to a “smart casual” dress code for access to the Debenture Lounges. This means that jeans, shorts, collarless shirts, and trainers are not permitted in these exclusive areas.

