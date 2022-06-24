Wimbledon Men’s 2022: Djokovic has the Best Odds to Win Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic of Belgrade, Serbia has been at the focal point of the tennis world in 2022. We all know his story in January when he was not allowed to participate in the Australian Open because he was not fully vaccinated. Then when Djokovic did come back to professional tennis, he did not play at the same level we are accustomed to seeing of him. Djokovic lost in the quarterfinals to Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic in Dubai; first round of Monte Carlo to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain; and bageled in the deciding set by Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final of the Serbia Open.

We saw Djokovic turn things around on clay in Madrid, Rome, and Roland Garros. Djokovic finds himself the favourite to win Wimbledon, where he is a six-time Wimbledon champion. He is also the number one seed because the current world number one player in the world, Daniil Medvedev of Russia cannot participate. Russians and Belarusians are not allowed to compete at Wimbledon because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As a result, there will be no ATP points up for grabs.

Novak Djokovic is the betting favourite to win Wimbledon (-110). The fact he is in the minuses to win Wimbledon is rather interesting because has not won any of the last three majors. Medvedev won the United States Open, while Spain’s Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open and the French Open.

Djokovic has dominated Wimbledon in recent years, and that is why he is the favourite to win again. In 2018, Djokovic beat South African Kevin Anderson 7-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3. In 2019, Djokovic beat Roger Federer of Switzerland in a dramatic five-set final, 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12. In 2021, he beat Matteo Berrettini of Italy 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. Interestingly, two of the last three finalists that Djokovic beat are not at Wimbledon this year. Anderson due to retirement, and Federer due to a knee injury.

It is interesting that Matteo Berrettini of Italy (+700) has the second best chance of winning Wimbledon. Berrettini did win the first set in the 2021 Wimbledon Final, and has displayed excellence on grass at the Queen’s Club Tournament, taking the title there in 2021 and 2022.

Nadal is next at +800. Definitely the fan favourite (outside of maybe Andy Murray), Nadal is going for his third consecutive major title. However do not underestimate Nadal’s overall skillset on grass. You cannot forget Nadal is a two-time Wimbledon champion himself, and has won clay court tournaments in the past in Stuttgart and the Queen’s Club.

Another player tennis fans need to keep an eye on is definitely Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz. The 19-year-old phenom is not just a clay court specialist. He proved that this year when he won the Miami Open, as he became the youngest Miami Open champion of all-time. Does grass suit Alcaraz’s game? The verdict is still out, but what we do know is that we will hear a lot about Alcaraz for many years to come if his 2022 results are any indication.

