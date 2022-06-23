Wimbledon Women’s 2022: Swiatek has Best Odds to Win the WTA Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek of Warsaw, Poland, the world number one, has had quite the 2022 women’s tennis season. She not only won the French Open, the second major of the year very handily, 6-1, 6-3, over American Coco Gauff, but Swiatek has won six tournaments in 2022 already. There is no doubt Swiatek has got a significant amount of momentum heading into Wimbledon, so it comes as no surprise that she has the best odds to win the women’s Wimbledon title in 2022. Below, we’ll go over the Women’s Wimbledon 2022 odds for every female tennis player in the draw.

Swiatek is a two-time grand slam champion having won the French Open in 2020 and 2022.

We all know that Swiatek is a dominant player on clay, but what about grass?

Swiatek has only reached as high as the fourth round during her career at Wimbledon and has never won a grass court tournament as of yet. The main reason why Swiatek is the favorite at +165 at this time is because of her dominance in women’s tennis leading up to Wimbledon.

Swiatek has a remarkable 35 match winning streak, and has not lost since being beaten by Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 in the second round of the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championship. Since then, Swiatek has won the Qatar Open, Indian Wells, the Miami Open, the Stuttgart Open and Italian Open, in addition to the French Open.

Coco Gauff of the United States has the second best odds at +1000. Gauff reached the first grand slam singles final of her career at the French Open, but lost in the final, 6-1, 6-3 to Swiatek. Ons Jabeur of Tunisia is next on the list at +1200. Jabeur is coming into the tournament with momentum as she beat Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the Berlin Open final leading up to Wimbledon.

Another player who is generating attention from the bookies is Simona Halep of Romania (+1600). Halep has won Wimbledon before as she beat Serena Williams of the United States, 6-2, 6-2 in 2019.

Speaking of Serena Williams (+2000), the veteran American is making her return to professional tennis for the first time since Wimbledon of 2021. It should be noted that Serena’s former coach Patrick Mouratoglou is now catching Halep, while Serena will be having her trainer Eric Hechtman in her box.

There are some interesting long shots worth considering. Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic is a two-time Wimbledon champion. The 32-year-old champion beat Maria Sharapova of Russia 6-3, 6-4 in the 2011 Wimbledon Championship, and then beat Canadian one-year-wonder Eugenie Bouchard 6-3, 6-0 in the 2014 Wimbledon Championship.

Spain’s Paula Badosa is at +6600. Badosa has performed extremely well at Indian Wells the last two years, winning the title in 2021, and reaching the semifinals in 2022.

Then there is a pair of Americans at +8000, who could definitely be in the Wimbledon hunt. Danielle Collins reached the final of the Australian Open, where she lost to a player, Ashleigh Barty of Australia, who has since retired.

Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula, the daughter of the owners of the Buffalo Bills, has reached the final of Madrid already this year. Despite losing to Jabeur in three sets, one could argue that Pegula was the better player in the match as she bageled the Tunisian in the second set. Pegula also has reached the quarterfinals of the last two Australian Opens and the 2022 French Open.

