Hockey fans were in for a real treat on Saturday as the best two teams in the National Hockey League faced each other at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. At the end of the night, the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Washington Capitals 5-4 in overtime.

Who scored the game winner?

Possible Norris Trophy winner candidate Josh Morrissey of Calgary, Alberta scored the game-winning goal for Winnipeg. At 1:57 of the extra period, Morrissey scored from Mark Scheifele of Kitchener, Ontario and Kyle Connor of Shelby Township, Michigan.

For Morrissey, he scored of one of two goals for Winnipeg. He put the Jets up 4-2 at 1:10 of the third period from Scheifele.

Who else contributed for the Jets?

A total of six Jets players had a multi-point game. In addition to Morrissey, center Cole Perfetti of Whitby, Ontario had one goal and one assist, and defenseman Dylan Samberg of Saginaw, Michigan also delivered with a goal and a helper. Meanwhile, Scheifele, defenseman Neal Pionk of Omaha, Nebraska and center Vladislav Namestnikov of Zhukovskiy, Russia all had two assists. The other Jets player to score was center Alex Iafallo of Eden, New York.

Jets blew a lead

The Jets had a 4-2 lead early in the third period before the Capitals scored twice to force overtime and eventually pick up a point. Alex Ovechkin of Moscow, Russia scored his 24th goal of the season to tie the game at four with seven minutes and 39 seconds left in the third period. For Ovechkin, it was his 877th goal of his NHL career. That is second all-time behind only Wayne Gretzky of Brantford, Ontario, who had 894 NHL goals.

What are the records for the Jets and Capitals?

The Jets lead the NHL with 77 points (37 wins, 14 regulation losses and three losses in extra time). The Capitals are second with 75 points (34 wins, 11 regulation losses and two losses in extra time).