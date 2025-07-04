Winnipeg Jets impacted by 2025 NHL Free Agency

National Hockey League free agency continued on Thursday, and one could argue that no one has been impacted more over the last 48 hours than the Winnipeg Jets. On Wednesday, the Jets acquired right winger Gustav Nyquist of Halmstead, Sweden, but lost centre Mason Appleton of Green Bay, Wisconsin to the Detroit Red Wings. Then on Thursday, the Jets lost left winger Nikolaj Ehlers of Aalborg, Denmark to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Gustav Nyquist

The Jets are Nyquist’s sixth NHL team after signing a one year contract worth $3.25 million. He has previously played eight seasons with the Detroit Red Wings from 2011 to 2019, one season with the San Jose Sharks in 2019, three seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2019 to 2023, two seasons with the Minnesota Wild (2022-23, and 2024-25), and two seasons with the Nasville Predators (2023-24, and 2024-25).

In 2024-25 with the Predators and Wild, Nyquist had 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points in 79 games. He was a -24 with 16 penalty minutes, three power-play points, two shorthanded points, 103 game-winning goals, 11 faceoff wins, 30 blocked shots, 44 hits, 19 takeaways and 59 giveaways.

Mason Appleton

Appleton is signing a two-year deal worth $5.8 million. He is playing with his third NHL franchise. Appleton had two separate stints with the Jets. He was there initially from 2018 to 2021, and again from 2022 to 2025. Appleton also spent 49 games with the Seattle Kraken in the 2021-22 season.

In 2024-25 with the Jets, Appleton had 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points in 71 games. He was a +7 with 22 penalty minutes, one power-play point, three game-winning goals, 107 shots on goal, 10 faceoff wins, 29 blocked shots, 76 hits, 15 takeaways, and 38 giveaways. Appleton’s power-play point came on April 3 in a 4-0 Jets win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Appleton set up defenseman Colin Miller of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario at 11:53 of the second period to put the Jets up 3-0.

Nikolaj Ehlers

Ehlers is signing a six year deal worth $51 million. He has spent the last decade with the Jets. In 69 games in 2024-25, Ehlers had 24 goals and 39 assists for 63 points. He was a +14 with 17 penalty minutes, 22 power-play points, five game-winning goals, 174 shots on goal, five faceoff wins, 33 blocked shots, 38 hits, 16 takeaways, and 52 giveaways.

Two more players switching teams

There have been two more notable players switching teams. The San Jose Sharks have signed defenseman Dmitry Orlov of Novokuznetsk, Russia to a two-year deal worth $13 million. The St. Louis Blues have signed center Pius Suter of Zurich, Switzerland to a two-year deal worth $8.25 million.

Orlov is joining his fourth NHL team after 11 seasons with the Washington Capitals, one season with the Boston Bruins and two seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes. While with the Capitals, Orlov won the Stanley Cup in 2018. In 2024-25 with the Hurricanes, Orlov had six goals and 22 assists for 28 points. He was a +16 with 24 penalty minutes, two game-winning goals, one power-play point, 117 shots on goal, 60 blocked shots, 101 hits, 21 takeaways, and 98 giveaways.

In 2024-25, Orlov’s first game-winning goal came on November 3 in a 4-2 Hurricanes win over the Washington Capitals. Orlov put the Hurricanes up 3-2 at 5:26 of the second period from Martin Necas of Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic. Orlov’s second game-winning goal came on March 30 in a 6-4 Hurricanes win over the New York Islanders. Orlov put the Hurricanes up 5-4 at 9:19 of the third period from Andrei Svechnikov of Barnaul, Russia and Tyson Jost of St. Albert, Alberta. Orlov’s power-play point came on December 22 in a 3-1 Hurricanes win over the New York Rangers. Orlov had the primary assist on a game-winning power-play goal by Jack Roslovic of Columbus, Ohio at 14:32 of the second period which broke a 1-1 deadlock.

Suter is joining his fourth NHL team. He was previously with the Chicago Blackhawks (2020-21), the Detroit Red Wings (2021-23), and the Vancouver Canucks (2023-25). This past season in Vancouver, Suter had 25 goals and 21 assists for 46 points. He was a +2 with 18 penalty minutes, five power-play points, two shorthanded points, three game-winning goals, 138 shots on goal, 373 faceoff wins, 43 blocked shots, 59 hits, 19 takeaways, and 52 giveaways.