Winnipeg Jets win first ever game at the unique Mullett Arena

The Winnipeg Jets and Arizona Coyotes played at the very first National Hockey League game at the unique Mullett Arena at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona on Friday. The game had a fascinating college atmosphere even though there were only 5,000 spectators. Thanks to an overtime winner by Blake Wheeler of Plymouth, Minnesota, the Jets were victorious by a score of 3-2.

Why are the Coyotes at Mullett Arena?

In the summer of 2021, the city of Glendale decided not to renew their agreement with the Arizona Coyotes. Earlier this year, the Coyotes came to an agreement with Arizona State University to have their home games at Mullett Arena (home of Arizona State University’s hockey team) for the next three years. The Coyotes have the intention of having a new arena in Tempe for the 2025-26 National Hockey League season.

In the meantime, spectators who are lucky enough too see a game at Mullett Arena will get spectacular sight lines (and no nosebleed sections), similar to Calgary Flames fans who were fortunate to see games at the old Stampede Corral in the early 1980s. Another advantage is the fact that tickets will be available for Arizona State University students at a very affordable price in a special student section.

Irony that the Jets got the W

It is ironic that the Winnipeg Jets got the first win at the Mullett Arena in Tempe. That is because in 1996, the National Hockey League made the extremely controversial decision in moving the Jets to Arizona. Over the last 25 years the Coyotes have been one of the least profitable NHL franchises. The NHL did return to Winnipeg in 2011 when they moved the Atlanta Thrashers to southern Manitoba. However, diehard Jets fans have been extremely bitter toward the NHL and their decision to move the team when there was a strong and loyal fanbase. There has also been deep resentment over the years in the region towards NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.