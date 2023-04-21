Wisconsin football fans are preparing for “The Launch.”

Saturday’s spring game will be the first chance for first-year coach Luke Fickell to lead the new-look Badgers into Camp Randall Stadium.

It’s also a chance for Tanner Mordecai to cement his status as QB1 and an opportunity for Braedyn Locke and Nick Evers to battle for the backup role.

Wisconsin, Tanner Mordecai Lead New-Look QB Room

As of Thursday, more than 20,000 tickets were reserved for Fickell’s introductory spring game and showcase for the offense’s new signal callers.

The Badgers’ quarterback room received a complete renovation when Fickell came aboard. Some insiders suggested the QB room needed a facelift. Over the past three seasons, Wisconsin compiled 42 touchdown passes and 31 interceptions. Meanwhile, during the same time span, Fickell’s QBs at Cincinnati collected 72 TDs and 23 interceptions.

Out went former starter Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf.

In came offensive coordinator Phil Longo, Mordecai, Locke and Evers.

Longo worked with Drake Mayne and Sam Howell for the past four seasons at North Carolina. Mordecai, a sixth-year veteran, transferred from SMU after connecting on 72 TDs the past two seasons. Locke, who spent one season at Mississippi State, was the No. 22-ranked QB in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Evers, who arrived via Oklahoma, was the No. 8-rated QB in ‘22.

Exiting spring practices and entering informal summer workouts, the Badgers are expected to lean on Mordecai’s experience to guide the program through its transformation period. He has been developing spring chemistry with wide receiver Chimere Dike. Sitting in the wings, both Locke and Evers have four years of eligibility remaining.

Braedyn Locke Directs 2nd Unit; Nick Evers Leads 3rd Team

Locke, who was recruited by Longo while in high school, directed the second-team offense during the Badgers’ practice Thursday, the final tune-up before Saturday’s spring game.

In his first spring with the Badgers, Locke reportedly looks comfortable running the RPO-styled offense. During Thursday’s practice, Locke connected with Keontez Lewis on a 45-yard pass and delivered a strong-armed TD pass to Skyler Bell.

Evers mostly led the third team.

Meanwhile, Mordecai has excelled on intermediate pass plays throughout the spring practices, but has yet to connect on long passes consistently. He has tended to overthrow receivers and force plays, making mistakes instead of reading the third or fourth options.

Fickell is counting on Mordecai to earn greater command of the offense prior to the season opener against Buffalo on Sept. 2.

First, the new Badgers’ QBs are preparing for “The Launch.”