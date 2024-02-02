Wisconsin State Journal NFL analyst Ryan Hagen has released his Super Bowl LVIII expert picks and predictions for the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs of the 2023 season. This game is a classic rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

San Francisco is 9-2 in its last 11 games and 1-5 in its past six meetings with Kansas City. The Niners are 1-4 against the spread in their previous five games. Plus, San Francisco is 8-2 in its last 10 contests when playing as the favorite.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are 6-0 ATS in their past six matchups at home with San Francisco. Kansas City is 13-3 in its previous 16 games against an NFC opponent. Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Chiefs (+2)

Hagen has the Kansas City Chiefs winning and covering the spread against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. “The Baltimore Ravens seemed like the team to beat in this year’s NFL playoffs, but unfortunately for them, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs had other plans,” he wrote. “The Chiefs walked into Baltimore and dominated from start to finish to extinguish the Super Bowl odds and dreams of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. “Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers took care of business on their own turf with a high-stress win over the Detroit Lions. Not pretty, but the 49ers had a dominant second half to send this year’s Cinderella team packing. “What we now have is a QB that has been to four Super Bowls in the last five years, against a QB that was the last NFL player selected in the draft a couple of years ago. “No disrespect to Brock Purdy, but we’re rolling with the newly minted GOAT as we head into Feb. 11. Betting against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs has been a losing proposition since the 28-year-old entered the league. “After [last] Sunday’s win, Mahomes is now 14-3 in the postseason, and now 2-0 on the road after his first two away games this January. … Anything is possible, but Mahomes as an underdog has proven very profitable for bettors since he entered the league.”

