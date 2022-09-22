NCAAF

Wisconsin vs Ohio State Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match

Author image
James Foglio
Linkedin
3 min read
Wisconsin vs Ohio State Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match
On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Wisconsin Badgers take on the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium; free odds, predictions, and betting picks for the Wisconsin vs Ohio State NCAA Week 4 matchup are below.

Wisconsin Badgers vs Ohio State Buckeyes Predictions and Best Bets

Wisconsin Badgers vs Ohio State Buckeyes Pick 1: Ohio State to Cover

Since the Buckeyes are heavy 19-point favorites at home against the Badgers, bettors are expecting them to cover the spread. Additionally, the Buckeyes have won eight consecutive games versus the Badgers. On December 7, 2019, the last time these teams met, Ohio State won 34-21. This means the Badgers are overdue to snap their own losing streak.

Though, will it happen on Saturday at Ohio Stadium? It’s unlikely. For one notable betting trend, the Badgers are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 matchups against the Buckeyes. And the Badgers are 0-5 ATS in their past five meetings on the road versus the Buckeyes. So, pick the home team to cover the spread. More Wisconsin vs Ohio State betting picks and predictions are on the main page.

Bet On Ohio State -19 at Bovada

Wisconsin Badgers vs Ohio State Buckeyes Pick 2: First score of game is a touchdown

Moreover, gamblers are counting on the first score being a touchdown in this Wisconsin vs Ohio State game. In Week 3, the Buckeyes pulverized the Toledo Rockets, winning 77-21 at home. They scored 28 points in the opening quarter. During Week 2, the Buckeyes scored two touchdowns in the first quarter as well.

As for the Badgers, they scored a touchdown in the first quarter of their 66-7 blowout win over New Mexico State. But they were held scoreless in the opening quarter against Washington State in Week 2. Therefore, the first score of this game will be a touchdown, and it’s probably going to come from Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Bet on first score of game is a touchdown at Bovada

Wisconsin Badgers vs Ohio State Buckeyes Pick 3: Point total will go over 57

Per the Bovada sportsbook, the point total for this Wisconsin vs Ohio State matchup is set at 57. The total has gone over in eight of the Badgers’ last 10 games played during Week 4. On the other hand, the total has gone under in five of the Buckeyes’ past seven contests versus the Badgers.

For another side note, the Buckeyes are 5-0 ATS in their previous five meetings against the Badgers at home. And they’re 19-1 SU in their last 20 games versus Big Ten opponents. After seeing the Buckeyes score 77 points last week and 45 points in Week 2, bet on the point total going over 57. More NCAAF betting picks and predictions are on the main page.

Bet on point total going over 57 at Bovada

Wisconsin Badgers vs Ohio State Buckeyes Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Wisconsin Badgers +650 Wisconsin vs Ohio State Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match
Ohio State Buckeyes -1100 Wisconsin vs Ohio State Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match

 

Topics  
College Football Picks NCAAF News
James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
