With $158M in Career Earnings, Djokovic Tops Tennis Prize Money List

A worldwide game, tennis is filled with competition, immense pressure, and some of the most well-trained athletes in the world.

Over the last 20 years, some of the world’s best tennis players have dominated the men’s and women’s circuits.

During that time, the ATP and WTA tour have paid great dividends to their competitors with Novak Djokovic leading the world with the most career earnings among all tennis players.

Check out the list below for the highest-paid tennis players.

1. Novak Djokovic – $158,996,253

After winning Wimbledon 2022, Novak Djokovic sits just one grand slam behind Rafael Nadal for the most all-time with a total of 21 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic turned pro in 2003 and he’s won 88 ATP singles titles, including 38 ATP Masters titles and five ATP Finals titles.

Djokovic’s total winnings to date from his 19-year career sit at $158,996,253, making him the highest-paid tennis player ever, according to his ATP earnings.

2. Rafael Nadal – $131,338,131

Nadal added two more grand slam titles to his resume in 2022 by winning the Australian and French Open.

With those back-to-back wins, Rafael Nadal has the most grand slam titles in history with 22. Known for his dominance on clay, Nadal has won 14 French Opens, 2 Australian Opens, 4 US Opens, and 2 Wimbledon championships.

He holds 36 ATP Masters 1000 titles, only two behind Djokovic. As of June 2022, Nadal currently holds the highest winning percentage in the Open Era at 83.4%.

The Spaniard turned pro in 2001 at the age of 15 and has earned $131,338,131 from his ATP winnings, which ranks second all-time.

3. Roger Federer – $130,594,339

Roger Federer turned pro in 1998.

While he is not retired yet, the Swiss tennis player has sat out the 2022 season to recover from knee surgery. However, there has been speculation that he may return in September of 2022 playing doubles with Nadal in the Laver Cup in London.

In his 24-year career, Federer has profited $130,594,339 from his ATP Tournament wins, the third-highest total ever in tennis history.

4. Serena Williams – $94,524,403

The greatest female tennis player in the world, Serena Williams has a total of 23 Grand Slam titles, including seven Australian Opens, six US Opens, three French Opens and seven Wimbledon wins.

In total, Williams has 73 WTA Tournament titles since turning pro in 1995. She’s been ranked the No.1 female player by the WTA World’s Rankings for a total of 319 weeks, including a joint record of 189 consecutive weeks.

So far in her career, Williams has won $94,524,403 in tournament prizes, more than any female tennis player ever.

5. Andy Murray- $62,895,316

While tennis has been dominated by the big three for the last twenty years, Andy Murray has managed to earn a substantial amount of money since turning pro in 2005.

Over his 17-year career, Murray has 46 singles title wins, including 14 Masters 1000 series titles, three grand slams, 2 Olympic gold medals, and one title at the ATP Finals.

In total, Murray has earned $62,895,316 for his performance in ATP tour tennis tournaments.

6. Pete Sampras- $43,280,489

While he never won the French Open, Pete Sampras finished his career with 14 Grand Slam tournament wins.

He won five US Open titles, two Australian Opens, and seven men’s singles titles at Wimbledon. Sampras was one of the best Wimbledon players of all time.

Known for his ferocious serve, Sampras was one of the most successful American tennis players ever and was the No. 1 player in the world for 286 weeks during his illustrious career.

7. Venus Williams – $42,280,540

Before there was Serena, Venus Williams burst onto the tennis scene as one of the top female tennis players.

Venus turned pro at the age of 14 in 1994, and in 1997, she became the first unranked player to reach the US Open final since 1958. Williams was also the first woman since 1978 to reach the US Open final in her first time playing in the tournament.

In 2000, Williams won her first Grand Slam single’s title at Wimbledon. She went on to win six more Grand Slams for a total of 7 titles.

Williams has earned the second-most amount of money from her WTA wins, totaling $42,280,540 in her career.

8. Simona Halep – $38,973,074

One of the hottest current players on the WTA Tour, Simona Halep has won two Grand Slam titles, including the 2018 French Open and 2019 Wimbledon.

She has 23 career titles at the age of 30.

Currently, Halep has 563–235 record and has made $28,973,074 in her career earnings from WTA tournaments.

9. Maria Sharapova- $38,777,962

A former Russian Tennis star, Maria Sharapova retired in 2020.

She is one of 10 Russian players that have completed a career in the Grand Slam.

Before she retired, Sharapova won five Grand Slam titles. She won the French Open twice and the US Open, Wimbledon, and Australian Open title one time apiece.

She retired after accumulating $38,77,962 in tournament prize money on the WTA circuit.

10. Caroline Wozniacki- $35,233,415

Despite only one career Grand Slam win, Wozniacki has 30 singles titles on her resume.

Known for her defensive footwork, Wozniacki ended her career with a 635–264 career record.

She turned pro in 2005 and retired 15 years later with $35,233,415 in tournament winnings, making her one of the highest-paid tennis players in the open era.