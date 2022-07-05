With 16.67% Chance, Josh Allen has Best NFL MVP Odds

The NFL Most Valuable Player Award is among the most prestigious individual awards in all of sports. According to the top sportsbooks, Josh Allen is the odds-on favorite to win NFL MVP. Despite winning back-to-back NFL MVPs, Aaron Rodgers, is not among the top-five contenders to win MVP in 2022. In this article, we analyze the top five NFL MVP candidates and offer the best best to win the award in the 2022-23 regular season.

NFL MVP Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 NFL MVP Award

The NFL MVP Award has been dominated by the quarterback position.

Over the last 20 years, 17 quarterbacks have won the award. Three running backs have also been crowned NFL MVP during that span with Adrian Peterson being the last non-quarterback to win the award back in 2012.

In 2022, QBs are dominating the NFL MVP race once again.

Josh Allen has the best NFL MVP odds while Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Tom Brady round out the list of the top-five NFL MVP candidates for next season.

Here is a chart of the top five NFL MVP candidates from BetOnline, one of the best NFL betting sites.

NFL Players NFL MVP Odds Play Josh Allen 16.67% Justin Herbert 12.50% Patrick Mahomes 10% Joe Burrow 8.33% Tom Brady 7.69%

NFL MVP Race: Breaking Down the Top-5 Candidates

Five big-name quarterbacks are dominating the early-season NFL MVP Race but it could turn into a two-horse race before the end of the season.

According to the top offshore sportsbooks, Josh Allen has the best NFL MVP odds at +500 while L.A. Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert isn’t far behind at +700 odds.

Perennial MVP candidates Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady find themselves with less than a 10 percent chance of taking home the NFL’s most prestigious individual award. Meanwhile, back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers isn’t even on the top-five list.

Below, we’ll go over the top-five contenders for the 2022-23 NFL MVP Award.

Josh Allen Odds – 16.67% Chance to Win NFL MVP

At +500 odds, Allen is the favorite to win the MVP award.

The Bills’ offense and success solely depend on Allen and he does it all.

Allen is a dual-threat QB, throwing for 36 TDs and he ran for six rushing TDs last year. He also threw for over 4,400 yards and he ran for 763 rushing yards last season.

Allen has improved in each of the four years in the league and this may be his best year yet.

Justin Herbert Odds – 12.50% Chance to Win NFL MVP in 2022

Justin Herbert has only played in the NFL for two years but he has already established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

In his rookie year, Herbert threw for over 4,300 yards, 31 passing TDs, had a 98.3 QB rating, and added five rushing TDs. In his sophomore year, he threw for over 5,000 passing yards with 38 passing TDs and a 97.7 QB rating to go along with three rushing TDs.

The Chargers drafted Rashawn Slater last year and Zion Johnson this year to bolster the offensive line. With a lot of weapons at his disposal and good protection up front, Herbert is set for his best season yet.

Patrick Mahomes Odds – 10% Chance to Win the NFL MVP Award

Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best QB in the league right now, which gives him as good of a chance as any to win the MVP Award.

However, after losing his No. 1 wide receiver in the offseason, Mahomes has slid down to third on the NFL MVP odds leaderboard.

Tyreek Hill was traded to Miami, leaving a giant void in the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense.

While the Chiefs did add some receivers on the outside, Mahomes might need a little bit of time to adjust to not having Hill’s game-changing speed on the field. He will also need time to get used to his new weapons.

In 2022, newcomers Juju Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and rookie Skyy Moore will all be catching balls from Mahomes for the first time.

Joe Burrow Odds – 8.33% Chance to Win the 2022 NFL MVP

After tearing his ACL midway through his rookie year, Joe Burrow took his team to the Super Bowl in his second season.

The Bengals helped their offensive line in the offseason after Burrow kept getting hit hard last year, which should give Burrow a chance to build off of his postseason success. Meanwhile, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have emerged as one of the best WR duos in the league.

With an improved offensive line and two top-tier wide receivers, Burrow will take another step forward in Year 3.

T om Brady Odds – 7.69% Chance to Win NFL MVP in 2022

The GOAT, Tom Brady, is next on the list of players with the best NFL MVP odds.

At the young age of 44 years old, Brady led the league in passing yards and passing TDs last year. He arguably could have won the MVP over Rodgers last year but the voters ultimately ended up going with Rodgers.

Now that tight end Rob Gronkowski has retired, Brady will not have his usual weapons in Tampa Bay this season.

Still, it wouldn’t be wise to count him out.

As long as Brady is on the field, he will be a legitimate MVP candidate.

Who Will Win 2022 NFL MVP Award?

Josh Allen is the favorite for the award but Justin Herbert might be the best pick to win MVP.

Herbert more weapons at his disposal, including a pair of talented wide receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams to throw to. Meanwhile, running back Austin Ekeler helps in the backfield as both an effective rusher and a terrific receiver.

The Chargers also haven’t been afraid to upgrade their offense during the NFL Draft. Los Angeles used its first-round pick last year to draft Rashawn Slater. This year, the Chargers used their first-round pick this year on guard Zion Johnson to further protect Herbert.

In 17 games last season, Herbert threw for over 5,000 yards and had 41 total TDs, emerging as one of the league’s best young quarterbacks.

The Chargers also signed J.C. Jackson and Khalil Mack to help upgrade their defense. This will help Herbert’s chances to win MVP, as an improved defense will put the Chargers in a position to win more games this year.

Justin Herbert is the best pick to win the MVP award this year.