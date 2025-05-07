American Ben Shelton is preparing to compete in this week’s Italian Open. His first match is on Friday, May 9.

Shelton, 22, is normally coached by his father, Bryan Shelton, but he is not traveling with Ben this week, so Ben has an alternate coach, someone who knows him well and has played tennis alongside him at the University of Florida.

He is 26-year-old Portuguese tennis player, Duarte Vale. Vale has mainly played on the ITF circuit but is seemingly at a crossroads with his playing career.

Portuguese #7 Duarte Vale (ATP #484), one of Ben Shelton’s best friends, is with him in Indian Wells, here alongside his parents. Vale played as #1 in the @GatorsMTN team that won the NCAA title for their University in 2021. Bryan Shelton was the coach. pic.twitter.com/hnI03EupGV — José Morgado (@josemorgado) March 11, 2025

Ben said: Vale “is learning from my dad while still deciding what to do with his tennis career”.

Ben Shelton’s 2025 Season

Shelton is currently ranked 13th, and he has a 15-9 singles record this season. He was a finalist at the 2025 BMW Open last month, losing to Alexander Zverev in straight sets. At the 2025 Australian Open, he lost in the semifinals to the eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

Lately, Ben Shelton has been lighting up the doubles court with 45-year-old Indian tennis legend Rohan Bopanna.

Shelton is enjoying his life and career. That is evidenced by the smile on his face from his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, and how much he enjoys competing with Bopanna.

Tennis fans hope Shelton can end the drought for the American men at the Italian Open. Andre Agassi last won a singles title in 2002, and Bob and Mike Bryan were doubles champions in 2016.

If it is not Shelton, it will have to be one of his compatriots: Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe, Sebastian Korda, or maybe one of the younger, less experienced players like Alex Michelsen or Learner Tien.

Everyone is tired of hearing about the drought for the American men, so one of them has to win to end these discussions.