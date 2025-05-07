Tennis News and Rumors

With His Dad Away, Ben Shelton Is Being Coached By A Close Friend In Rome

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Ben Shelton

American Ben Shelton is preparing to compete in this week’s Italian Open.  His first match is on Friday, May 9.

Shelton, 22, is normally coached by his father, Bryan Shelton, but he is not traveling with Ben this week, so Ben has an alternate coach, someone who knows him well and has played tennis alongside him at the University of Florida.

He is 26-year-old Portuguese tennis player, Duarte Vale.  Vale has mainly played on the ITF circuit but is seemingly at a crossroads with his playing career.

Ben said: Vale “is learning from my dad while still deciding what to do with his tennis career”.

Ben Shelton’s 2025 Season

Shelton is currently ranked 13th, and he has a 15-9 singles record this season. He was a finalist at the 2025 BMW Open last month, losing to Alexander Zverev in straight sets. At the 2025 Australian Open, he lost in the semifinals to the eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

Lately, Ben Shelton has been lighting up the doubles court with 45-year-old Indian tennis legend Rohan Bopanna.

Shelton is enjoying his life and career.  That is evidenced by the smile on his face from his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, and how much he enjoys competing with Bopanna.

Tennis fans hope Shelton can end the drought for the American men at the Italian Open.  Andre Agassi last won a singles title in 2002, and Bob and Mike Bryan were doubles champions in 2016.

If it is not Shelton, it will have to be one of his compatriots: Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe, Sebastian Korda, or maybe one of the younger, less experienced players like Alex Michelsen or Learner Tien.

Everyone is tired of hearing about the drought for the American men, so one of them has to win to end these discussions.

 

 

 

Topics  
Sports Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Ben Shelton

With His Dad Away, Ben Shelton Is Being Coached By A Close Friend In Rome

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
Tennis News and Rumors
Fabio Fognini
Former World No. 9 Fabio Fognini Says This Is His Final Italian Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
Tennis News and Rumors
Alexandra Eala
Italian Open: Three WTA First-Round Must-See Matches On Wednesday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 6 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek Denies Recent Internet Rumor About Her Summer Schedule
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 6 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Sorana Cirstea and Anna Kalinskaya
Mutua Madrid Open: Sorana Cirstea And Anna Kalinskaya Win Doubles Crown In First Tournament Together
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 4 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Italian Open
Italian Open 2025: Withdrawals And Wildcards
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 4 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Paula Badosa
Paula Badosa Shares Vulnerable Take On Her Back Injury and Tennis Longevity
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 3 2025
More News
Arrow to top