With Jalen Hurts Out, Philadelphia Eagles Turning to Gardner Minshew Against Dallas

Dylan Williams
The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting a bitter rival on Christmas Eve, and they will be without their MVP candidate quarterback.

According to the team, Jalen Hurts will likely miss the game against Dallas due to a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 15. If Hurts is unable to go, backup Gardner Minshew will earn the nod.

Hurts suffered a sprain against Chicago, where he was driven into the ground by Trevis Gipson. He finished the game, helping squeak out a 25-20 win over the Bears.

Jalen Hurts has been having an MVP-caliber season for the 13-1 Eagles. He has five games with one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown, tying Chicago’s Justin Fields for most in the NFL. He is setting career-bests in completion percentage, passing touchdowns, passing yards, interception percentage, passer rating, and QBR.

With Hurts out on Sunday, his status for Week 17 is currently unknown.

In Hurts’ place, Gardner Minshew will make his third start with the Eagles after being acquired from Jacksonville in 2021. His first start with the team came in Week 13 against the New York Jets last season. Minshew went 20-25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-18 win. He also spelled for Hurts in the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, a 51-26 loss where he threw for another two scores.

While the 10-4 Cowboys have already clinched a playoff berth, the Philadelphia Eagles still have their status undetermined. They already clinched a playoff spot. However, a win on Sunday would also clinch both the NFC East and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
