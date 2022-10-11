Wizards

Wizards defeat Hornets for first preseason win, post-game quotes

By: Michael Marzzacco

The Washington Wizards defeated the Charlotte Hornets, 116-107, for their first win of the preseason. Kristaps Porzingis led the way with 20 points before he left the game with a left ankle sprain. Kyle Kuzma added 15, while Daniel Gafford had 14 off the bench. Wes Unseld Jr., Kuzma, and Delon Wright spoke to the media after the game and here are their highlight quotes.

Wes Unseld Jr.
On the injury to Kristaps Porzingis:
“I don’t think it’s bad. He was planning on going in the second half but we decided to shut him down in the second half. It’s just a quick ankle twist. Obviously we’ll have to treat it, keep an eye on it. He was willing and ready to go back in the second half it’s probably not, you know, prudent.”

Kyle Kuzma
His takeaway from the first preseason win:
“The takeaway is that we gotta get a lot better. We didn’t play well you know because I think you know we talk about our aspirations what we want to do but you know when we’re on the court it doesn’t match so you know we got our work cut out for us. Obviously, it’s preseason and you know you may play different lineups or whatnot but for our culture it has to be you know what we do and we have to stay on that and stay on that course.”

Delon Wright
On building team chemistry before the regular season:
“I feel like it’s chemistry, you know. That’s what these preseason games are for, building chemistry. You got to know if you fall down next person’s gonna step up and take your man you know, it’s little things like that that we just have to clean up. You know, that’s why it’s good to get these preseason games in so we can see it on film and you know, filmed online.”

