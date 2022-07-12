Isaiah Todd feels more comfortable entering Year 2 of the NBA

When the Washington Wizards drafted Isaiah Todd in the 2021 draft 31st overall, moving back nine spots from the Russell Westbrook to Lakers trade for Aaron Holiday, they looked at the upside of what could be. The 6-foot-10 forward (who is looking possibly taller in his final few months before 21) is an athletic dream coupled with a capable shot and two-way potential. Todd only played 74 NBA minutes for Washington in his rookie season, much of it coming in garbage time, and spent 27 games with the Capital City Go-Go, but as President/GM Tommy Sheppard often says, the best part of a player’s first year is when it is over.

Isaiah Todd Speaks on Year 2, NBA Summer League Goals, and More

After dealing with health and safety protocols last Summer League, Todd is excited for this year’s festivities in Las Vegas and beyond. He spoke to Hoop District after the Wizards last practice before they played their first game on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons.

On the biggest step he wanted to take since last season:

“Last season, the biggest step I wanted to take was being comfortable out there and knowing what was going on. Increasing my IQ and my feel for the game and I think that 100 percent coming into a whole new group for Summer League, bouncing from being in the league [NBA] and being in the G League, I feel very comfortable.”

On this year’s Summer League compared to last year:

“Last year with the COVID protocols, I missed a lot of practices and games and I kind of got in late. So this year to get that full experience is going to be great to be able to showcase growth from the G League season to now.”

On the one aspect of his game he has taken a jump during the offseason:

“There’s a different feel for the game for me now. Understanding concepts a lot quicker, a lot better. Just learning how to play with other guys, you can stick me anywhere on offense or defense and I know what’s going on.”

On his position in today’s NBA:

“I think when it’s all said and done, I can be one of the most versatile players to ever play the game and that’s what I’m working towards every day. Right now, I think I’m in that 4/5, 4/3 range, but as the 5 you got to be able to guard the 5 and that comes with maturity and my body and strength. With the 3, continuing to be able to guard the 3 and be able to do guard like things on offense.”

On the feedback from Summer League head coach Zach Guthrie and the rest of the staff:

“Feedback is just keep going. That’s what I’m hearing from the guys that they’re loving the growth, progression. Just to keep going and keep working hard and they see it.”

On what would be a successful upcoming NBA season:

“Polishing those things that I’ve been working on all summer and then taking whatever next step is in the growth of that.”

On Summer League goals:

“I’m going to feel great if we can win every last one of these games and I help.”