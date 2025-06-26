Wizards

Wizards Trade For C.J. McCollum in Exchange For Jordan Poole

Mathew Huff
The Wizards have finally moved on from the Jordan Poole experiment after two seasons. Acquired in a trade that sent Chris Paul to Golden State in 2023, Poole was expected to be a focal point of Washington’s offense. However, inconsistency, inefficient shooting, and questions about his leadership led to frustration both on and off the court. By trading him now, Washington clears significant cap space while acquiring an experienced veteran in C.J. McCollum. Someone who can provide a stabilizing presence to a young roster.

McCollum may be on the tail end of his prime, but he brings professionalism, leadership, and a reliable scoring punch. For a Wizards team that’s still deep in rebuild mode, having someone who can help mentor players like Bilal Coulibaly and this year’s draftees is invaluable. In addition, Kelly Olynyk adds frontcourt depth and versatility. The second-round pick gives Washington another low-risk, high-reward shot at talent that could become a key part of a young core.

Washington Wizards Offload Jordan Poole’s Contract, Receive C.J. McCollum in Trade With New Orleans Pelicans

A Smart Move by the Washington Wizards

From a financial and organizational perspective, this trade makes a lot of sense for Washington. Poole was owed over $90 million across the next three seasons. His underwhelming performance and the uncertainty surrounding his role made his contract one of the more difficult ones in the league. Shedding that obligation while bringing in a respected vet like McCollum is a savvy move.

The Wizards are clearly prioritizing flexibility and character as they navigate their rebuild. This trade doesn’t make them an immediate playoff contender, but it does help lay the foundation for a more balanced and professional culture.

Will Jordan Poole Thrive With the Pelicans?

Now the question becomes: can Jordan Poole revive his career with the New Orleans Pelicans? The Pelicans are a young, energetic team with stars like Zion Williamson and a rising one in Trey Murphy III. If Poole embraces a secondary or tertiary scoring role and improves his efficiency, he could become a valuable spark plug off the bench or even thrive in small-ball lineups.

With less pressure than he faced in Washington, Poole may rediscover the rhythm that made him a breakout player during Golden State’s 2022 title run. New Orleans is betting that a change of scenery different team structure can bring out the best in him. Only time will tell, but the upside is certainly there for Jordan Poole on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
