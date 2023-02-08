WM Phoenix Open 2023: +15000 Among Best Longshot Bets

The PGA Tour stops at TPC Scottsdale this weekend for the 2023 Phoenix Open.

The event will mark the most oversized purse up for grabs so far this season with players competing for a share of $20 million. The field is tough with 20 of the world’s top 22 golfers heading to Arizona for a shot at the title. With some of the best golfers in action, bettors can find added value on longshots that match up better statistically to TPC Scottsdale this week.

Let’s get into some of the best longshot bets for the 2023 Phoenix Open.

Phoenix Open 2023 Long Shot Bets

It’s going to be a battle in Arizona, but a few long shots stand out amongst the rest. From past winners and players that match up well at TPC Scottsdale, there’s a ton of value in backing longshots at the WM Phoenix Open.

Scroll down below for the best 2023 Phoenix Open longshot bets available at top golf betting sites.

1.Hideki Matsuyama +3500

After a few years of inconsistent play, Hideki Matsuyama has emerged as a tempting pick every week. He has a great history on the TPC Scottsdale course where he won the Phoenix Open twice in 2016 and 2017. He’s also tallied a second (2015), fourth (2014) and eighth place (2022) finish at the course in his career.

Aside from course history, Matsuyama has been showing some serious signs of progression. While he hasn’t returned to form yet, he’s looked good this year. At the 2023 Sony Open, he gained 4.9 strokes on approach and finished eighth at the Farmers Insurance Open. Look for Matsuyama to play some of his best golf this weekend.

Take Matsuyama to win the 2023 Phoenix Open below.

2. Sam Burns +5000

Another player that has been super inconsistent, Sam Burns seems to be gaining traction. Burns is a former four-time champion but has had trouble in the last couple of years. At the Phoenix Open he missed three of his prior four starts.

However, in his most recent start, Burns finished T11 at the American Express. He had a solid performance gaining strokes in every major category.

Take Burns as a Phoenix Open longshot below.

3. Sahith Theegala +5500

Returning to the site where he should have won his first PGA Tour title, Sahith Theegala continues the West Coast Swing heading to Scottsdale.

He finished T3 last year at TPC Scottsdale and was in contention late until hole No.17 took him out of the race. Theegala is fresh off a T4 finish in his most recent start at the Farmers Insurance Open. The young golfer is close and has had consistent play this season.

Look for Theegala to win his first Tour title this weekend finally.

Take Theegala at +5500 below.

4. Rickie Fowler +6500

A former WM Phoenix Open winner in 2019, Rickie Fowler may be a long shot this weekend but he seems to always be in contention at TPC Scottsdale.

Fowler has had a few offseasons since winning the Phoenix Open with no chances of even contending. However, last season he made 13 of 22 cuts and has been trending upward since. In his last six starts, Fowler has successfully made the cut five times. He collected two top-10 finishes at the Fortinet Championship (T6) and the Zozo Championship (T2).

In his most recent start, Fowler managed to pull out a T11 at the Farmers Insurance Open. With the promising start and new swing to boot, he’ll be one to watch this weekend at the Phoenix Open 2023.

Take Ricker Fowler to win at TPC Scottsdale below.

5. Maverick McNealy +15000

Maverick McNealy’s game matches up to TPC Scottsdale really well. He has one of the strongest putting games on the tour. With the greens being firm and fast in Arizona, McNealy may not be an obvious choice at +15000 but he’s definitely worth a flier.

According to the statistics, McNealy leads the field in strokes gained: putting on firm and fast greens.

Take McNealy to win the 2023 Phoenix Open below.