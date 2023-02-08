The PGA Tour makes its way to Scottsdale, Arizona for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open this week. The Phoenix Open will bring together the strongest field of the season with Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler battling for the World No.1 spot.
As the field heads to the desert, TPC Scottsdale will require accuracy and a great putting performance. The Phoenix Open is set to tee off on Thursday morning at 9:15 a.m. ET.
WM Phoenix Open 2023 Field
It’s no surprise that the WM Phoenix Open will draw 20 of the world’s top-22 golfers. That’s because the purse at TPC Scottsdale will be more than double that of a year ago with a share of $20 million up for grabs.
Rory McIlroy is set to make his season debut while defending champion Scottie Scheffler prepares for his third start of the season. The field will also feature Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and more.
WM Phoenix Open 2023 Tee Times
The Phoenix Open will tee off at TPC Scottsdale at 9:15 a.m. ET on Thursday morning.
The groups have been sorted and Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu and Aaron Rai will begin the tournament at hole 1.
Check out some of the featured groups for Round 1 below.
WM Phoenix Open 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1
All eyes will be on Rory McIlroy this weekend.
Paired with Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa, McIlroy will make his season debut at 9:48 a.m. ET as he kicks off Round 1. The last featured group will tee off at 2:55 p.m. featuring Tom Kim, Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland.
Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.
- 9:48 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
- 9:59 a.m.. ET: Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
- 10:10 a.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns
- 2:33 p.m ET: Max Homa, Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley
- 2:44 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Sahith Theegala
- 2:55 p.m. ET: Tom Kim, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland
|Time
|Group
|9:15 a.m.
|Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu, Aaron Rai
|9:15 a.m.*
|Adam Long, Scott Piercy, Taylor Pendrith
|9:26 a.m.
|Troy Merritt, Jhonattan Vegas, Stephan Jaeger
|9:26 a.m.*
|Charley Hoffman, Tommy Fleetwood, Davis Thompson
|9:37 a.m.
|Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney, Rory Sabbatini
|9:37 a.m.*
|Keith Mitchell, Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery
|9:48 a.m.
|Garrick Higgo, Brendon Todd, Shane Lowry
|9:48 a.m.*
|Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
|9:59 a.m.
|Ryan Brehm, Sungjae Im, Nick Taylor
|9:59 a.m.*
|Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
|10:10 a.m.
|Chad Ramey, Kevin Kisner, Erik van Rooyen
|10:10 a.m.*
|Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns
|10:21 a.m.
|Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, Andrew Landry
|10:21 a.m.*
|Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee
|10:32 a.m.
|Lucas Herbert, Lucas Glover, Gary Woodland
|10:32 a.m.*
|Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, Tyler Duncan
|10:43 a.m.
|Martin Laird, Richy Werenski, Cameron Young
|10:43 a.m.*
|Adam Hadwin, Peter Malnati, Matthew NeSmith
|10:54 a.m.
|Corey Conners, Kevin Tway, James Hahn
|10:54 a.m.*
|Denny McCarthy, Lee Hodges, Callum Tarren
|11:05 a.m.
|Jimmy Walker, Ricky Barnes, Andre Metzger
|11:05 a.m.*
|Patrick Rodgers, Matt Wallace, Greyson Sigg
|2 p.m.
|Brian Harman, Ryan Moore, Scott Stallings
|2 p.m.*
|Russell Knox, Mark Hubbard, Adam Schenk
|2:11 p.m.
|Davis Riley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max McGreevy
|2:11 p.m.*
|Beau Hossler, Kramer Hickok, Taylor Moore
|2:22 p.m.
|Aaron Wise, Maverick McNealy, Kurt Kitayama
|2:22 p.m.*
|Nate Lashley, Patton Kizzire, David Lipsky
|2:33 p.m.
|Max Homa, Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley
|2:33 p.m.*
|J.J. Spaun, Jim Herman, Francesco Molinari
|2:44 p.m.
|Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Sahith Theegala
|2:44 p.m.*
|Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes, Matt Kuchar
|2:55 p.m.
|Tom Kim, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland
|2:55 p.m.*
|Luke List, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson
|3:06 p.m.
|Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Rickie Fowler
|3:06 p.m.*
|Adam Svensson, J.T. Poston, Brian Gay
|3:17 p.m.
|Billy Horschel, Michael Thompson, Jason Day
|3:17 p.m.*
|Si Woo Kim, Trey Mullinax, Tom Hoge
|3:28 p.m.
|Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Putnam, Danny Lee
|3:28 p.m.*
|Ryan Palmer, Brendan Steele, Chris Kirk
|3:39 p.m.
|Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Hayden Buckley
|3:39 p.m.*
|Jason Dufner, Chesson Hadley, Austin Smotherman
|3:50 p.m.
|Michael Hopper, Dalton Ward, Brett White
|3:50 p.m.*
|Doug Ghim, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower
|4:01 p.m.*
|Kelly Kraft, Doc Redman
Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10
WM Phoenix Open 2023 Featured Groups for Round 2
For Round 2, Max Homa, two-time WM Phoenix Open winner Jon Rahm and Keegan Bradley kick off the early group at 9:48a.m ET. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy and company will tee off in the afternoon at 2:33 p.m. ET.
Below, we’ll list the tee times for the pairings to watch out for in Round 2 of the WM Phoenix
Open.
- 9:48 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley
- 9:59 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Sahith Theegala
- 10:10 a.m. ET: Tom Kim, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland
- 2:33 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
- 2:44 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
- 2:55 p.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns
Check out the chart below for a list of all the Round 2 tee times at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open.
|Time
|Group
|9:15 a.m.
|Russell Knox, Mark Hubbard, Adam Schenk
|9:15 a.m.*
|Brian Harman, Ryan Moore, Scott Stallings
|9:26 a.m.
|Beau Hossler, Kramer Hickok, Taylor Moore
|9:26 a.m.*
|Davis Riley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max McGreevy
|9:37 a.m.
|Nate Lashley, Patton Kizzire, David Lipsky
|9:37 a.m.*
|Aaron Wise, Maverick McNealy, Kurt Kitayama
|9:48 a.m.
|J.J. Spaun, Jim Herman, Francesco Molinari
|9:48 a.m.*
|Max Homa, Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley
|9:59 a.m.
|Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes, Matt Kuchar
|9:59 a.m.*
|Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Sahith Theegala
|10:10 a.m.
|Luke List, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson
|10:10 a.m.*
|Tom Kim, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland
|10:21 a.m.
|Adam Svensson, J.T. Poston, Brian Gay
|10:21 a.m.*
|Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Rickie Fowler
|10:32 a.m.
|Si Woo Kim, Trey Mullinax, Tom Hoge
|10:32 a.m.*
|Billy Horschel, Michael Thompson, Jason Day
|10:43 a.m.
|Ryan Palmer, Brendan Steele, Chris Kirk
|10:43 a.m.*
|Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Putnam, Danny Lee
|10:54 a.m.
|Jason Dufner, Chesson Hadley, Austin Smotherman
|10:54 a.m.*
|Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Hayden Buckley
|11:05 a.m.
|Doug Ghim, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower
|11:05 a.m.*
|Michael Hopper, Dalton Ward, Brett White
|11:16 a.m.
|Kelly Kraft, Doc Redman
|2 p.m.
|Adam Long, Scott Piercy, Taylor Pendrith
|2 p.m.*
|Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu, Aaron Rai
|2:11 p.m.
|Charley Hoffman, Tommy Fleetwood, Davis Thompson
|2:11 p.m.*
|Troy Merritt, Jhonattan Vegas, Stephan Jaeger
|2:22 p.m.
|Keith Mitchell, Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery
|2:22 p.m.*
|Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney, Rory Sabbatini
|2:33 p.m.
|Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
|2:33 p.m.*
|Garrick Higgo, Brendon Todd, Shane Lowry
|2:44 p.m.
|Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
|2:44 p.m.*
|Ryan Brehm, Sungjae Im, Nick Taylor
|2:55 p.m.
|Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns
|2:55 p.m.*
|Chad Ramey, Kevin Kisner, Erik van Rooyen
|3:06 p.m.
|Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee
|3:06 p.m.*
|Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, Andrew Landry
|3:17 p.m.
|Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, Tyler Duncan
|3:17 p.m.*
|Lucas Herbert, Lucas Glover, Gary Woodland
|3:28 p.m.
|Adam Hadwin, Peter Malnati, Matthew NeSmith
|3:28 p.m.*
|Martin Laird, Richy Werenski, Cameron Young
|3:39 p.m.
|Denny McCarthy, Lee Hodges, Callum Tarren
|3:39 p.m.*
|Corey Conners, Kevin Tway, James Hahn
|3:50 p.m.
|Patrick Rodgers, Matt Wallace, Greyson Sigg
|3:50 p.m.*
|Jimmy Walker, Ricky Barnes, Andre Metzger
WM Phoenix Open 2023 Odds | Odds to Win WM Phoenix Open 2023
TPC River Highlands is one of the easiest stops on the PGA Tour. The par 70 Pete Dye course is made for ball strikers.
For the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, Rahm is the favorite to win with +725 odds. While McIlroy is close behind at +850 odds to win this weekend. The defending champion Scottie Scheffler (+1400), Xander Schauffele (+1500) and Collin Morikawa (+1700) round out the top five.
Below, we’ll break down the top 25 WM Phoenix Open odds from BetOnline, one of the top US sportsbooks.
|WM Phoenix Open Golfers
|WM Phoenix Open Odds
|Play
|Jon Rahm
|+725
|Rory McIlroy
|+850
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1400
|Xander Schauffele
|+1500
|Collin Morikawa
|+1700
|Tony Finau
|+1800
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2200
|Justin Thomas
|+2400
|Max Homa
|+2500
|Sungjae Im
|+2700
|Cameron Young
|+2800
|Tom Kim
|+3000
|Viktor Hovland
|+3800
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+4000
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+4500
|Sam Burns
|+5000
|Jordan Spieth
|+5500
|Taylor Montgomery
|+6000
|Sahith Theegala
|+6000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+7000
|Jason Day
|+7000
|Corey Conners
|+7500
|Rickie Fowler
|+7500
|Keith Mitchell
|+7500
|Shane Lowry
|+8000
WM Phoenix Open 2023 Weather Forecast
The weather won’t be a problem at TPC Scottsdale this weekend.
The forecast seems clear all throughout the weekend with a warm front hitting the area by the afternoon. While the heat isn’t powerful in the desert, the players will have some gusts of winds passing in Scottsdale.
According to the weather report, wind gusts can reach 21 mph on Friday.
Check out the chart below for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open weather forecast.
|DAY
|TEMP (°F)
|AM WINDS (GUSTS)
|% AM RAINS
|PM WINDS (GUSTS)
|%PM RAINS
|Thursday
|72 / 46
|E 10 mph (15 mph)
|0%
|E 12 mph (17 mph h)
|0%
|Friday
|79 / 48
|NE 14 mph (21 mph)
|0%
|E 12 mph (18 mph)
|20%
|Saturday
|79 / 52
|E 11 mph (17 mph)
|20%
|SE 11 mph (16 mph)
|20%
|Sunday
|68 / 50
|NE 6 mph (9 mph)
|20%
|W 9 mph (12 mph)
|20%