The PGA Tour makes its way to Scottsdale, Arizona for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open this week. The Phoenix Open will bring together the strongest field of the season with Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler battling for the World No.1 spot.

As the field heads to the desert, TPC Scottsdale will require accuracy and a great putting performance. The Phoenix Open is set to tee off on Thursday morning at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Scroll down below for more information about the 2023 WM Phoenix Open tee times, field, odds, and weather forecast.

WM Phoenix Open 2023 Field

It’s no surprise that the WM Phoenix Open will draw 20 of the world’s top-22 golfers. That’s because the purse at TPC Scottsdale will be more than double that of a year ago with a share of $20 million up for grabs.

Rory McIlroy is set to make his season debut while defending champion Scottie Scheffler prepares for his third start of the season. The field will also feature Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and more.

WM Phoenix Open 2023 Tee Times

The Phoenix Open will tee off at TPC Scottsdale at 9:15 a.m. ET on Thursday morning.

The groups have been sorted and Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu and Aaron Rai will begin the tournament at hole 1.

Check out some of the featured groups for Round 1 below.

WM Phoenix Open 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1

All eyes will be on Rory McIlroy this weekend.

Paired with Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa, McIlroy will make his season debut at 9:48 a.m. ET as he kicks off Round 1. The last featured group will tee off at 2:55 p.m. featuring Tom Kim, Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

9:48 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

9:59 a.m.. ET: Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

10:10 a.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns

2:33 p.m ET: Max Homa, Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley

2:44 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Sahith Theegala

2:55 p.m. ET: Tom Kim, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Time Group 9:15 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu, Aaron Rai 9:15 a.m.* Adam Long, Scott Piercy, Taylor Pendrith 9:26 a.m. Troy Merritt, Jhonattan Vegas, Stephan Jaeger 9:26 a.m.* Charley Hoffman, Tommy Fleetwood, Davis Thompson 9:37 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney, Rory Sabbatini 9:37 a.m.* Keith Mitchell, Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery 9:48 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Brendon Todd, Shane Lowry 9:48 a.m.* Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa 9:59 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Sungjae Im, Nick Taylor 9:59 a.m.* Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth 10:10 a.m. Chad Ramey, Kevin Kisner, Erik van Rooyen 10:10 a.m.* Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns 10:21 a.m. Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, Andrew Landry 10:21 a.m.* Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee 10:32 a.m. Lucas Herbert, Lucas Glover, Gary Woodland 10:32 a.m.* Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, Tyler Duncan 10:43 a.m. Martin Laird, Richy Werenski, Cameron Young 10:43 a.m.* Adam Hadwin, Peter Malnati, Matthew NeSmith 10:54 a.m. Corey Conners, Kevin Tway, James Hahn 10:54 a.m.* Denny McCarthy, Lee Hodges, Callum Tarren 11:05 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Ricky Barnes, Andre Metzger 11:05 a.m.* Patrick Rodgers, Matt Wallace, Greyson Sigg 2 p.m. Brian Harman, Ryan Moore, Scott Stallings 2 p.m.* Russell Knox, Mark Hubbard, Adam Schenk 2:11 p.m. Davis Riley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max McGreevy 2:11 p.m.* Beau Hossler, Kramer Hickok, Taylor Moore 2:22 p.m. Aaron Wise, Maverick McNealy, Kurt Kitayama 2:22 p.m.* Nate Lashley, Patton Kizzire, David Lipsky 2:33 p.m. Max Homa, Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley 2:33 p.m.* J.J. Spaun, Jim Herman, Francesco Molinari 2:44 p.m. Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Sahith Theegala 2:44 p.m.* Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes, Matt Kuchar 2:55 p.m. Tom Kim, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland 2:55 p.m.* Luke List, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson 3:06 p.m. Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Rickie Fowler 3:06 p.m.* Adam Svensson, J.T. Poston, Brian Gay 3:17 p.m. Billy Horschel, Michael Thompson, Jason Day 3:17 p.m.* Si Woo Kim, Trey Mullinax, Tom Hoge 3:28 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Putnam, Danny Lee 3:28 p.m.* Ryan Palmer, Brendan Steele, Chris Kirk 3:39 p.m. Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Hayden Buckley 3:39 p.m.* Jason Dufner, Chesson Hadley, Austin Smotherman 3:50 p.m. Michael Hopper, Dalton Ward, Brett White 3:50 p.m.* Doug Ghim, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower 4:01 p.m.* Kelly Kraft, Doc Redman

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

WM Phoenix Open 2023 Featured Groups for Round 2

For Round 2, Max Homa, two-time WM Phoenix Open winner Jon Rahm and Keegan Bradley kick off the early group at 9:48a.m ET. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy and company will tee off in the afternoon at 2:33 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll list the tee times for the pairings to watch out for in Round 2 of the WM Phoenix

Open.

9:48 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley

9:59 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Sahith Theegala

10:10 a.m. ET: Tom Kim, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

2:33 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

2:44 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

2:55 p.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns

Check out the chart below for a list of all the Round 2 tee times at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open.

Time Group 9:15 a.m. Russell Knox, Mark Hubbard, Adam Schenk 9:15 a.m.* Brian Harman, Ryan Moore, Scott Stallings 9:26 a.m. Beau Hossler, Kramer Hickok, Taylor Moore 9:26 a.m.* Davis Riley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max McGreevy 9:37 a.m. Nate Lashley, Patton Kizzire, David Lipsky 9:37 a.m.* Aaron Wise, Maverick McNealy, Kurt Kitayama 9:48 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Jim Herman, Francesco Molinari 9:48 a.m.* Max Homa, Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley 9:59 a.m. Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes, Matt Kuchar 9:59 a.m.* Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Sahith Theegala 10:10 a.m. Luke List, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson 10:10 a.m.* Tom Kim, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland 10:21 a.m. Adam Svensson, J.T. Poston, Brian Gay 10:21 a.m.* Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Rickie Fowler 10:32 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Trey Mullinax, Tom Hoge 10:32 a.m.* Billy Horschel, Michael Thompson, Jason Day 10:43 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Brendan Steele, Chris Kirk 10:43 a.m.* Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Putnam, Danny Lee 10:54 a.m. Jason Dufner, Chesson Hadley, Austin Smotherman 10:54 a.m.* Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Hayden Buckley 11:05 a.m. Doug Ghim, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower 11:05 a.m.* Michael Hopper, Dalton Ward, Brett White 11:16 a.m. Kelly Kraft, Doc Redman 2 p.m. Adam Long, Scott Piercy, Taylor Pendrith 2 p.m.* Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu, Aaron Rai 2:11 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Tommy Fleetwood, Davis Thompson 2:11 p.m.* Troy Merritt, Jhonattan Vegas, Stephan Jaeger 2:22 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery 2:22 p.m.* Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney, Rory Sabbatini 2:33 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa 2:33 p.m.* Garrick Higgo, Brendon Todd, Shane Lowry 2:44 p.m. Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth 2:44 p.m.* Ryan Brehm, Sungjae Im, Nick Taylor 2:55 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns 2:55 p.m.* Chad Ramey, Kevin Kisner, Erik van Rooyen 3:06 p.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee 3:06 p.m.* Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, Andrew Landry 3:17 p.m. Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, Tyler Duncan 3:17 p.m.* Lucas Herbert, Lucas Glover, Gary Woodland 3:28 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Peter Malnati, Matthew NeSmith 3:28 p.m.* Martin Laird, Richy Werenski, Cameron Young 3:39 p.m. Denny McCarthy, Lee Hodges, Callum Tarren 3:39 p.m.* Corey Conners, Kevin Tway, James Hahn 3:50 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Matt Wallace, Greyson Sigg 3:50 p.m.* Jimmy Walker, Ricky Barnes, Andre Metzger

WM Phoenix Open 2023 Odds | Odds to Win WM Phoenix Open 2023

TPC River Highlands is one of the easiest stops on the PGA Tour. The par 70 Pete Dye course is made for ball strikers.

For the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, Rahm is the favorite to win with +725 odds. While McIlroy is close behind at +850 odds to win this weekend. The defending champion Scottie Scheffler (+1400), Xander Schauffele (+1500) and Collin Morikawa (+1700) round out the top five.

Below, we’ll break down the top 25 WM Phoenix Open odds from BetOnline, one of the top US sportsbooks.

WM Phoenix Open Golfers WM Phoenix Open Odds Play Jon Rahm +725 Rory McIlroy +850 Scottie Scheffler +1400 Xander Schauffele +1500 Collin Morikawa +1700 Tony Finau +1800 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Justin Thomas +2400 Max Homa +2500 Sungjae Im +2700 Cameron Young +2800 Tom Kim +3000 Viktor Hovland +3800 Hideki Matsuyama +4000 Matt Fitzpatrick +4500 Sam Burns +5000 Jordan Spieth +5500 Taylor Montgomery +6000 Sahith Theegala +6000 Tyrrell Hatton +7000 Jason Day +7000 Corey Conners +7500 Rickie Fowler +7500 Keith Mitchell +7500 Shane Lowry +8000

WM Phoenix Open 2023 Weather Forecast

The weather won’t be a problem at TPC Scottsdale this weekend.

The forecast seems clear all throughout the weekend with a warm front hitting the area by the afternoon. While the heat isn’t powerful in the desert, the players will have some gusts of winds passing in Scottsdale.

According to the weather report, wind gusts can reach 21 mph on Friday.

Check out the chart below for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open weather forecast.