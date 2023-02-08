Golf News and Rumors

WM Phoenix Open 2023: Tee Times, Field, Odds, and Weather Forecast

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
8 min read
WM Phoenix Open 2023- Tee Times, Field, Odds, and Weather Forecast

The PGA Tour makes its way to Scottsdale, Arizona for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open this week. The Phoenix Open will bring together the strongest field of the season with Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler battling for the World No.1 spot.

As the field heads to the desert, TPC Scottsdale will require accuracy and a great putting performance. The Phoenix Open is set to tee off on Thursday morning at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Scroll down below for more information about the 2023 WM Phoenix Open tee times, field, odds, and weather forecast.

WM Phoenix Open 2023 Field

It’s no surprise that the WM Phoenix Open will draw 20 of the world’s top-22 golfers. That’s because the purse at TPC Scottsdale will be more than double that of a year ago with a share of $20 million up for grabs.

Rory McIlroy is set to make his season debut while defending champion Scottie Scheffler prepares for his third start of the season. The field will also feature Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and more.

WM Phoenix Open 2023 Tee Times

The Phoenix Open will tee off at TPC Scottsdale at 9:15 a.m. ET on Thursday morning.

The groups have been sorted and Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu and Aaron Rai will begin the tournament at hole 1.

Check out some of the featured groups for Round 1 below.

WM Phoenix Open 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1

All eyes will be on Rory McIlroy this weekend.

Paired with Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa, McIlroy will make his season debut at 9:48 a.m. ET as he kicks off Round 1. The last featured group will tee off at 2:55 p.m. featuring Tom Kim, Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

  • 9:48 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
  • 9:59 a.m.. ET: Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
  • 10:10 a.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns
  • 2:33 p.m ET: Max Homa, Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley
  • 2:44 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Sahith Theegala
  • 2:55 p.m. ET: Tom Kim, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Time Group
9:15 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu, Aaron Rai
9:15 a.m.* Adam Long, Scott Piercy, Taylor Pendrith
9:26 a.m. Troy Merritt, Jhonattan Vegas, Stephan Jaeger
9:26 a.m.* Charley Hoffman, Tommy Fleetwood, Davis Thompson
9:37 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney, Rory Sabbatini
9:37 a.m.* Keith Mitchell, Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery
9:48 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Brendon Todd, Shane Lowry
9:48 a.m.* Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
9:59 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Sungjae Im, Nick Taylor
9:59 a.m.* Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
10:10 a.m. Chad Ramey, Kevin Kisner, Erik van Rooyen
10:10 a.m.* Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns
10:21 a.m. Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, Andrew Landry
10:21 a.m.* Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee
10:32 a.m. Lucas Herbert, Lucas Glover, Gary Woodland
10:32 a.m.* Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, Tyler Duncan
10:43 a.m. Martin Laird, Richy Werenski, Cameron Young
10:43 a.m.* Adam Hadwin, Peter Malnati, Matthew NeSmith
10:54 a.m. Corey Conners, Kevin Tway, James Hahn
10:54 a.m.* Denny McCarthy, Lee Hodges, Callum Tarren
11:05 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Ricky Barnes, Andre Metzger
11:05 a.m.* Patrick Rodgers, Matt Wallace, Greyson Sigg
2 p.m. Brian Harman, Ryan Moore, Scott Stallings
2 p.m.* Russell Knox, Mark Hubbard, Adam Schenk
2:11 p.m. Davis Riley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max McGreevy
2:11 p.m.* Beau Hossler, Kramer Hickok, Taylor Moore
2:22 p.m. Aaron Wise, Maverick McNealy, Kurt Kitayama
2:22 p.m.* Nate Lashley, Patton Kizzire, David Lipsky
2:33 p.m. Max Homa, Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley
2:33 p.m.* J.J. Spaun, Jim Herman, Francesco Molinari
2:44 p.m. Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Sahith Theegala
2:44 p.m.* Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes, Matt Kuchar
2:55 p.m. Tom Kim, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland
2:55 p.m.* Luke List, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson
3:06 p.m. Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Rickie Fowler
3:06 p.m.* Adam Svensson, J.T. Poston, Brian Gay
3:17 p.m. Billy Horschel, Michael Thompson, Jason Day
3:17 p.m.* Si Woo Kim, Trey Mullinax, Tom Hoge
3:28 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Putnam, Danny Lee
3:28 p.m.* Ryan Palmer, Brendan Steele, Chris Kirk
3:39 p.m. Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Hayden Buckley
3:39 p.m.* Jason Dufner, Chesson Hadley, Austin Smotherman
3:50 p.m. Michael Hopper, Dalton Ward, Brett White
3:50 p.m.* Doug Ghim, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower
4:01 p.m.* Kelly Kraft, Doc Redman

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

WM Phoenix Open 2023 Featured Groups for Round 2

For Round 2, Max Homa, two-time WM Phoenix Open winner Jon Rahm and Keegan Bradley kick off the early group at 9:48a.m ET. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy and company will tee off in the afternoon at 2:33 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll list the tee times for the pairings to watch out for in Round 2 of the WM Phoenix
Open.

  • 9:48 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley
  • 9:59 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Sahith Theegala
  • 10:10 a.m. ET: Tom Kim, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland
  • 2:33 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
  • 2:44 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
  • 2:55 p.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns

Check out the chart below for a list of all the Round 2 tee times at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open.

Time Group
9:15 a.m. Russell Knox, Mark Hubbard, Adam Schenk
9:15 a.m.* Brian Harman, Ryan Moore, Scott Stallings
9:26 a.m. Beau Hossler, Kramer Hickok, Taylor Moore
9:26 a.m.* Davis Riley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max McGreevy
9:37 a.m. Nate Lashley, Patton Kizzire, David Lipsky
9:37 a.m.* Aaron Wise, Maverick McNealy, Kurt Kitayama
9:48 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Jim Herman, Francesco Molinari
9:48 a.m.* Max Homa, Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley
9:59 a.m. Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes, Matt Kuchar
9:59 a.m.* Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Sahith Theegala
10:10 a.m. Luke List, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson
10:10 a.m.* Tom Kim, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland
10:21 a.m. Adam Svensson, J.T. Poston, Brian Gay
10:21 a.m.* Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Rickie Fowler
10:32 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Trey Mullinax, Tom Hoge
10:32 a.m.* Billy Horschel, Michael Thompson, Jason Day
10:43 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Brendan Steele, Chris Kirk
10:43 a.m.* Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Putnam, Danny Lee
10:54 a.m. Jason Dufner, Chesson Hadley, Austin Smotherman
10:54 a.m.* Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Hayden Buckley
11:05 a.m. Doug Ghim, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower
11:05 a.m.* Michael Hopper, Dalton Ward, Brett White
11:16 a.m. Kelly Kraft, Doc Redman
2 p.m. Adam Long, Scott Piercy, Taylor Pendrith
2 p.m.* Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu, Aaron Rai
2:11 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Tommy Fleetwood, Davis Thompson
2:11 p.m.* Troy Merritt, Jhonattan Vegas, Stephan Jaeger
2:22 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery
2:22 p.m.* Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney, Rory Sabbatini
2:33 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
2:33 p.m.* Garrick Higgo, Brendon Todd, Shane Lowry
2:44 p.m. Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
2:44 p.m.* Ryan Brehm, Sungjae Im, Nick Taylor
2:55 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns
2:55 p.m.* Chad Ramey, Kevin Kisner, Erik van Rooyen
3:06 p.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee
3:06 p.m.* Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, Andrew Landry
3:17 p.m. Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, Tyler Duncan
3:17 p.m.* Lucas Herbert, Lucas Glover, Gary Woodland
3:28 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Peter Malnati, Matthew NeSmith
3:28 p.m.* Martin Laird, Richy Werenski, Cameron Young
3:39 p.m. Denny McCarthy, Lee Hodges, Callum Tarren
3:39 p.m.* Corey Conners, Kevin Tway, James Hahn
3:50 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Matt Wallace, Greyson Sigg
3:50 p.m.* Jimmy Walker, Ricky Barnes, Andre Metzger

WM Phoenix Open 2023 Odds | Odds to Win WM Phoenix Open 2023

TPC River Highlands is one of the easiest stops on the PGA Tour. The par 70 Pete Dye course is made for ball strikers.

For the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, Rahm is the favorite to win with +725 odds. While McIlroy is close behind at +850 odds to win this weekend. The defending champion Scottie Scheffler (+1400), Xander Schauffele (+1500) and Collin Morikawa (+1700) round out the top five.

Below, we’ll break down the top 25 WM Phoenix Open odds from BetOnline, one of the top US sportsbooks.

WM Phoenix Open Golfers WM Phoenix Open Odds Play
Jon Rahm +725 BetOnline logo
Rory McIlroy +850 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +1400 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +1500 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +1700 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +1800 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2200 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +2400 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +2500 BetOnline logo
Sungjae Im +2700 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +2800 BetOnline logo
Tom Kim +3000 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +3800 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +4000 BetOnline logo
Matt Fitzpatrick +4500 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +5000 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +5500 BetOnline logo
Taylor Montgomery +6000 BetOnline logo
Sahith Theegala +6000 BetOnline logo
Tyrrell Hatton +7000 BetOnline logo
Jason Day +7000 BetOnline logo
Corey Conners +7500 BetOnline logo
Rickie Fowler +7500 BetOnline logo
Keith Mitchell +7500 BetOnline logo
Shane Lowry +8000 BetOnline logo

WM Phoenix Open 2023 Weather Forecast

The weather won’t be a problem at TPC Scottsdale this weekend.

The forecast seems clear all throughout the weekend with a warm front hitting the area by the afternoon. While the heat isn’t powerful in the desert, the players will have some gusts of winds passing in Scottsdale.

According to the weather report, wind gusts can reach 21 mph on Friday.

Check out the chart below for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open weather forecast.

DAY TEMP (°F) AM WINDS (GUSTS) % AM RAINS PM WINDS (GUSTS) %PM RAINS
Thursday 72 / 46 E 10 mph (15 mph) 0% E 12 mph (17 mph h) 0%
Friday 79 / 48 NE 14 mph (21 mph) 0% E 12 mph (18 mph) 20%
Saturday 79 / 52 E 11 mph (17 mph) 20% SE 11 mph (16 mph) 20%
Sunday 68 / 50 NE 6 mph (9 mph) 20% W 9 mph (12 mph) 20%
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
WM Phoenix Open 2023- Tee Times, Field, Odds, and Weather Forecast

WM Phoenix Open 2023: Tee Times, Field, Odds, and Weather Forecast

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  53min
Golf News and Rumors
WM Phoenix Open Purse up 144%, Winner’s Payout Set At $3.6M
WM Phoenix Open Purse up 144%, Winner’s Payout Set At $3.6M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  20s
Golf News and Rumors
WM Phoenix Open 2023: +15000 Among Best Longshot Bets
WM Phoenix Open 2023: +15000 Among Best Longshot Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Golf News and Rumors
WM Phoenix Open 2023- TPC Scottsdale Course Preview
WM Phoenix Open 2023: TPC Scottsdale Course Preview
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  10h
Golf News and Rumors
Phil Mickelson Golf 1
Phil Mickelson Feels ‘Rejuvenated’ Ahead Of Upcoming Golf Season
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 1 2023
Golf News and Rumors
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Course Preview
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Course Preview
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 31 2023
Golf News and Rumors
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top