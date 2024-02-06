WM Phoenix Open 2024 Odds, Predictions, & Expert Golf Picks

The PGA Tour heads to Scottsdale, Arizona for the 2024 Phoenix Open on Thursday, February 8. Find the 2024 Phoenix Open odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The Phoenix Open marks the sixth event of the year. Even though the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am concluded after 54 holes, the PGA Tour moves on to the next event in Scottsdale, Arizona.

There will be another talented field showcased at the WM Phoenix Open, highlighted by top players like Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, and Max Homa, and proven winners like Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and more.

Scheffler will look to complete his three-peat and opens as the clear favorite with +500 odds. He’s followed by Justin Thomas (+1000), Max Homa (+1600), Jordan Spieth (+1800), and Sam Burns, who round out the top five contenders on the odds board.

Below, we’ll go over the Phoenix Open 2024 odds, expert golf picks, and predictions.

🏌 PGA Tour Event: Phoenix Open 2024

Phoenix Open 2024 📅 Date: Thursday February 8, 2024

Thursday February 8, 2024 🏆 Phoenix Open 2023 Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 Phoenix Open Purse: $8,800,000

$8,800,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: TPC Scottsdale | Scottsdale, Arizona

TPC Scottsdale | Scottsdale, Arizona 🎲 Phoenix Open 2024 Odds: Scottie Scheffler +500 | Justin Thomas +1000 | Max Homa +1600 | Jordan Spieth +1800 | Sam Burns +2000

The Phoenix Open 2024 Odds

Often known as “The People’s Open”, the Phoenix Open is a fan-favorite event that features huge and rowdy crowds, especially at the stadium’s 16th hole.

It’s one of the most popular events of the year with thousands of fans passing through TPC Scottsdale this weekend. In addition, it’ll be one of the strongest fields this year highlighted by Scottie Scheffler, who will try to complete his three-peat.

Scheffler is the favorite heading into the weekend with +500 odds. The rest of the field follows with Justin Thomas (+1000), Max Homa (+1600), Jordan Spieth (+1800), and Sam Burns (+2000).

Check out the complete Phoenix Open Open 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers Phoenix Open 2024 Odds Scottie Scheffler +500 Justin Thomas +1000 Max Homa +1600 Jordan Spieth +1800 Sam Burns +2000 Sungjae Im +2800 Byeong Hun An +3000 Min Woo Lee +3300 J.T. Poston +3300 Wyndham Clark +3300 Matt Fitzpatrick +3500 Tom Kim +4000 Cameron Young +4000 Sahith Theegala +4000 Eric Cole +5000 Adam Hadwin +5000 Beau Hossler +5000 Hideki Matsuyama +5500 Adam Scott +5500 Corey Conners +5500 Rickie Fowler +6000 Si Woo Kim +6000 Brian Harman +7000 Thomas Detry +7000 Alex Noren +7000 Shane Lowry +7500 Kurt Kitayama +8000 Daniel Berger +9000 Denny McCarthy +9000 Taylor Montgomery +9000 Brendon Todd +9000

Phoenix Open 2024 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2024 Phoenix Open, including a +2500 longshot that offers plenty of value this week.

Scottie Scheffler (+500)

Scheffler is the current two-time defending champion and will look to become the first player on the tour to win the same event three times since Steve Stricker did in 2009 at the John Deere Classic.

In his favor, two top players, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele withdrew from the field on Monday morning. While Scheffler has yet to win his first event this year, he hasn’t finished outside the top 20. He finished T5 at the Sentry, T17 at the American Express, and T6 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Scheffler has also continued his ball-striking dominance this year. At a long course at TPC Scottsdale, he’ll find his first win of the season this weekend.



Fade Jordan Spieth

It was a tough weekend for Jordan Spieth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He finished T39 at 6-under in his second start this year. He ranks No.130 in driving distance and No.135 in total driving, which may be a problem at the long TPC Scottsdale course.

Spieth doesn’t have a great track record there either, finishing T60 in 2022. He hasn’t won an event in two years and the Phoenix Open doesn’t match up to his game.

Min Woo Lee (+2500)

Lee has a strong shot at the title after making his first two cuts of the year in 2024 in fact, he has now made nine consecutive cuts dating back to since May of last year.

He ranks inside the top 15 on the Tour for strokes gained off the tee and driving distance this month. Length of the tee is one of the most important stats to watch this weekend and Lee fits the criteria at +2500 odds.