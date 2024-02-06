Golf News and Rumors

WM Phoenix Open 2024 Odds, Predictions, & Expert Golf Picks

WM Phoenix Open 2024 Odds, Predictions, & Expert Golf Picks

The PGA Tour heads to Scottsdale, Arizona for the 2024 Phoenix Open on Thursday, February 8. Find the 2024 Phoenix Open odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The Phoenix Open marks the sixth event of the year. Even though the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am concluded after 54 holes, the PGA Tour moves on to the next event in Scottsdale, Arizona.

There will be another talented field showcased at the WM Phoenix Open, highlighted by top players like Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, and Max Homa, and proven winners like Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and more.

Scheffler will look to complete his three-peat and opens as the clear favorite with +500 odds. He’s followed by Justin Thomas (+1000), Max Homa (+1600), Jordan Spieth (+1800), and Sam Burns, who round out the top five contenders on the odds board.

Below, we’ll go over the Phoenix Open 2024 odds, expert golf picks, and predictions.

How to Watch the Phoenix Open 2024

  • 🏌PGA Tour Event: Phoenix Open 2024
  • 📅 Date: Thursday February 8, 2024
  • 🏆 Phoenix Open 2023 Winner:Scottie Scheffler
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 💰 Phoenix Open Purse: $8,800,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Golf Course:TPC Scottsdale | Scottsdale, Arizona
  • 🎲 Phoenix Open 2024 Odds: Scottie Scheffler +500 | Justin Thomas +1000 | Max Homa +1600 | Jordan Spieth +1800 | Sam Burns +2000

The Phoenix Open 2024 Odds

Often known as “The People’s Open”, the Phoenix Open is a fan-favorite event that features huge and rowdy crowds, especially at the stadium’s 16th hole.

It’s one of the most popular events of the year with thousands of fans passing through TPC Scottsdale this weekend. In addition, it’ll be one of the strongest fields this year highlighted by Scottie Scheffler, who will try to complete his three-peat.

Scheffler is the favorite heading into the weekend with +500 odds. The rest of the field follows with Justin Thomas (+1000), Max Homa (+1600), Jordan Spieth (+1800), and Sam Burns (+2000).

Check out the complete Phoenix Open Open 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers Phoenix Open 2024 Odds
Scottie Scheffler +500
Justin Thomas +1000
Max Homa +1600
Jordan Spieth +1800
Sam Burns +2000
Sungjae Im +2800
Byeong Hun An +3000
Min Woo Lee +3300
J.T. Poston +3300
Wyndham Clark +3300
Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
Tom Kim +4000
Cameron Young +4000
Sahith Theegala +4000
Eric Cole +5000
Adam Hadwin +5000
Beau Hossler +5000
Hideki Matsuyama +5500
Adam Scott +5500
Corey Conners +5500
Rickie Fowler +6000
Si Woo Kim +6000
Brian Harman +7000
Thomas Detry +7000
Alex Noren +7000
Shane Lowry +7500
Kurt Kitayama +8000
Daniel Berger +9000
Denny McCarthy +9000
Taylor Montgomery +9000
Brendon Todd +9000

Phoenix Open 2024 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2024 Phoenix Open, including a +2500 longshot that offers plenty of value this week.

Scottie Scheffler (+500)

Scheffler is the current two-time defending champion and will look to become the first player on the tour to win the same event three times since Steve Stricker did in 2009 at the John Deere Classic.

In his favor, two top players, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele withdrew from the field on Monday morning. While Scheffler has yet to win his first event this year, he hasn’t finished outside the top 20. He finished T5 at the Sentry, T17 at the American Express, and T6 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Scheffler has also continued his ball-striking dominance this year. At a long course at TPC Scottsdale, he’ll find his first win of the season this weekend.

Bet on Scottie Scheffler (+500)

Fade Jordan Spieth

It was a tough weekend for Jordan Spieth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He finished T39 at 6-under in his second start this year. He ranks No.130 in driving distance and No.135 in total driving, which may be a problem at the long TPC Scottsdale course.

Spieth doesn’t have a great track record there either, finishing T60 in 2022. He hasn’t won an event in two years and the Phoenix Open doesn’t match up to his game.

Bet on Phoenix Open 2024

Min Woo Lee (+2500)

Lee has a strong shot at the title after making his first two cuts of the year in 2024 in fact, he has now made nine consecutive cuts dating back to since May of last year.

He ranks inside the top 15 on the Tour for strokes gained off the tee and driving distance this month. Length of the tee is one of the most important stats to watch this weekend and Lee fits the criteria at +2500 odds.

Bet on Min Woo Lee (+3300)
Golf News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
