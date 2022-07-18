WNBA Playoff Bonus Pool Set to Rise to $500,000

The WNBA playoff bonus pool is set to rise to $500,000 next year. Each player will receive double the salary payout for winning the championship. Candace Parker, Diana Taurasi, DeWanna Bonner and Skylar Diggins-Smith are among the highest-paid players in the league.

Plus, the WNBA schedule will expand to a 40-game season. The league’s schedule right now is set at 36 games. According to the 2020 collective bargaining agreement, teams can play a maximum of 44 regular season games. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert wanted a 40-game schedule for the 2022 season.

Though, the Summer Olympics and the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup are occurring this year. The World Cup is taking place in September in Australia. These events would coincide with an expanded WNBA schedule.

Review our list of the top 10 online betting sites and sportsbooks in the U.S. in 2022.

WNBA team expansion

Furthermore, Engelbert is also working towards team expansion. The league is currently comprised of 12 teams. She wants to increase the number of markets by 2025.

However, politics will likely be a factor on which cities will receive a WNBA team. “Obviously, we continue to advocate for gender and health equity, especially in communities of color, and access and reproductive health care,” explains Engelbert.

“We certainly will continue to advocate for women’s rights, reproductive rights, choice and all that. We’ll evaluate those kinds of things when we’re looking at cities.”

Team expansion can occur as early as the 2024 season. Per multiple sources, there are 10 to 15 cities interested in hosting a WNBA team. Potential cities include Philadelphia, Toronto, San Franciso, Oakland, Portland and Nashville.

The Philadelphia Rage were part of the women’s American Basketball League (ABL). But the league folded in 1998.

BetOnline, Bovada and BetUS are among the best sportsbooks for WNBA and NBA betting. Check out the available bonuses and compare the top WNBA and NBA betting sites in 2022.

Updating travel plans and increasing viewership

For other changes, the league plans to use charter flights for all Finals games. Teams were previously traveling via premium economy class. According to league rules, WNBA teams are not allowed to use charter flights because this method of travel is viewed as a competitive advantage.

Additionally, Engelbert discussed improving league exposure. When asked about this problem, she explained that media rights are lacking. “We need to find the right package more broadly for the WNBA. The league needs to make it easier for fans to watch our games, to know where our games are.”

“We have 160 games on national platforms this year, a record in the WNBA, which is great. We’re getting exposure, but I think our fans get frustrated: ‘Where do you find those games?'”

The WNBA All-Star Weekend set a record in merchandise sales in Chicago. Profits were 50% higher this year compared to the league’s now second-highest selling All-Star Weekend in Minneapolis back in 2018.

Nonetheless, fans were not allowed to enter Wintrust Arena to watch the concert, 3-point shooting contest or skills challenge. Engelbert thought security would pose an issue. Not allowing fans in can certainly hurt the product. Other articles related to the WNBA playoff bonus pool rising to $500,000 are on the main page.

To claim other free bonuses and promo codes, read our list of the best offshore betting sites for U.S. bettors. Xbet, MyBookie and GT Bets are among the listed sportsbooks.