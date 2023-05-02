News

WNBA’s Sydney Colson Has Jamal Adams Moment Trying To Get Into Las Vegas Aces Facility

Wendi Oliveros
Sydney Colson

Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson is just like the rest of us trying to get to work.

As a member of the WNBA defending championship team, it should not be too difficult to get in the doors.

Think again.

The 33-year-old Colson aspires to a media career after her playing days are over, and her easygoing personality when realizing that she is being videotaped shines through.

Ironically, she is wearing her championship t-shirt which should gain automatic entry into the facility without an issue.

Her difficulties getting in make her ask aloud if she has been cut which is a pure throwback moment to when this exact incident happened to Jamal Adams in 2018.

Flashback To 2018 And Jamal Adams

Strong safety Jamal Adams was entering his second season in 2018 with the New York Jets, and he could not get in.

Adams’ video clip of pulling at a door that would not open is used often each NFL season as a meme for a player who played so poorly that he should be locked out of his facility and out of a job.

Obviously, that was not the case for Adams.

He spent three seasons with the Jets before joining the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.

The video is funny, but his commentary makes it even more hilarious.

When declaring that he must have been cut, he follows up with:

“Dang, already? It’s only year 2!”

Fans Remember

Each time a player is videotaped entering the doors of the Jets facility, at least one NFL fan mentions on social media that those are the same doors that Jamal Adams was locked out of.

Last year, when Sauce Gardner came to the facility for the first time is one example.

Last week Aaron Rodgers infamously walked through those doors for the first time, and it was mentioned again.

Conclusion

Colson took the incident like a pro, but this is far from over.

We now have the female version of the Jamal Adams incident so expect to see it replayed on the internet many times in the years to come in various situations.

News WNBA
