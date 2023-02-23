Michigan Wolverines’ spring practice kicked off on February 20th, and the excitement is building ahead of their spring game on April 1st. As the Wolverines look to build on their promising 2020 season, there are several new faces to watch in spring practice, including Jyaire Hill, Myles Hinton, and Cole Cabana.

1. Jyaire Hill | CB

Hill, a highly-touted athlete, is one of the new players to keep an eye on. He played both ways in school, but it is at cornerback where his college football career will likely begin. He was ranked 18th among cornerbacks in the 2023 class by ESPN. Hill possesses great instincts at defensive back, with the ability to quickly break on routes and show reactive quickness in man coverage.

On300 Michigan DB target Jyaire Hill (@JyaireSuga) delivers a big hit to force fourth down #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KnUkArcRbT — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) September 17, 2022

He’s also a dangerous kick and punt returner with impressive speed, posting a 4.59 second 40-yard dash and a 10.87 second 100-meter mark as a junior. With starting cornerback Gemon Green and DJ Turner declaring for the NFL draft, there’s an opportunity for Hill to see plenty of playing time early in his Michigan career.

2. Myles Hinton | OT

Myles Hinton is a transfer from Stanford and has two years of eligibility remaining. Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 320 pounds, Hinton is hard to miss and could be a key piece of Michigan’s offensive line this season. He started 19 of his 24 games over three seasons with Stanford, but he will need to improve his run blocking to fit in with the Wolverines’ run-heavy offense.

There are a few snaps up for grab at the tackle position after Ryan Hayes declared for the NFL Draft. Hinton had a big reputation out of high school and the Wolverines will be hoping he can live up to that potential.

3. Cole Cabana | RB

Another new player to keep an eye on is Copacabana Cole Cabana, a four-star recruit and ESPN’s sixth-ranked running back in the class of 2023.

While Michigan is obviously a run-heavy team, they will return Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, who will likely see the bulk of the carries this year. However, both Corum and Edwards carried knocks to end the season, and Cabana could be called upon to step up at some point.

Cabana is an excellent pass catcher with top-tier speed, running a blistering 10.55 100-meter during his junior track and field season. He should be a whole Lola fun to watch over the next few years.

Michigan 4⭐️ RB commit Cole Cabana turns on the jets for a touchdown!https://t.co/xgyhROR9a9pic.twitter.com/lWUWcb6Q2s — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 12, 2022

As spring practice continues, it will be interesting to see how these new players fit in with the Wolverines’ system. Hill has the potential to be an impact player in the secondary, while Hinton could provide much-needed depth on the offensive line.

Cabana’s versatility as a runner and receiver could make him a valuable asset for Michigan in the future. It’s still early, but these three players are definitely worth keeping an eye on as the Wolverines prepare for the upcoming season.