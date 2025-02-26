Women’s basketball star Diana Taurasi retires at age 42

Women’s basketball star Diana Taurasi of Glendale, California has announced her retirement from professional basketball at the age of 42 on Tuesday according to Sean Gregory of Time Magazine. Taurasi has played 20 seasons in the WNBA from 2004 to 2024. For the full two decades, Taurasi was with the Phoenix Mercury.

WNBA records

Taurasi holds several WNBA records. They include most points all-time (10646), field goals made (3341), three point shots made (1447), and free throws made (2517). She is also second all-time in games played (565). Taurasi is only behind Sue Bird of Syosset, New York, who played 580 WNBA games.

WNBA career statistics

Taurasi averaged 18.8 points per game, 3.9 rebounds per game, and 4.2 assists per game. She had a field goal percentage of .425, three point percentage of .360 and a free throw percentage of .870.

WNBA Accolades

Taurasi was an 11-time WNBA All-Star. She was the first overall pick by the Mercury in the 2004 WNBA Draft. Taurasi had an immediate impact in the WNBA as she was the 2004 WNBA Rookie of the Year. She averaged 17 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, 3.9 assists per game, and 1.3 steals per game, with a field goal percentage of .416, three point percentage of .330, and a free throw percentage of .760.

In 2009, Taurasi was the WNBA Most Valuable Player. That season, she averaged 20.4 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, 3.5 assists per game, 1.4 blocks per game, and 1.2 steals per game. Taurasi had a field goal percentage of .461, three point percentage of .407, and a free throw percentage of .894.

Taurasi led the WNBA in points per game in five seasons (25.3 in 2006, 24.1 in 2008, 20.4 in 2009, 22.7 in 2010 and 21.7 in 2011), and led the WNBA with 5.6 assists per game in 2014. She also was a three-time WNBA champion (2007, 2009, and 2014), and was a WNBA Finals MVP twice (2009 and 2014).

Six-time Olympic Gold Medalist

Taurasi has been part of the American dominance on the international stage in women’s basketball. She won six straight Olympic gold medals from 2004 to 2024.