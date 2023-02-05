Women’s Flyweight Contenders Headline UFC Vegas 69

In a change of events, we have a new headliner for UFC Vegas 69 on February 18th. This fight card will now be headlined by two of the best in the women’s flyweight division in (2) Taila Santos and (10) Erin Blanchfield which will be live at the UFC Apex.

The UFC started off 2023 with a men’s bantamweight fight between Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen to headline this fight card at the UFC Apex. After deliberation and not being able to find the right main event for their return to UFC San Antonio, they decided to move this fight to headline that live event.

That now left a vacant main event spot for this fight night on February 18th. As the UFC was left scrambling around for a main event for this fight card in two weeks, they bumped their highly anticipated women’s flyweight matchup between Taila Santos and Erin Blanchfield to the main event spot.

A win from either fighter can put their name in the mix as a potential opponent against the champion Valentina Shevchenko.

UFC Vegas 69 Fight Card

The UFC heads back to the Apex after a stacked PPV event in Perth, Australia which pits the number one and number two pound-for-pound fighters, Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski against one another for the lightweight strap.

This fight card may lack star power but it doesn’t lack excitement as we can expect a flurry of finishes throughout this fight card. Let’s take a look at the confirmed fights thus far (only the main card bout order is officially confirmed):

Main Card

(2) Taila Santos vs. (10) Erin Blanchfield

Jordan Wright vs. Zac Pauga

Josh Parisian vs. Jamal Pogues

William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio

Jim Miller vs. TBA

Prelims

Lina Lansberg vs. Mayra Buena Silva

Joe Solecki vs. TBA

Ovince St. Preux vs. Philipe Lins

Jamall Emmers vs. Khusein Askhabov

Carlston Harris vs. TBA

Evan Elder vs. Nazim Sadykhov

Juancamilo Ronderos vs. Clayton Carpenter

Themba Gorimbo vs. AJ Fletcher

This fight card might not be littered with household names, but I can ensure you that you will remember them after this fight card is all said and done.

UFC Vegas 69 takes place live at the UFC Apex on February 18th at 6:00 PM EST on ESPN+.