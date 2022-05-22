News

Women’s French Open 2022: Iga Swiatek Has Best Odds at Roland-Garros

Gia Nguyen
Women's French Open- Swiatek has best odds to win Roland-Garros

Despite withdrawing from the Madrid Open, Iga Swiatek comes into the Women’s French Open with the best odds to win Roland-Garros 2022. The 20-year-old has ascended to the No. 1 female tennis player in the world after winning her last four tournaments ahead of Rome 2022 this weekend, where she will get to prepare on a clay surface and test out her injured shoulder before the grand slam tournament.

How to Bet on the 2022 Women’s French Open

Betting on the French Open online has never been easier. The best online sportsbooks allow tennis fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on Roland Garros within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the 2022 French Open and claim up to $5,750 in tennis betting offers at the best offshore sportsbooks.

  1. Click here to get your free bets and bonus cash for French Open 2022
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your tennis betting bonus in free bets
  4. Place your free tennis bets at the best sports betting sites

The Best French Open Betting Offers in 2022

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

French Open Odds | 2022 Roland-Garros Odds

The 2020 French Open Champion, Swiatek has won 23 matches in a row and is undefeated in WTA 100 events in 2022. Originally pegged at +450 odds to win Roland-Garros 2022, Swiatek has seen her French Open odds drop down to +185 at the best online sportsbooks.

After a strong performance in Madrid, Simona Halep has the next best odds to win the French Open at +600. Meanwhile, 2021 French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova has seen her odds move from +1000 to +1200 at BetOnline, one of the top tennis betting sites.

Naomi Osaka withdrew from Rome 2022 due to an Achilles injury in hopes of playing at the French Open. Currently, Osaka comes in with +2000 odds to win Roland-Garros while Serena Williams has even longer French Open odds at +3300.

Williams has won 23 grand slam tournaments, more than any tennis player during the open era. However, she has won only three times at Roland-Garros compared to six US Open titles and seven titles at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

For a complete breakdown of the WTA French Open odds for Roland-Garros 2022.

WTA Tennis Player 2022 French Open Odds Play
Iga Swiatek +185 BetOnline logo
Simona Halep +600 BetOnline logo
Barbora Krejcikova +1200 BetOnline logo
Paula Badosa +1200 BetOnline logo
Aryna Sabalenka +1600 BetOnline logo
Maria Sakkari +1600 BetOnline logo
Ons Jabeur +1600 BetOnline logo
Naomi Osaka +2000 BetOnline logo
Garbine Muguruza +2000 BetOnline logo
Emma Raducanu +2500 BetOnline logo
Coco Gauff +2500 BetOnline logo
Bianca Andreescu +2500 BetOnline logo
Jelena Ostapenko +2500 BetOnline logo
Anett Kontaveit +2500 BetOnline logo
Serena Williams +3300 BetOnline logo
Elena Rybakina +3300 BetOnline logo
Amanda Anisimova +3300 BetOnline logo
Karolina Muchova +4000 BetOnline logo
Victoria Azarenka +4000 BetOnline logo
Elina Svitolina +4000 BetOnline logo
Marketa Vondrousova +4000 BetOnline logo
Jessica Pegula +4000 BetOnline logo
Belinda Bencic +4000 BetOnline logo
Leylah Fernandez +4000 BetOnline logo
Danielle Collins +4000 BetOnline logo
Petra Kvitova +5000 BetOnline logo
Karolina Pliskova +5000 BetOnline logo
Veronika Kudermetova +5000 BetOnline logo
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova +6600 BetOnline logo
Madison Keys +6600 BetOnline logo
Daria Kasatkina +6600 BetOnline logo
Ekaterina Alexandrova +6600 BetOnline logo
Jennifer Brady +6600 BetOnline logo
Clara Tauson +6600 BetOnline logo
Elise Mertens +6600 BetOnline logo
Tamara Zidansek +8000 BetOnline logo
Angelique Kerber +8000 BetOnline logo
Sofia Kenin +10000 BetOnline logo
Sloane Stephens +10000 BetOnline logo
Marta Kostyuk +10000 BetOnline logo
Alize Cornet +10000 BetOnline logo
Dayana Yastremska +10000 BetOnline logo
Linda Fruhvirtova +15000 BetOnline logo
Topics  
News Tennis

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To News

News
Nadal, Alcaraz favored to win Roland-Garros

French Open 2022: Nadal, Alcaraz Have Best Odds to Win Roland-Garros

Gia Nguyen  •  35s
News
Bet on Preakness 2022 in Canada
Brad Thomas Preakness Picks | Expert Preakness Picks 2022
Jon Conahan  •  19h
Mavericks
NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 3 Picks and Odds May 22 2022 Warriors vs Mavericks
NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 3 Picks and Odds (May 22)
James Foglio  •  20h
News
How to Bet on Preakness 2022 | New York Sports Betting Sites
Matt Bernier Preakness 2022 | Expert Preakness Picks
Jon Conahan  •  19h
News
Preakness Exacta Picks 2022 Exacta Picks for the Preakness Stakes
Preakness Exacta Picks 2022 | Exacta Picks for the Preakness Stakes
James Foglio  •  21h
News
how to bet on Preakness 2022 in Nevada
Eddie Olczyk Preakness Picks 2022 | Ed Olczyk Preakness Picks
Jon Conahan  •  19h
News
Early Voting
Andy Serling Picks for Preakness | Andy Serling Preakness Picks 2022
Jeremy Freeborn  •  22h
More News News