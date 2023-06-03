While tomorrow’s match at Roland Garros may not seem significant to many fans, Coco Gauff will be taking on 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva. Both are still teenagers competing on one of the world’s biggest stages at the 2023 French Open. Andreeva is making her Grand Slam tournament debut and has yet to drop a set.

Despite being unranked, the matchup between the two will give a glimpse into the next generation of the WTA. Gauff made her debut at 15 years old at Wimbledon. Now, the 16-year-old Russian prodigy Andreeva is taking things in stride as she meets world No. 3 Gauff in the third round.

Mirra Andreeva’s Rise at Roland Garros 2023

All eyes will be on Andreeva on Saturday morning when she will meet her toughest test in the tournament so far: Coco Gauff. Andreeva is the youngest player in this year’s main draw and she’s yet to drop a set.

It only took her 77 minutes to beat wild card Diane Parry, marking her sixth top-100 win of the season. Andreeva celebrated her 16th birthday in April and has become the youngest player to ever reach the third round at Roland Garros since 2005.

As she quickly makes a name for herself in Paris, Andreeva has already achieved great feats this year, including becoming the seventh youngest player this century to beat a top 20 player when she defeated No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia at the Madrid Open.

Andreeva was ranked No. 312 at the beginning of April and rose up the rankings to 143 after her upset win over Leylah Fernandez, Beatrize Haddad Maia, and Magda Linette in Madrid.

Coco Gauff on Facing Mirra Andreeva

For the first time since 2002, the third round will have the fewest number of ranked players. Gauff is only one of the 12-seeded players left competing. She will look to take on the unseeded Andreeva.

The two have practiced together before, but their third-round matchup will mark the first time they have played competitively against each other.

According to Gauff, age isn’t really a factor. It’s only the third time Gauff will be facing an opponent younger than her. Her approach continues to be the same, and she has the utmost respect for all players.

“But yeah, obviously she’s young, but I don’t see age as a factor, to be honest. You have to play her as you would play any other person that’s grown and strong. Obviously, she’s proved her position here, and I’m going to try to do my best against her,” Gauff said.

It looks like the next generation of the WTA will take center stage at Court Suzanne Lenglen on Saturday.

The winner of the match will likely go on to meet defending champion and top-seeded Iga Swiatek.

