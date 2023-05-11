Iga Swiatek is vying for her third French Open title. After winning at Roland-Garros in 2022, Swiatek enters as an overwhelming -130 betting favorite to defend her title. Find the Women’s French Open 2023 odds, betting favorites, and contenders below.
At the end of May, the best women’s tennis players will head to Roland-Garros for the 2023 French Open.
Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff highlight the French Open field, which will be missing some of the biggest names in the sport this year. Most notably, longtime star Serena Williams has retired but the field will also be without Emma Radcanu, who will remain on the sidelines due to injury.
For the second consecutive year, Swiatek will open as the odds-on favorite to win at Roland-Garros. She opens as the overwhelming favorite with -130 odds to defend her 2022 title. Aryna Sabalenka (+650) and Ons Jabeur (+1400) are also among the top Women’s French Open contenders, according to the top tennis betting sites.
Best Tennis Betting Sites for French Open 2023
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Now
|4.
|
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
Women’s French Open Odds
The action begins in Paris on May 28th as Swiatek prepares to defend her title on clay court. Last year, Swiatek defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets in the final to capture her second French Open title.
The Polish tennis player just recorded her 58th consecutive week at No.1 on the WTA rankings and will look to capture her third title at Roland-Garros.
Swiatek heads into Roland-Garros with the shortest odds at -130 odds.
While Swiatek may look unstoppable, Aryna Sabalenka could prove everyone wrong again. Sabalenka opens with +650 odds, the second-shortest of any player, and she’s fresh off winning the Australian Open over Swiatek earlier in January.
With a potential rivalry brewing between Swiatek and Sabalenka, the 2023 French Open is destined to be a must-watch event.
The top five is rounded out with Ons Jabeur (+1400), Barbora Krejcikova (+1400), Elena Rybakina (+1400). Last year’s runner-up, Coco Gauff will be a longshot at Roland-Garros with +3300 odds to win the French Open while her doubles partner, Jessica Pegula, opens with +2500 odds.
Check out the chart below to view the 2023 Women’s French Open odds.
|WTA Player
|French Open Odds
|Play
|Iga Swiatek
|-130
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+650
|Ons Jabeur
|+1400
|Barbora Krejcikova
|+1400
|Elena Rybakina
|+1400
|Paula Badosa
|+2500
|Jessica Pegula
|+2500
|Maria Sakkari
|+2500
|Coco Gauff
|+3000
|Madison Keys
|+3300
|Belinda Bencic
|+4000
|Jelena Ostapenko
|+4000
|Caroline Garcia
|+4000
|Simona Halep
|+5000
|Veronika Kudermetova
|+5000
|Qinwen Zheng
|+5000
|Marketa Vondrousova
|+5000
|Victoria Azarenka
|+6600
|Liudmila Samsonova
|+6600
|Amanda Anisimova
|+6600
Iga Swiatek Has Best Odds to Win French Open 2023
Despite holding onto the top spot on the WTA Rankings, Swiatek has been beaten a few times already this year. She lost the Australian Open to Sabalenka, and more recently, dropped the Madrid Open final.
Swiatek has the best odds to win the French Open but she will have two fierce competitors coming for her crown. After beating Coco Gauff in the final last year, Gauff has some unfinished business at Roland-Garros. She will also have to get through nemesis Aryna Sabalenka, who got the best of her at the first Grand Slam of the year, beating her at the Australian Open.
However, Swiatek’s best surface is clay. She’s won two French Opens and has only lost two matches on clay since last year.
With -130 odds, the top online sportsbooks are giving Swiatek better odds to win than the rest of the field combined.
Tennis Betting Guides 2023
- Tennis Betting Guide – Discover Best Tennis Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- The Latest Tennis Odds – Compare the Best Tennis Betting Odds.
- Free Tennis Picks – Check Expert Tennis Betting Picks & Predictions.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare Top Offshore Online Betting Sites.
- Best Bitcoin Betting Sites – Top-rated Bitcoin Sportsbooks in USA Ranked & Reviewed.