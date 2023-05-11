Iga Swiatek is vying for her third French Open title. After winning at Roland-Garros in 2022, Swiatek enters as an overwhelming -130 betting favorite to defend her title. Find the Women’s French Open 2023 odds, betting favorites, and contenders below.

At the end of May, the best women’s tennis players will head to Roland-Garros for the 2023 French Open.

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff highlight the French Open field, which will be missing some of the biggest names in the sport this year. Most notably, longtime star Serena Williams has retired but the field will also be without Emma Radcanu, who will remain on the sidelines due to injury.

For the second consecutive year, Swiatek will open as the odds-on favorite to win at Roland-Garros. She opens as the overwhelming favorite with -130 odds to defend her 2022 title. Aryna Sabalenka (+650) and Ons Jabeur (+1400) are also among the top Women’s French Open contenders, according to the top tennis betting sites.

Best Tennis Betting Sites for French Open 2023

Women’s French Open Odds

The action begins in Paris on May 28th as Swiatek prepares to defend her title on clay court. Last year, Swiatek defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets in the final to capture her second French Open title.

The Polish tennis player just recorded her 58th consecutive week at No.1 on the WTA rankings and will look to capture her third title at Roland-Garros.

Swiatek heads into Roland-Garros with the shortest odds at -130 odds.

While Swiatek may look unstoppable, Aryna Sabalenka could prove everyone wrong again. Sabalenka opens with +650 odds, the second-shortest of any player, and she’s fresh off winning the Australian Open over Swiatek earlier in January.

With a potential rivalry brewing between Swiatek and Sabalenka, the 2023 French Open is destined to be a must-watch event.

The top five is rounded out with Ons Jabeur (+1400), Barbora Krejcikova (+1400), Elena Rybakina (+1400). Last year’s runner-up, Coco Gauff will be a longshot at Roland-Garros with +3300 odds to win the French Open while her doubles partner, Jessica Pegula, opens with +2500 odds.

Check out the chart below to view the 2023 Women’s French Open odds.

WTA Player French Open Odds Play Iga Swiatek -130 Aryna Sabalenka +650 Ons Jabeur +1400 Barbora Krejcikova +1400 Elena Rybakina +1400 Paula Badosa +2500 Jessica Pegula +2500 Maria Sakkari +2500 Coco Gauff +3000 Madison Keys +3300 Belinda Bencic +4000 Jelena Ostapenko +4000 Caroline Garcia +4000 Simona Halep +5000 Veronika Kudermetova +5000 Qinwen Zheng +5000 Marketa Vondrousova +5000 Victoria Azarenka +6600 Liudmila Samsonova +6600 Amanda Anisimova +6600

Iga Swiatek Has Best Odds to Win French Open 2023

Despite holding onto the top spot on the WTA Rankings, Swiatek has been beaten a few times already this year. She lost the Australian Open to Sabalenka, and more recently, dropped the Madrid Open final.

Swiatek has the best odds to win the French Open but she will have two fierce competitors coming for her crown. After beating Coco Gauff in the final last year, Gauff has some unfinished business at Roland-Garros. She will also have to get through nemesis Aryna Sabalenka, who got the best of her at the first Grand Slam of the year, beating her at the Australian Open.

However, Swiatek’s best surface is clay. She’s won two French Opens and has only lost two matches on clay since last year.

With -130 odds, the top online sportsbooks are giving Swiatek better odds to win than the rest of the field combined.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023