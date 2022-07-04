Women’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds Give Miki Sudo 98% Chance to Win

The 2022 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest takes place this Monday. July 4th from the famous corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues in Coney Island, New York. This year’s contest return’s to the famous street corner after two years away due to COVID-19 restrictions.



Miki Sudo returns from her one-year absence due to her pregnancy and is looking to win her eighth contest in the last nine years. Sudo is a massive betting favorite in this year’s women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, coming in with an implied probability of 98%.



The women’s competition gets starts at 10:45 ET and will be available live on ESPN3. To learn more about the 2022 Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, continue reading as we explore the odds for this year’s annual July 4th event.

Women’s Hot Dog Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 Betting Odds

Competitive eater Miki Sudo makes her return to the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Monday and will face off against last year’s winner Michelle Lesco, in what oddsmakers are certain will be a win for the former seven-time contest winner.

Lesco finished in second place to Sudo in 2017, 2018, and 2019, before finally winning the contest in Sudo’s absence in 2021. With the win last year, Lesco is just the third woman to have won the contest since its inception in 2011, with the dominant Miki Sudo holding claim to the event for more than a half-decade.

Lesco, known by her nickname as the ‘Cardboard Shell’ won last year’s contest eating 30.75 hot dogs and buns in 10-minutes. The University of Arizona graduate will have her work cut out for her on Monday as she defends her Pink Mustard Belt against long-time rival Miki Sudo with oddsmakers lining her chances at just 9% for her to pull off the victory.

Women’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds 2022

Miki Sudo is lined at odds of -5000 via BetOnline for Monday’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, an implied probability of 98%. The defending champion Michelle Lesco is lined at 10-1 odds, with a selection for the rest of the field set at 7-1 odds.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the women’s hot dog contest eating contest odds in 2022.

Contestants Women’s Hot Dog Contest 2022 Odds Play Miki Sudo -5000 Other +700 Michelle Lesco +1000

*Women’s hot dog eating contest odds as of June 30, 2022

Miki Sudo is ranked 5th in the world in Major League Eating and holds four world records in Kimchi, Hotdish, ice cream, and the women’s record for hot dogs. On Monday, the New York-born competitive eater will look to etch her name in history with her eighth win at the 2022 Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.