Iga Swiatek is vying for her second US Open title and her second Grand Slam title of the 2023 campaign. After winning the French Open earlier this year, Swiatek enters as an overwhelming +230 to win at Arthur Ashe Stadium this year. Find the Women’s US Open 2023 odds, betting favorites, and contenders below.
At the end of August, the best tennis players will be heading to New York for the 2023 US Open to cap off the summer.
Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Aryna Sabalenka highlight the 2023 US Open field, which will be missing some of the biggest names in the sport this year. Most notably, the field will also be without Naomi Osaka and Emma Radcanu who will remain on the sidelines due to injury.
For the second consecutive year, Swiatek will open as the odds-on favorite to win the US Open. She opens as the overwhelming favorite with +230 odds to win despite losing in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. Aryna Sabalenka (+500) and Coco Guaff (+700) are also among the top Women’s US Open contenders, according to the top tennis betting sites.
Women’s US Open Odds
The action begins in New York on August 28 as the world’s best tennis players gear up for the hard courts. Last year, Iga Swiatek defeated Ons Jabeur to capture her first-ever US Open title. She’ll look to defend her title in 2023 as the No.1 seed in the tournament.
The Polish tennis player just recorded her 75th consecutive week at No.1 in the WTA rankings and will look to capture her fifth career Grand Slam title.
Swiatek heads into New York with the shortest odds at +230, giving her twice as strong of a chance to win as any player in the field.
While Swiatek may look unstoppable, Aryna Sabalenka could prove everyone wrong again. Sabalenka opens with +500 odds, the second-shortest of any player, and she has experience against Swiatek, whom she defeated in the Australian Open final in January.
With a potential rivalry brewing between Swiatek and Sabalenka, the 2023 US Open is destined to be a must-watch event.
The top five rounds itself out with two American tennis players. Coco Gauff (+700), Elena Rybakina (+1000), and Jessica Pegula (+1000) are all among the top contenders to win the 2023 US Open.
Check out the chart below to view the 2023 Women’s US Open odds.
|WTA Player
|US Open Odds
|Play
|Iga Swiatek
|+230
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+500
|Coco Gauff
|+700
|Elena Rybakina
|+1000
|Jessica Pegula
|+1000
|Karolina Muchova
|+1800
|Ons Jabeur
|+2000
|Marketa Vondrousova
|+2500
|Madison Keys
|+5000
|Liudmila Samsonova
|+5000
|Elina Svitolina
|+6600
|Belina Bencic
|+7000
|Maria Sakkari
|+8000
|Petra Kvitova
|+10000
|Daria Kasatkina
|+10000
|Beatriz Haddad Maia
|+10000
|Danielle Collins
|+10000
|Carolina Garcia
|+12500
|Victoria Azarenka
|+12500
|Barbora Krejcikova
|+15000
Iga Swiatek Has Best Odds to Win US Open 2023
Iga Swiatek swept Rebecca Peterson in the first round and she enters as the odds-on favorite to win after capturing the 2022 US Open title.
Swiatek has one of the best career records at the US Open, sitting at 13-3. She’s only lost nine matches this year and has a singles record of 266-64.
Her last loss came at the hands of Coco Gauff, who beat her in the semis at the Western and Southern Open last week.
Despite her loss, the four-time Grand Slam champion has had several challenges this year, especially from Aryna Sabalenka. However, Swiatek has won the most matches of anyone playing on the Tour this year with 53 and has the highest winning percentage (85.5%).
Even with her struggles, Swiatek is nearly unstoppable.
Look for her to bounce back and capture her fifth career Grand Slam in New York.
