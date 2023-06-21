Wimbledon 2023 is right around the corner. In just under two weeks, the top women’s tennis players in the world will travel to the All England Club for a shot at history. Below, we’ll break down the women’s Wimbledon 2023 odds, along with who’s favored to win the women’s singles title.
Elena Rybakina will attempt to become the first women’s tennis player since Serena Williams (2015, 2016) to win back-to-back singles titles at Wimbledon.
In fact, there have been five different winners over the last five tournaments.
In 2022, Rybakina came back to defeat Ons Jabeur in three sets to become the first Kazakhstani player to win a Grand Slam title.
This year, Rybakina will enter the All England Club as one of the favorites to win Wimbledon 2023. Iga Swiatek opens with the best women’s Wimbledon 2023 odds at +350 but Rybakina isn’t too far behind at +375. Aryna Sabalenka is also in contention to win her second career Grand Slam title with +400 odds heading into the Wimbledon draw.
Ons Jabeur (+1200), Karolina Muchova (+1400), and Coco Gauff (+1800) round out the top contenders for the Wimbledon women’s singles title.
Swiatek, Rybakina, & Sabalenka Are Early Favorites at Wimbledon
After withdrawing from the French Open, Rybakina will put her 2022 women’s singles title on the line at All England Club this week but don’t pencil her into the final just yet.
According to the oddsmakers, the women’s draw at Wimbledon is going to come down to three players.
Swiatek owns the best odds to win Wimbledon 2023 at +350. Right behind her, Rybakina has +375 odds to repeat as women’s Wimbledon champion while Aryna Sabalenka owns +400 odds to win the women’s singles title.
Every other player will be a longshot in the tournament with +1200 odds or higher.
Women’s Wimbledon 2023 Odds
|WTA Tennis Player
|2022 Wimbledon Odds
|Play
|Iga Swiatek
|+350
|Elena Rybakina
|+350
|Aryna Sabalenkar
|+400
|Ons Jabeur
|+1200
|Karolina Muchova
|+1400
|Coco Gauff
|+1800
|Petra Kvitova
|+2000
|Beatriz Haddad Maia
|+2500
|Jessica Pegula
|+2500
|Mirra Andreeva
|+2500
|Jelena Ostapenko
|+2800
|Caroline Garcia
|+2800
|Belina Dencic
|+3000
|Liudmila Samsonva
|+3300
|Karolina Pliskova
|+3300
|Veronika Kudermetova
|+3500
|Maria Sakkari
|+4000
|Paula Badosa
|+4000
|Anastasia Potapova
|+4000
|Victoria Azarenka
|+4000
|Bianca Andreescu
|+4500
|Anett Kontaveit
|+5000
|Leylah Fernandez
|+5000
|Madison Keys
|+5000
|Elina Svitolina
|+5000
|Donna Vekic
|+5000
|Qinwen Zheng
|+5000
|Amanda Anisimova
|+6000
|Danielle Collins
|+6000
|Jule Niemeier
|+7000
|Angelique Kerber
|+7000
|Linda Fruhvirtova
|+7000
