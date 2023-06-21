Wimbledon 2023 is right around the corner. In just under two weeks, the top women’s tennis players in the world will travel to the All England Club for a shot at history. Below, we’ll break down the women’s Wimbledon 2023 odds, along with who’s favored to win the women’s singles title.

Elena Rybakina will attempt to become the first women’s tennis player since Serena Williams (2015, 2016) to win back-to-back singles titles at Wimbledon.

In fact, there have been five different winners over the last five tournaments.

In 2022, Rybakina came back to defeat Ons Jabeur in three sets to become the first Kazakhstani player to win a Grand Slam title.

This year, Rybakina will enter the All England Club as one of the favorites to win Wimbledon 2023. Iga Swiatek opens with the best women’s Wimbledon 2023 odds at +350 but Rybakina isn’t too far behind at +375. Aryna Sabalenka is also in contention to win her second career Grand Slam title with +400 odds heading into the Wimbledon draw.

Ons Jabeur (+1200), Karolina Muchova (+1400), and Coco Gauff (+1800) round out the top contenders for the Wimbledon women’s singles title.

Swiatek, Rybakina, & Sabalenka Are Early Favorites at Wimbledon

After withdrawing from the French Open, Rybakina will put her 2022 women’s singles title on the line at All England Club this week but don’t pencil her into the final just yet.

According to the oddsmakers, the women’s draw at Wimbledon is going to come down to three players.

Swiatek owns the best odds to win Wimbledon 2023 at +350. Right behind her, Rybakina has +375 odds to repeat as women’s Wimbledon champion while Aryna Sabalenka owns +400 odds to win the women’s singles title.

Every other player will be a longshot in the tournament with +1200 odds or higher.

Women’s Wimbledon 2023 Odds

WTA Tennis Player 2022 Wimbledon Odds Play Iga Swiatek +350 Elena Rybakina +350 Aryna Sabalenkar +400 Ons Jabeur +1200 Karolina Muchova +1400 Coco Gauff +1800 Petra Kvitova +2000 Beatriz Haddad Maia +2500 Jessica Pegula +2500 Mirra Andreeva +2500 Jelena Ostapenko +2800 Caroline Garcia +2800 Belina Dencic +3000 Liudmila Samsonva +3300 Karolina Pliskova +3300 Veronika Kudermetova +3500 Maria Sakkari +4000 Paula Badosa +4000 Anastasia Potapova +4000 Victoria Azarenka +4000 Bianca Andreescu +4500 Anett Kontaveit +5000 Leylah Fernandez +5000 Madison Keys +5000 Elina Svitolina +5000 Donna Vekic +5000 Qinwen Zheng +5000 Amanda Anisimova +6000 Danielle Collins +6000 Jule Niemeier +7000 Angelique Kerber +7000 Linda Fruhvirtova +7000

Tennis Betting Guides 2023