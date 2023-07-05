Soccer

Women’s World Cup 2023 Odds: USWNT Favored To Win Third Straight Trophy

Gia Nguyen
The USWNT will enter the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup as the odds-on favorite. Find the latest World Cup 2023 odds and top contenders to win the international competition.

The 2023 FIFA World Cup will kick off from Australia and New Zealand on July 20 as the U.S. Women’s National Team will embark on its quest for a three-peat.

Following back-to-back World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, the USWNT will open the tournament as the early favorite to complete the three-peat. Coach Vlatko Andonovski recently named his 23-player squad, which featured a handful of surprises and snubs.

Heading into the Group Stage, Team USA (+220), England (+450), Spain (+600), Germany (+650), and France (+1200) are expected to be among the contenders with the best World Cup odds.

Read on to find the Women’s World Cup odds, along with the top contenders to hoist the trophy in 2023.

Women’s World Cup 2023 Odds

The USWNT will open the best 2023 World Cup odds at +250, giving them a 28.6 percent chance of winning the tournament.

Led by Alex Morgan and Megan Rapione, the USWNT roster features a mix of wide-eyed youth and experienced veterans. In fact, more than 60 percent of players (14 of 23) will be making their World Cup debuts in 2023.

Julie Ertz returned from a long hiatus to make the cut and will be joined by her NWSL teammate, Alyssa Thompson. Thompson, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft, will be the youngest player on the roster at only 18 years old.

According to the top online sportsbooks, Team USA has a 58 percent chance of reaching the semifinals, the highest probability of any team in the tournament.

Not far behind, England is among the favorites to win the 2023 World Cup with +450 odds, followed by Spain (+600), Germany (+650), and France (+1200).

Australia (+1200), Sweden (+2000), and the Netherlands (+4000) will be among the most popular longshots to win the tournament. Meanwhile, Canada (+3300) and Brazil (+3300) rank among the top 10 contenders to house the 2023 World Cup Trophy.

For a complete breakdown of the Women’s World Cup 2023 odds for every team, check out the chart below.

Country FIFA Women’s World Cup Odds Play
USA +220 BetOnline logo
England +450 BetOnline logo
Spain +600 BetOnline logo
Germany +650 BetOnline logo
France +1200 BetOnline logo
Australia +1200 BetOnline logo
Sweden +2000 BetOnline logo
Brazil +3300 BetOnline logo
Canada +3300 BetOnline logo
Japan +3300 BetOnline logo
Netherlands +4000 BetOnline logo
Norway +5000 BetOnline logo
Denmark +8000 BetOnline logo
Italy +15000 BetOnline logo
China +15000 BetOnline logo
Republic of Ireland +15000 BetOnline logo
Portugal +15000 BetOnline logo
New Zealand +250000 BetOnline logo
Colombia +25000 BetOnline logo
Argentia +25000 BetOnline logo
Nigeria +25000 BetOnline logo
South Korea +40000 BetOnline logo
Switzerland +40000 BetOnline logo
Costa Rica +50000 BetOnline logo
South Africa +50000 BetOnline logo
Morocco +50000 BetOnline logo
Jamaica +50000 BetOnline logo
Zambia +50000 BetOnline logo
Vietnam +50000 BetOnline logo
Philippines +50000 BetOnline logo
Haiti +50000 BetOnline logo
Panama +50000 BetOnline logo

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
