The USWNT will enter the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup as the odds-on favorite. Find the latest World Cup 2023 odds and top contenders to win the international competition.

The 2023 FIFA World Cup will kick off from Australia and New Zealand on July 20 as the U.S. Women’s National Team will embark on its quest for a three-peat.

Following back-to-back World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, the USWNT will open the tournament as the early favorite to complete the three-peat. Coach Vlatko Andonovski recently named his 23-player squad, which featured a handful of surprises and snubs.

Heading into the Group Stage, Team USA (+220), England (+450), Spain (+600), Germany (+650), and France (+1200) are expected to be among the contenders with the best World Cup odds.

Read on to find the Women’s World Cup odds, along with the top contenders to hoist the trophy in 2023.

Women’s World Cup 2023 Odds

The USWNT will open the best 2023 World Cup odds at +250, giving them a 28.6 percent chance of winning the tournament.

Led by Alex Morgan and Megan Rapione, the USWNT roster features a mix of wide-eyed youth and experienced veterans. In fact, more than 60 percent of players (14 of 23) will be making their World Cup debuts in 2023.

Julie Ertz returned from a long hiatus to make the cut and will be joined by her NWSL teammate, Alyssa Thompson. Thompson, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft, will be the youngest player on the roster at only 18 years old.

According to the top online sportsbooks, Team USA has a 58 percent chance of reaching the semifinals, the highest probability of any team in the tournament.

Not far behind, England is among the favorites to win the 2023 World Cup with +450 odds, followed by Spain (+600), Germany (+650), and France (+1200).

Australia (+1200), Sweden (+2000), and the Netherlands (+4000) will be among the most popular longshots to win the tournament. Meanwhile, Canada (+3300) and Brazil (+3300) rank among the top 10 contenders to house the 2023 World Cup Trophy.

For a complete breakdown of the Women’s World Cup 2023 odds for every team, check out the chart below.

