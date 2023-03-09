It’s officially baseball season, and the 2023 World Baseball Classic is leading us off! After a two-year hiatus courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic, this elite international baseball tournament is bigger and better than ever before. Twenty powerhouse national teams from across the globe are set to go head-to-head for the next two weeks, each with their sights firmly set on securing the title of world champions of baseball. And with countless Major League Baseball superstars filling out the rosters, this year’s competition promises to be as exciting of a tournament as we’ve ever seen in the WBC.

Team USA has already etched its name in the annals of the World Baseball Classic history books, having taken home the coveted title in the most recent 2017 edition. In a dominating performance, the Stars and Stripes blasted Puerto Rico to the tune of 8-0 in the final to clinch their first-ever WBC trophy. Surprisingly, this was just the second time that Team USA had managed to break into the top four of this elite international tournament. That shows just how strong these rosters have been. With that triumph fresh in their minds, you can bet that the Americans will be looking to defend their title with every fiber of their being.

An All-Star Coaching Staff

The esteemed 15-year MLB veteran, Mark DeRosa, leads the charge for Team USA. He seems to be an excellent player’s manager and has no current MLB affiliation, making him an ideal fit for this short but competitive tournament. DeRosa has assembled an all-star coaching staff to help guide this Team USA squad.

Stepping up to the plate as the hitting coach is the legendary MLB slugger Ken Griffey Jr., whose prowess at the plate needs no introduction. And on the mound, Team USA has the expert guidance of former MLB standout pitcher Andy Pettitte, who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role of pitching coach. With this all-star lineup of coaches, Team USA is primed and ready to take on the world’s best and make a run for another WBC title.

2023 Team USA World Baseball Classic Roster

Catcher

• J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

• Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

• Kyle Higashioka, New York Yankees

Infield

• 1B Pete Alonso, New York Mets

• 1B Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

• 2B Jeff McNeil, New York Mets

• 3B Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

• SS Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox

• SS Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

• SS Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

Outfield

• Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

• Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles

• Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

• Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

• Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

Starting pitcher

• Kyle Freeland, Colorado Rockies

• Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks

• Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox

• Nick Martinez, San Diego Padres

• Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals

• Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals

• Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals

Relief pitcher

• Jason Adam, Tampa Bay Rays

• Daniel Bard, Colorado Rockies

• David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates

• Kendall Graveman, Chicago White Sox

• Adam Ottavino, New York Mets

• Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros

• Brooks Raley, New York Mets

• Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers

Team USA 2023 WBC Schedule

March 11, 10 p.m. ET: Great Britain vs. USA

March 12, 10 p.m. ET: Mexico vs. USA

March 13, 10 p.m. ET: Canada vs. USA

March 15, 10 p.m. ET: USA vs. Colombia

How To Watch The 2023 World Baseball Classic

Games will be featured on various channels and an exact programming schedule will be announced for the games. The channels carrying the 2023 WBC games will be FOX, FS1, FS2, Tubi, and FOX Deportes.