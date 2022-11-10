Soccer Picks

World Cup 2022 Winner Betting Picks & Predictions: Back Brazil To Conquer In Qatar

Olly Taliku
Brazil
The FIFA 2022 World Cup kicks off in just 10 days and ahead of the tournament we have picked out Brazil to justify favoritism and win it all this year. Read on for our best picks and predictions for Qatar 2022, including how to bet on all the soccer action coming up over the next month!

World Cup Winner 2022 Betting Pick

We are backing Brazil to justify their favoritism at the World Cup this year, with the Seleção coming into the tournament with one of the most exciting young teams of recent ages.

The South American’s have been drawn in a relatively difficult group G alongside Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon however we are confident that the Brazilians will prove to be too good for the rest of their group with the talents of Neymar and Vinicius amongst others proving too much to handle for opposition defences.

It’s not just the Brazilian’s dazzling attack to worry about for the opposition this year however, as the tournament favorites also boast an excellent defensive record as well having only conceded 3 goals in their last 8 games so far this year.

World Cup 2022 Predictions and Best Picks

The main market rivals to Brazil this year are France and Argentina. While France (+600) are looking to defend their tournament crown, Argentina (+550) and Lionel Messi will be looking for a fairytale ending to his international career, as the superstar looks to top off his illustrious career with the illusive World Cup he has been desiring for so many years.

One other player looking for a fairytale ending to his international career will be Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also chasing an illusive World Cup to top off an almost perfect CV. Portugal (+1400) are currently eighth favorite to win it all in Qatar and with Ronaldo most likely playing his final World Cup it certainly wouldn’t be unrealistic.

The USMNT are currently +15000 to win the ‘greatest show on earth’ and with England, Iran and Wales in their group, the Yanks could be good value to get out of group B. Gregg Berhalter’s side are currently the second highest ranked team (16) in their group after England (5), with Wales (19) and Iran (20) completing what is expected to be one of the closest groups in the tournament.

World Cup 2022 Odds

Country

World Cup Odds
Brazil +400
Argentina +550
France +600
England +800
Spain +850
Germany +1000
Netherlands +1200
Portugal +1400
Belgium +1600
Denmark +2800
Uruguay +5000
Croatia +5000
Serbia +8000
Switzerland +10000
Senegal +12500
Mexico +15000
Poland +15000
USA +15000
Ecuador +20000
Canada +20000
Morocco +20000
Wales +20000
Ghana +25000
Cameroon +25000
Qatar +25000
Japan +25000
South Korea +25000
Australia +35000
Iran +50000
Tunisia +50000
Saudi Arabia +75000
Costa Rica +75000

 

