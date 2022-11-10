World Cup 2022 Winner Betting Picks & Predictions: Back Brazil To Conquer In Qatar

The FIFA 2022 World Cup kicks off in just 10 days and ahead of the tournament we have picked out Brazil to justify favoritism and win it all this year. Read on for our best picks and predictions for Qatar 2022, including how to bet on all the soccer action coming up over the next month!
Best World Cup 2022 Sports Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting OfferAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
World Cup Winner 2022 Betting Pick
We are backing Brazil to justify their favoritism at the World Cup this year, with the Seleção coming into the tournament with one of the most exciting young teams of recent ages.
The South American’s have been drawn in a relatively difficult group G alongside Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon however we are confident that the Brazilians will prove to be too good for the rest of their group with the talents of Neymar and Vinicius amongst others proving too much to handle for opposition defences.
Brazil's squad for the World Cup 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/en8JnQha8D
— B/R Football (@brfootball) November 7, 2022
It’s not just the Brazilian’s dazzling attack to worry about for the opposition this year however, as the tournament favorites also boast an excellent defensive record as well having only conceded 3 goals in their last 8 games so far this year.
World Cup 2022 Predictions and Best Picks
The main market rivals to Brazil this year are France and Argentina. While France (+600) are looking to defend their tournament crown, Argentina (+550) and Lionel Messi will be looking for a fairytale ending to his international career, as the superstar looks to top off his illustrious career with the illusive World Cup he has been desiring for so many years.
One other player looking for a fairytale ending to his international career will be Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also chasing an illusive World Cup to top off an almost perfect CV. Portugal (+1400) are currently eighth favorite to win it all in Qatar and with Ronaldo most likely playing his final World Cup it certainly wouldn’t be unrealistic.
Nations league top scorer: 2019 ✅
Euros top scorer: 2021✅
World Cup top scorer: ⏳
One last push by Ronaldo 🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/36LeEiMnLq
— S⁷🏖️ (@Schule7i) November 1, 2022
The USMNT are currently +15000 to win the ‘greatest show on earth’ and with England, Iran and Wales in their group, the Yanks could be good value to get out of group B. Gregg Berhalter’s side are currently the second highest ranked team (16) in their group after England (5), with Wales (19) and Iran (20) completing what is expected to be one of the closest groups in the tournament.
World Cup 2022 Odds
|
Country
|
World Cup Odds
|Brazil
|+400
|Argentina
|+550
|France
|+600
|England
|+800
|Spain
|+850
|Germany
|+1000
|Netherlands
|+1200
|Portugal
|+1400
|Belgium
|+1600
|Denmark
|+2800
|Uruguay
|+5000
|Croatia
|+5000
|Serbia
|+8000
|Switzerland
|+10000
|Senegal
|+12500
|Mexico
|+15000
|Poland
|+15000
|USA
|+15000
|Ecuador
|+20000
|Canada
|+20000
|Morocco
|+20000
|Wales
|+20000
|Ghana
|+25000
|Cameroon
|+25000
|Qatar
|+25000
|Japan
|+25000
|South Korea
|+25000
|Australia
|+35000
|Iran
|+50000
|Tunisia
|+50000
|Saudi Arabia
|+75000
|Costa Rica
|+75000
Content You May Like
- Best World Cup Betting Sites – Discover our list of the best sites to bet on World Cup games.
- Best Sites For World Cup Free Bets – Our top sportsbooks for World Cup free bets.
- Best Soccer Odds – Bet with the best World Cup odds and lines.
- Soccer Picks – Our top soccer experts are sharing their daily picks and predictions for the World Cup.
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Offshore Sportsbooks – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your soccer bets.
- Best Soccer Betting Apps – Guide of top rated World Cup betting apps available in the US.
- Crypto Betting Sites – Best crypto betting sites to wager on the Qatar World Cup.
- Best High Limit Sportsbooks – 10 of the best high-limit sportsbooks for World Cup betting.