World Cup Betting Model Picks USMNT Will Reach Knockout Stage

A predictive model that has correctly picked the last two World Cup winners has picked USA to advance to the knockout stage from Group B.

The model, which was developed for Lloyd’s of London by the Centre of Economics and Research in the UK, picked Germany (+450) to win the World Cup in 2014 and France to win the 2018 World Cup (+600).

The algorithm is based on the insurable value of the players on the squad and it has the USMNT reaching the Round of 16, something that USA Soccer hasn’t done since 2014.

Lloyd’s of London Predicts USMNT Advances Past Group Stage

The US Men’s National Soccer Team has participated in 10 World Cups but did not qualify for the last tournament in 2018.

In its last World Cup appearance, the USMNT reached the Round of 16, where it met a tough Belgium team.

Valued at approximately $287.1M, the USMNT might have some trouble getting past the Round of 16, where it is projected to play the Netherlands, the ninth-most valuable World Cup squad.

According to BetOnline, one of the best soccer betting sites, the USMNT has +11000 odds to win the World Cup.

However, with how accurate the model has been over the past few years, taking the +475 odds to qualify for the Round of 16 might be the better bet.

World Cup Model by CEBR and Sporting Intelligence Predictions

In 2022, the model is back predicting that England will win the World Cup at +875 odds.

That doesn’t come as a surprise since the model is based on the insurable value of the players.

Valued at $1.387M, England has the most valuable club in Qatar followed by Brazil. Both teams are projected to reach the 2022 World Cup Final, according to the model.